ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນ ຈາກເຫດການຍິງກັນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງປຣາກ

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງປຣາກ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ” 15 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ອີກ 24 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ລຸນຫຼັງການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງ ໃນເມືອງປະຫວັດສາດ ໂອລ ທາວ (Old Town) ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງປະເທດສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ (Czech).

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດ ທ່ານມາຕິນ ວອນດຣາເຊັກຄ໌ (Martin Vondrasek) ແລະ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ​ ທ່ານວິດທ໌ ຣາກູຊານ (Vit Rakusan) ໄດ້​ພົບກັບບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນເກີດເຫດ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້, ຢູ່​ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຊາລ໌ສ (Charles) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຈັດຕຸລັດ ຈານ ປາລາຈ (Jan Palach) ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງປຣາກ, ທີ່ຕິດກັບຂົວ ຊາລ໌ສ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທ່ອງທ່ຽວທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ.

ທ່ານ ວອນດຣາເຊັກຄ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ນັກສຶກສາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອາຍຸ 24 ປີ​. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນຊອກ​ຫາຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນີ້​ກ່ອນ​ເຫດການເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ແທ້, ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນພໍ່ຂອງລາວ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ແຫ່ງ​ໜຶ່ງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງປຣາກ. ທ່ານ ວອນດຣາເຊັກຄ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດແລ້ວ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ, ​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດແນວໃດກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງລາວ.

ທ່ານ ຣາກູຊານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ເຫດການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ ​ແລະ "ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ສາກົນ.

Prague's chief of police said Thursday "more than" 15 people were killed and 24 were wounded after a shooting on a college campus in the Czech capital's historic Old Town district.

Police Chief Martin Vondrasek and Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan met with reporters late Thursday near the scene, on the campus of Prague's Charles University on Jan Palach Square. It is adjacent to the Charles Bridge, a popular tourist attraction.

Vondrasek said the shooter was a 24-year-old student at the school. He said police started a search for the man before the actual shooting, as his father had been found dead in a village west of Prague. Vondrasek said the gunman died at the scene but gave no details as to how he died.

Rakusan said that there was no link between the shooting and "international terrorism."