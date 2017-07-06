ວໍຊໍ ຢາກໄດ້ຮັບ ການຄໍ້າປະກັນ ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​

ກຳລັງ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ໂປ​ແລນ ​ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂ​ບັນຫາກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “ການ​ປະຕິບັດງານ ແລະ​

ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ” ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດມີ

ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະກັນ​ສັນຕິພາບ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ​ຢູ່ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​

ອອກ ແລະ​ພາກ​ກາງຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ປະ​ທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ຄຽງ​ຂ້າງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ໂປ​ແ​ລນ ທ່າ​ນ Andrzej Duda

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບ່ອນ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ແລະ​ຍ້ອງ​ຍໍກຸ່ມ ພັນທະ​ມິດ

NATO ວ່າ “ສຳຄັນ​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສະກັດ​ກັ້ນບັນຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ໄດ້​ຕິຕຽນ​ສະມາຊິກ NATO ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ບໍ່ຈ່າຍເງິນພຽງ

ພໍ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ກອງທັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ວັນພະຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້​ ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ເທດໂປ​ແລນວ່າ ​ເປັນ

ພັນທະ​ມິດອົງການ NATO ພຽງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວ ທີ່​ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າໄດ້ປະຕິບັດ​ຕາມ​ພັນທະ

​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ​ພາກ​ພື້ນຕໍ່ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​

ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ອຸບປະສັກ​ແຕ່​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ ​ຕໍ່ກາ​ນຄ້າ​ພະລັງງານ

ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີແ​ຫຼ່ງພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຫລາກ​ຫລາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ກຳໜົດ​ທີ່ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສາທາລະນະ​ຊົນ​ ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທະວີບ

​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ທີ່ຈະຕຸ​ລັດ Krasinski ​ໃນນະຄອນ Warsaw ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​

ມີ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກອັນ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ ສຳລັບ​ຊາວໂປ​ແລນ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນທີ່​ພາກັນ​ຈາ​ລຶກ​ເຖິງ​ການຕໍ່

ສູ້​ຕ້ານການ​ປົກຄອງ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ຈະກ່າວ​ຢໍ້າ ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນໝາຍ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຕໍ່

ຫລັກການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງອົງການ NATO ​ແຕ່ກໍ​ຍັງຈະ​ກ່າວເຖິງ​ຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ທີ່ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິ​ກອື່ນໆຂອງ​ອົງການຄວນ​ແບ່ງປັນຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ

ຜິດຊອບ​ທາງການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ.​



U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States is working with Poland to address Russia's "actions and destabilizing behavior," while saying the U.S. is committed to ensuring peace and security in eastern and central Europe.



Trump spoke alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda on the first leg of a visit to Europe, and praised the NATO alliance as "critical to deterring conflict."



The U.S. president has criticized some NATO members for not spending enough on their military and on Thursday singled out Poland as one NATO ally that he says is meeting its obligaitons.



Trump later addressed a regional summit, telling leaders there the U.S. wants to see fewer barriers to energy trade and for nations to diversify their energy sources.



He was also due to give his first major public address on the continent with a speech in Warsaw's Krasinski Square, an area deep with symbolism for many Poles, commemorating their resistance to totalitarian rule.



The White House says the president will reiterate his commitment to NATO's principle of common defense, but also restate his demand that other members contribute more to the alliance's financial burden. Trump is hoping to rebound from his awkward first trip to Europe back in May, when he scolded the leaders of NATO countries for not paying enough on their armed forces, while failing to endorse Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which calls for all nations' in the alliance to respond if one member is attacked.



Over 3,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Poland as part of a NATO deployment aimed at countering Russian aggression in Ukraine.



While looking forward to a warm welcome, the U.S. leader faces lingering concerns across the continent over some of his early policy pronouncements, including his commitment to NATO and his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, and his past praise of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



Poland is looking for concrete assurances, said the University of Warsaw's Professor Zbigniew Lewicki, a political analyst.



"I think most people want to hear that the United States would keep its military presence in Poland, would observe Article 5 of the (NATO) Washington Treaty - meaning coming to our assistance if need be," Lewicki said.



Trump speaks at symbolic site



Trump will deliver his speech in Krasinski Square below an imposing bronze monument to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, honoring hundreds of thousands of Polish soldiers and civilians who died during an ultimately unsuccessful two-month insurgency against the city's Nazi occupiers.



"We are very happy that the president of America would like to visit us here in Poland. And especially in this place because this is the historical place, very important for the Polish people and for the citizens of Warsaw," resident Adam Kędziorek told VOA.



Many Poles welcome strengthened bonds with the United States, says Marcin Zaborowski of Visegrad Insight, a Warsaw-based journal of politics and culture focused on central Europe. (( http://visegradinsight.eu/about/ ))



"In Warsaw, which was the place which was completely eradicated during the Second World War, the sense of insecurity is very strong. And we are next door to belligerent Russia," Zaborowski said. "So there is an expectation that this Article 5 will be mentioned. And also the threat from Russia will be explicitly mentioned."



Poles seek economic security



Economic security is high on the agenda. Prior to his speech Trump will attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit, designed to boost energy independence in Eastern Europe. Poland hopes to become a hub for imports of American liquefied natural gas.



"We now get a lot of gas from Russia, from Gazprom. And they use it to blackmail us, to blackmail Ukraine," Warsaw University's Lewicki said. "Our contract with Gazprom runs out in two years. And I think this will be the time not to renew it. And simply depend on gas from Norway, as well as the United States."



Supporters say Trump's views on many global issues, such as climate change and migration, are shared with many leading figures in Poland's current government. However, some fear the U.S. president's visit could deepen the growing rift between Eastern and Western Europe.



"If President Trump will use the occasion to divide the Europeans and say that some Europeans, like the Poles, are better than the other Europeans, like the French and the Germans that he doesn't get along very well with, that would not help anyone," said Zaborowski.



Opposition groups are set to demonstrate their opposition to Trump. Marcelina Zawisla of the Razem (Together) Party, which has staged several large anti-government protests recently, told reporters outside the U.S. embassy Tuesday: "We do not agree with [Trump's] chauvinistic behavior or with his decision to leave the Paris climate agreement that exists to protect our planet."



Any demonstrators are likely to be kept far away from Krasinski Square, as the Polish government seeks to offer President Trump a warm welcome.