ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທີມກູ້ໄພເສຍຊີວິດ 5 ຄົນ

ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ໂນຮຸ (Noru) ໄດ້ພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມເຂົ້າທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ທີມກູ້ໄພ 5 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ, ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ແລະໄຟ ຟ້າມອດ, ອັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຕ້ອງຍົກເລີກການຮຽນ ແລະການເຮັດວຽກ ຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານຢູ່ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະບັນດາແຂວງຕ່າງໆລົງ, ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ AP. ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງສຸດໃນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມໃສ່ແຂວງເຄຊອນ (Quezon) ​ໃນ​ຕອນຫົວຄໍ່າຂອງວັນອາທິດ, ຈາກນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ອ່ອນຄວາມແຮງລົງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ພັດ​ເລິກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ເກາະລູຊອນ (Luzon). ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຍ້າຍໄປອາໄສຢູ່ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພສຸກເສີນ, ບາງຄົນກໍຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຍ້າຍອອກໄປ ກ່ອນທີ່ພາຍຸຈະພັດເຂົ້າມາ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງແຂວງບູລາຄານ (Bulacan) ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພ 5 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກກໍາແພງລົ້ມທັບ ໃນລະຫວ່າງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອ, ແລະປາ​ກົດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າທັງ 5 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການຈົມນໍ້າທີ່ຖ້ວມ.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Noru has blown out of the northern Philippines and left at least five rescuers dead, caused floods and power outages and forced officials to suspend classes and government work in the capital and outlying provinces.

The most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year slammed into Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday then weakened as it barreled overnight across the main Luzon region. Thousands of people were moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, ahead of the storm. The governor of Bulacan province said five rescuers were struck by a collapsed wall while using a boat and apparently drowned in floodwaters.