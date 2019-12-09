ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ພວມ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ໂບ​ຣ​ນີ​ໂອ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ເດັກ​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 3 ເດືອນ ​ໄດ້ຖືກຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ເປ້ຍ​ລ່ອຍ ຫຼື ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທຳອິດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ແປດ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຊ່ວງໄລ​ຍະ 27 ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ທົວ​ຣານ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຊາ​ບາ ໄດ້​ຖືກກວດ​ພົບ​ວ່າ ມີ​ເຊື້ອ​ໂຣກ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ສຳ​ລັບເປັນ​ໄຂ້​ສູງ ແລະ​ກ້າມ​ເນື້ອ​ອ່ອນ​ເພຍ. ລາວ​ກຳ​ລັງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຊູ​ຊີບ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ ແຕ່​ອາ​ການ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ແມ່ນ​ຖຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ອີງ​ຕາມຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ຂອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ​ທ່ານ ນູ​ຣ ຮິ​ສ​ຊາມ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ​າ​.

ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໂຣກ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ໂຣກ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ຊຶ່ງ​ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກຳ​ຈັດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ຄົງເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນໃນ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນູ​ຣ ຮິ​ສ​ຊາມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການກວດ​ສອບ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໂຣກ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ດ້ານ​ກຳ​ມະ​ພັນ ​ຕໍ່​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກກວດ​ພົບ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ. ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໂຣກ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເມື່ອ​ປີ 1992 ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ປອດ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ ໃນ​ປີ 2000.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວວ່າ ຕົ້ນ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ຂອງສາຍ​ພັນ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ອ່ອນ​ແອຝັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ກັນ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອແບບ​ກີນ​ເອົາ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກຂັບຖ່າຍ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ອາ​ໂຈມ ແລະ​ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ແຜ່ກະ​ຈາຍ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ສ​ະ​ພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ທີ່ບໍ່ສະ​ອາດ ໄປຕິດແປດ​ກັບ​ພ​ວກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ.

ທ່ານ​ນູ​ຣ ຮິ​ສ​ຊາມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ ຈະເພີ້ມ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ໃນ​ຄຸ້ມ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ທາ​ລົກ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ໃນ 23 ຄົນ ຂອງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຈຳ​ນວນ 199 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ມີອາ​ຍຸ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 2 ເດືອນ ຫາ 15 ປີ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂຣກ​ໂປ​ລີ​ໂອ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ຕື່ມ ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ



Malaysia began a vaccination campaign in a rural town on Borneo island after a 3-month-old boy was confirmed to have polio in the country's first case of the highly infectious virus in 27 years.



The infant from Tuaran town in Sabah state tested positive for polio on Friday after he was hospitalized with fever and muscle weakness. He is on respiratory support but his condition is stable, Health Director-General Noor Husham Abdullah said in a statement Sunday.



Malaysia is the second Asian country to have reported a polio case after an outbreak in the Philippines in September. The World Health Organization says polio, which has been largely eradicated, remains endemic in only Pakistan and Afghanistan.



Noor Hisham said tests showed the baby's strain had genetic links to the polio virus detected in Philippines. Malaysia's last polio case occurred in 1992 and the country was declared polio-free in 2000.



The health ministry said the strain originated from a a weakened virus contained in oral polio vaccine that was excreted from the body through feces and believed to have spread in an unsanitary environment to those who haven't been immunized.



Noor Hashim said immunization will be stepped up after an investigation in the infant's home village showed that 23 out of 199 children, aged between 2 months and 15 years, were not vaccinated against polio.

