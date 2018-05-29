ໂປ​ແລນ ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖານທັບ​ຢ່າງເປັນ​ການແບບ

ຖາວອນ ​ທີ່ຈັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ພວກ​ທະຫານອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ຈຳນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​

ຢັບຢັ້ງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ໂປ​ແລນ ທ່ານ ມາຣີອັສ ບລາດຊັກ (Mariusz

Blaszczak) ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນທະນາ

​ກັບ​ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ມີໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຖາວອນ ​ໃນ​ໂປ​ແລນ.

“ການ​ມີໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຍິ່ງ ​ເພາະວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້

​ຢັບຢັ້ງຄູ່​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ,” ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ ບລາດຊັກ ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ ວິທີ​ຍຸ 1 ​ໄວ້.

ໂປ​ແລນ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ເປັນ​ໃຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາ​ມປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ ​ເຂດແຫຼມໄຄຣ​ແມ ຈາກ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ

2014 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ​.

ຂ່າວ Onet.pt ຂອງໂປ​ແລນ ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ວໍ​ຊໍ ​ໄດ້ສະ​ເໜີ 2 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ

​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຖານ​ທັບ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ

​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ຈົດໝາຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ຕ່າງໆຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ ໄປ​ຍັງ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ສະຫະ

ລັດ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ແລ້ວ.

ຫ້ອງການ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງກະຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ຢືນຢັນ ກັບອົງການຂ່າວ

​ເອພີ ວ່າ ຈົດໝາຍ​ດັ່​ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ແຕ່​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​

ເພີ້​ມຕື່ມແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

​ໃນ​ມົສກູ, ​ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ວລາ​ດິ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ທ່ານ​ດິມິ​ຕຣີ ​ເພສຄອບ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ການ​ເພີ້​ມການ​ມີໜ້າ ​ຂອງ​ກອງທັບ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນຣັດ​ເຊຍ ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ

“​ແນ່ນອນ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແລະ​ສະຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ໃນ​ທະວີບ​

ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.”

​“ໃນ​ທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ ​ທີ່​ຂະຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ແນ່​ນອນ

ຜົນ​ສະຫຼຸບ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ດຸ່ນດ່ຽງ​ຂອງການ​

ເວົ້າ​ແລ້ວ​ເວົ້າ​ອີກ​ ​ແມ່ນ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ຄັ້ງ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ແບບ​ນີ້,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານເພສຄອບ ​

ໄດ້​ກ່າວໄວ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ Tass ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.



Poland has asked U.S. officials to establish a permanent military base there with thousands of American troops to act as a deterrent to Russia.



Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Monday he had recently held talks in Washington about having a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Poland.



"Such presence is of great importance because it deters the adversary," Blaszczak told state Radio 1.



Poland has been concerned about regional security since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.



Poland's Onet.pl news portal reported that Warsaw has offered up to $2 billion to help with the building of the base. It said the defense ministry has written to U.S. Congress and politicians with details of the proposal.



The ministry's press office confirmed to The Associated Press that such a document has been forwarded but declined to give more details.



In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that an increase in the West's military presence near Russia's borders "certainly does not contribute to security and stability on the continent in any way.''



"On the contrary, these expansionist steps, certainly, result in counteractions of the Russian side to balance the parity which is violated every time this way,'' Peskov said, according to Russian news agency Tass.