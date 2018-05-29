ໂປແລນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຕັ້ງຖານທັບຢ່າງເປັນການແບບ
ຖາວອນ ທີ່ຈັດໃຫ້ມີພວກທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອເອົາບາດກ້າວ
ຢັບຢັ້ງຣັດເຊຍ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດໂປແລນ ທ່ານ ມາຣີອັສ ບລາດຊັກ (Mariusz
Blaszczak) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ມີການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາ
ກັບວໍຊີງຕັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການມີໜ້າຂອງຖານທັບອາເມຣິກັນຢ່າງຖາວອນ ໃນໂປແລນ.
“ການມີໜ້າຂອງຖານທັບອາເມຣິກັນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນຈະໄດ້
ຢັບຢັ້ງຄູ່ປໍລະປັກ,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ບລາດຊັກ ໄດ້ບອກກັບ ວິທີຍຸ 1 ໄວ້.
ໂປແລນ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໃຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະເທດ
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮຸກຮານ ເຂດແຫຼມໄຄຣແມ ຈາກຢູເຄຣນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ
2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ຂ່າວ Onet.pt ຂອງໂປແລນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ວໍຊໍ ໄດ້ສະເໜີ 2 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ
ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໃນການສ້າງຖານທັບ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຕົນ
ໄດ້ຂຽນຈົດໝາຍກ່ຽວກັບລາຍລະອຽດຕ່າງໆຂອງຂໍ້ສະເໜີ ໄປຍັງລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະ
ລັດ ແລະພວກນັກການເມືອງແລ້ວ.
ຫ້ອງການຂ່າວຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນ ກັບອົງການຂ່າວ
ເອພີ ວ່າ ຈົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປແລ້ວ ແຕ່ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ
ເພີ້ມຕື່ມແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.
ໃນມົສກູ, ໂຄສົກຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ທ່ານດິມິຕຣີ ເພສຄອບ ກ່າວວ່າ
ການເພີ້ມການມີໜ້າ ຂອງກອງທັບຕາເວັນຕົກ ໃກ້ໆກັບຊາຍແດນຣັດເຊຍ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນວ່າ
“ແນ່ນອນ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມການມີຄວາມປອດໄພແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ໃນທະວີບ
ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.”
“ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ການເອົາບາດກ້າວ ທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແນ່ນອນ
ຜົນສະຫຼຸບຂອງການເອົາບາດກ້າວຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອຄວາມດຸ່ນດ່ຽງຂອງການ
ເວົ້າແລ້ວເວົ້າອີກ ແມ່ນລະເມີດໃນທຸກໆຄັ້ງ ທີ່ເຮັດແບບນີ້,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານເພສຄອບ
ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ Tass ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
Poland has asked U.S. officials to establish a permanent military base there with thousands of American troops to act as a deterrent to Russia.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Monday he had recently held talks in Washington about having a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Poland.
"Such presence is of great importance because it deters the adversary," Blaszczak told state Radio 1.
Poland has been concerned about regional security since Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Poland's Onet.pl news portal reported that Warsaw has offered up to $2 billion to help with the building of the base. It said the defense ministry has written to U.S. Congress and politicians with details of the proposal.
The ministry's press office confirmed to The Associated Press that such a document has been forwarded but declined to give more details.
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that an increase in the West's military presence near Russia's borders "certainly does not contribute to security and stability on the continent in any way.''
"On the contrary, these expansionist steps, certainly, result in counteractions of the Russian side to balance the parity which is violated every time this way,'' Peskov said, according to Russian news agency Tass.
