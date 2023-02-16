ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໂຮມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເທິີກີ ແລະ​ຊີເຣຍ ຈາກແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫ​ວ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ແຮງ​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ ບັດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 41,000 ຄົນ ​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍທີ່​ຖືກ​ຊ່ອຍອອ​ກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສອງ​ຄົນໄດ້​ຖື​ດືງ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ຫັກ​ພັງ ​ຢູ່ເມືອງ​ກາ​ຣາ​ມັນ​ມ​າ​ຣາ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເ​ທີ​ກີ​ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກູ້​ອອກ​ມາ ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງອັງ​ຕາກ​ຢາ ເກົ້າ​ມື້​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເກີດແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫ​ວ. ​ການ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ອັ​ງ​ຕາກ​ຢາ ໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ 228 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ການ ​ອາ​ນາ​ໂດ​ລູ.

ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຄ​ວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່​າວ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດຫລາຍ​ໆ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດທີ່ເກືອບ​ແຂງ​ກະ​ດ້າງ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ. ​ການ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ບັດ​ນີ້ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ ແລະ​ເກືອບ​ຊອກ​ບໍ່ຫາ​ບໍ່ເຫັນ.

ພື້ນ​ຖານໂຄງ​ລ່າງທາງ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂາ​ພິ​ບານ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ຫລື​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ການ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ​ກັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ລຳ​ບາກ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ບັດ​ນີ້ຜູ້ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສ​ະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລະ​ບາ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ຍາດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເມີ​ຢາ​ນາ ສະ​ໂປ​ຈາ​ຣິກ ເອກ​ເກີ​ ປ​ະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການສະ​ພາກາ ​ແດງ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດຊີ​ເຣຍທີ່​ພວມ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ໄພສົງ​ຄາມປະ​ ເຊີ​ນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ໃໝ່.

ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ມື້​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ວຸດ. ເວ​ລາ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 6 ກຸ​ມ​ພາ ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ເພິ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ລຳ​ດັບ​ ບໍ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃດ. ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ແລ​ະ​ໝູ່​ເພື່ອນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ເຮືອນ​ຊານ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ. ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ ນ້ຳ​ກິນ​ທີ່​ສະ​ອາດ ແລະແຫລ່ງ​ສະ​ບຽງ​ອາ​ຫານທີ່​ໜ້າເຊື່ອ​ຖື ໄດ້​ກາຍມ​າ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ເພື່ອຄວາມຢູ່​ລອດ.”

The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria from last week’s powerful earthquake has now risen above 41,000, but a handful of people are still being rescued from the rubble.

On Wednesday, two women were pulled from the debris in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras, and a mother and two children were rescued in Antakya nine days after the earthquake. The rescue in Antakya came 228 hours after the earthquake, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Millions of people who survived the quake need humanitarian aid, authorities say, with many survivors left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures. Rescues are now few and far between.

With much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable by the earthquakes, health authorities are facing a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said people in war-torn Syria also face new challenges.

After visiting Syria in the last few days, she said in a statement, “For more than a decade, people across Syria have experienced the devastation of armed conflict. When the 6 February earthquake struck the region, communities suffered dramatic levels of devastation no matter what side of the frontline they were on. Family and friends were killed, homes were destroyed, and people were displaced yet again. Medical care, safe drinking water, and reliable food supply sources immediately became crucial to survival.”