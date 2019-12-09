ມາເລເຊຍ ພວມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໂຄງການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ໃນເມືອງຢູ່ເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ຂອງເກາະໂບຣນີໂອ ຫຼັງຈາກ ເດັກຊາຍອາຍຸ 3 ເດືອນ ໄດ້ຖືກຢືນຢັນວ່າ ເປັນໂຣກເປ້ຍລ່ອຍ ຫຼື ໂປລີໂອ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກໍລະນີທຳອິດຂອງໄວຣັສທີ່ຕິດແປດກັນໄດ້ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະເທດ ຊ່ວງໄລຍະ 27 ປີຜ່ານມາ.
ເດັກນ້ອຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ມາຈາກເມືອງທົວຣານ ໃນລັດຊາບາ ໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບວ່າ ມີເຊື້ອໂຣກໂປລີໂອ ໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຮັກສາຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍ ສຳລັບເປັນໄຂ້ສູງ ແລະກ້າມເນື້ອອ່ອນເພຍ. ລາວກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍຊູຊີບດ້ວຍເຄື່ອງຫາຍໃຈ ແຕ່ອາການຂອງລາວ ແມ່ນຖຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຂອງຫົວໜ້າສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທ່ານ ນູຣ ຮິສຊາມ ອັບດູລາ.
ມາເລເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີສອງຂອງເອເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີລາຍງານຂອງກໍລະນີໂຣກໂປລີໂອ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ ໄດ້ມີການລະບາດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາຜ່ານມາ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຣກໂປລີໂອ ຊຶ່ງໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳຈັດໄປແລ້ວ ກໍຍັງຄົງເປັນໂຣກປະຈຳທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນ ປາກິສຖານ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນູຣ ຮິສຊາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການກວດສອບ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສາຍພັນໂຣກຂອງເດັກທາລົກນັ້ນ ມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງດ້ານກຳມະພັນ ຕໍ່ເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂປລີໂອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບ ໃນປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ. ກໍລະນີໂຣກໂປລີໂອ ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອປີ 1992 ແລະປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ປະກາດການປອດຈາກໂຣກໂປລີໂອ ໃນປີ 2000.
ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງສາຍພັນແມ່ນມາຈາກເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທີ່ອ່ອນແອຝັງຢູ່ໃນຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂປລີໂອແບບກີນເອົານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບຖ່າຍອອກມາຈາກຮ່າງກາຍໂດຍຜ່ານທາງອາໂຈມ ແລະເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ໄດ້ແຜ່ກະຈາຍໄປໃນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ບໍ່ສະອາດ ໄປຕິດແປດກັບພວກຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນໂປລີໂອ.
ທ່ານນູຣ ຮິສຊາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຈະເພີ້ມບາດກ້າວ ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນ ຫຼັງຈາກການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ໃນຄຸ້ມບ້ານຂອງເດັກທາລົກ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໃນ 23 ຄົນ ຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍຈຳນວນ 199 ຄົນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ ລະຫວ່າງ 2 ເດືອນ ຫາ 15 ປີ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາປ້ອງກັນໂຣກໂປລີໂອ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Malaysia began a vaccination campaign in a rural town on Borneo island after a 3-month-old boy was confirmed to have polio in the country's first case of the highly infectious virus in 27 years.
The infant from Tuaran town in Sabah state tested positive for polio on Friday after he was hospitalized with fever and muscle weakness. He is on respiratory support but his condition is stable, Health Director-General Noor Husham Abdullah said in a statement Sunday.
Malaysia is the second Asian country to have reported a polio case after an outbreak in the Philippines in September. The World Health Organization says polio, which has been largely eradicated, remains endemic in only Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Noor Hisham said tests showed the baby's strain had genetic links to the polio virus detected in Philippines. Malaysia's last polio case occurred in 1992 and the country was declared polio-free in 2000.
The health ministry said the strain originated from a a weakened virus contained in oral polio vaccine that was excreted from the body through feces and believed to have spread in an unsanitary environment to those who haven't been immunized.
Noor Hashim said immunization will be stepped up after an investigation in the infant's home village showed that 23 out of 199 children, aged between 2 months and 15 years, were not vaccinated against polio.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ