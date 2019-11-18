ປະທານຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊັບພະວິຊາທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຫຸ້ມລ້ອມໃນ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເປັນຕົວແທນເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະຫງົບເສິກຊົ່ວຄາວກັບ ຕຳຫຼວດ.
ທ່ານ ເຕັງ ຈິນ ກວາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນທີ່ຄາຢູ່ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອອກໄປຢ່າງສະຫງົບ.
ທ່ານ ເຕັງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການຄ້ຳປະກັນຈາກຕຳຫຼວດ ສຳລັບການງົດຊົ່ວຄາວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງ ຖ້າຜູ້ປະທ້ວງບໍ່ເລີ່ມໃຊ້ກຳລັງກ່ອນ.
ທ່ານ ເຕັງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດຈາກຕຳຫຼວດ ສຳລັບພວກເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະອອກໄປຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຢ່າງສະຫງົບ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະພາພວກເຈົ້າໄປສະຖານີຕຳຫຼວດເອງ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ຄະດີຂອງພວກ ເຈົ້າຈະຖືກດຳເນີນການຢ່າງເປັນທຳ.”
ມັນຍັງບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະຫງົບເສິກດັ່ງກ່າວຈະມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້.
ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ເປັນນັກສຶກສາຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ໄດ້ທຳຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຂາດສະຕິອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລທີ່ຖືກປິດລ້ອມໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດປາບປາມຈະລາຈົນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຫຸ້ມລ້ອມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ວັນທີສອງ.
ນັກສຶກສາຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີ ດ້ວຍການແລ່ນໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້, ພາກັນແລ່ນຜ່ານອາຍແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະບຸກຜ່ານຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ຢືນເປັນແຖວຢູ່.
ມັນເປັນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສອງຂອງນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຈະຫຼົບໜີຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃນເຂດຕົວເມືອງນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກປິດລ້ອມໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຕືອນຢ່າງຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໃຊ້ກຳລັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.
ພາບການຖ່າຍທອດສົດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຕຳຫຼວດປາບປາມຈະລາຈົນແລ່ນໄລ່ພວກນັກສຶກສາ, ບາງຄົນແມ່ນປົກຄຸມດ້ວຍເລືອດ. ມັນບໍ່ຊັດເຈນໃນທັນທີວ່າ ມີຈັກຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ແລະ ມີຈັກຄົນທີ່ອາດໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຢ່າງສຳເລັດ.
ການປະທະກັນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ການປິດລ້ອມຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງດ້ວຍການປາບປາມເຖິງແກ່ຊີວິດ.
ພວກນັກສຶກສາໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງຢູ່ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ, ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆໃນທົ່ວ ຮົງກົງ, ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ກໍໄດ້ເກັບສະສົມອາວຸດທີ່ເຮັດຂຶ້ນມາເອງເຊັ່ນ ລະເບີດນ້ຳມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ, ກະຖຸນ ແລະ ດິນຈີ່.
ນັກສຶກສາກັບຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ທຳການປະທະກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງເປັນແຕ່ລະໄລຍະສຳລັບ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະບຸກຜ່ານສິ່ງກີດຂວາງຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກດັນກັບຄືນໂດຍຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ.
ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້, ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ເຫັນຕຳຫຼວດຈັບນັກສຶກສາຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກມັດດ້ວຍເສັ້ນລວດຢາງຢູ່ຂໍ້ມືຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຍ່າງກາຍໜ້າບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກນຳຕົວໄປຫາລົດຕູ້ຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ລໍຖ້າຢູ່.
The president of the Polytechnic University under siege in Hong Kong, has said he has brokered a truce with police.
Teng Jin-Guang said it would allow the hundreds of protesters trapped inside the campus to leave peacefully.
Teng said he received assurances from police for a temporary suspension of the use of force if the protesters do not initiate the use of force.
"We have also received permission from the police for you to leave the campus peacefully, and I will personally accompany you to the police station to ensure that your case will be fairly processed," Teng said.
It is unclear whether and when the truce was taking effect.
Dozens of student protesters, however, made another frantic attempt to escape the university that has been surrounded by riot police, as the siege on the campus entered a second day.
Waves of students fled on foot late Monday, running through clouds of tear gas as they attempted to break through police lines.
It was the second concerted attempt by students to flee the urban campus, which has been surrounded by police who have repeatedly warned they will use lethal force.
Live feeds showed riot police chasing down students, some of whom were covered in blood. It wasn't immediately clear how many were arrested and how many may have escaped the campus successfully.
The clashes raised fears that the siege would end in a deadly crackdown.
Students barricaded themselves on the campus, and several others across Hong Kong, early last week, stockpiling homemade weapons such as petrol bombs, slingshots, and bricks.
The students and police have engaged in intense but sporadic clashes for the past 24 hours. Police have intermittently tried to break through protester barricades but were driven back by the protesters.
Early Monday, VOA saw police arrest dozens of students, who were detained with plastic wire ties around their wrists. Some were marched in front of reporters as they were taken away toward waiting police vans.