ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ວິ​ຊາ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຫຸ້​ມ​ລ້ອມ​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ຫງົບເສິກ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ກັບ ຕຳຫຼວດ.

ທ່ານ ເຕັງ ຈິນ ກວາງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າມັນ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຄາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ.

ທ່ານ ເຕັງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ງົດ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ ຖ້າ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງບໍ່​ເລີ່ມ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານ ເຕັງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະ​ອອກ​ໄປຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ພາ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄປ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເອງ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງພວກ ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທຳ.”

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ​ ເມື່ອ​ໃດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ເສິກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້.

ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່ຂາດ​ສະ​ຕິ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ປາບ​ປາ​ມ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຫຸ້ມ​ລ້ອມ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ວັນ​ທີ​ສອງ.

ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ແລ່ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້, ພາ​ກັນ​ແລ່ນ​ຜ່ານ​ອາຍ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ຢືນ​ເປັນ​ແຖວ​ຢູ່.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ຢ່າງ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

ພາບ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດ​ສົດ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ປາ​ບ​ປາມ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ​ແລ່ນ​ໄລ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ, ບາງ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ປົກ​ຄຸມ​ດ້ວຍ​ເລືອດ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຈັກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ແລະ ມີ​ຈັກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ໄດ້ຫຼົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຢ່າງ​ສຳ​ເລັດ.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ເຖິງ​ແກ່​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ໄດ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ, ແລະ ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້, ​ກໍໄດ້​ເກັບ​ສະ​ສົມ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ເອງ​ເຊັ່ນ ລະ​ເບີດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ, ກະ​ຖຸນ ແລະ ດິນ​ຈີ່.

ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ກັບ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ທ​ະ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເປັນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສຳ​ລັບ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ດັນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້, ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຈັບ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ມັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ເສັ້ນ​ລວດ​ຢາງ​ຢູ່​ຂໍ້​ມື​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ກາຍ​ໜ້າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ລົດ​ຕູ້​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ຢູ່.



The president of the Polytechnic University under siege in Hong Kong, has said he has brokered a truce with police.



Teng Jin-Guang said it would allow the hundreds of protesters trapped inside the campus to leave peacefully.



Teng said he received assurances from police for a temporary suspension of the use of force if the protesters do not initiate the use of force.



"We have also received permission from the police for you to leave the campus peacefully, and I will personally accompany you to the police station to ensure that your case will be fairly processed," Teng said.



It is unclear whether and when the truce was taking effect.



Dozens of student protesters, however, made another frantic attempt to escape the university that has been surrounded by riot police, as the siege on the campus entered a second day.



Waves of students fled on foot late Monday, running through clouds of tear gas as they attempted to break through police lines.



It was the second concerted attempt by students to flee the urban campus, which has been surrounded by police who have repeatedly warned they will use lethal force.



Live feeds showed riot police chasing down students, some of whom were covered in blood. It wasn't immediately clear how many were arrested and how many may have escaped the campus successfully.



The clashes raised fears that the siege would end in a deadly crackdown.



Students barricaded themselves on the campus, and several others across Hong Kong, early last week, stockpiling homemade weapons such as petrol bombs, slingshots, and bricks.



The students and police have engaged in intense but sporadic clashes for the past 24 hours. Police have intermittently tried to break through protester barricades but were driven back by the protesters.



Early Monday, VOA saw police arrest dozens of students, who were detained with plastic wire ties around their wrists. Some were marched in front of reporters as they were taken away toward waiting police vans.