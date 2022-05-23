ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃນການສົ່ງທະຫານຈໍານວນປະມານ 500 ຄົນ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂົງເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກ ເພື່ອປະຕິບັດງານຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ຊາບາບ ທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍ ຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ກາອີດາ. ການຕ່າວປີ້ນການຕັດສິນ ໃນການຖອນທະຫານອອກມາໃນຊ່ວງການດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍານັ້ນ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ ລັດຖະສະພາໂຊມາເລຍມີການເລືອກປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່. ອານິຕາ ພາວ (Anita Powell) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ຈະເຫັນການກັບຄືນມາປະຈໍາການຂອງກອງກໍາລັງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຫຼມຮອນ ຂອງອາຟຣິກາໃນໄວໆນີ້. ກອງກໍາລັງພິ ເສດປະມານ 500 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບມອບໜ້າທີ່ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປຂັບໄລ່ກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບາບ ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 15 ປີ.

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແມ່ນ​ການຕ່າວປີ້ນການຕັດສິນໃຈຖອນກໍາລັງຖະຫານ ອອກຈາກໂຊມາເລຍທັງໝົດ 700 ຄົນ.

ທ່ານນາງຄາຣີນ ຈີນ ເພຍ (Karine Jean Pierre), ໂຄສົກຂອງທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ດ້ວຍສິ່ງທີ່ນ້ອຍ ແຕ່ເປັນການມີ​ໜ້າແບບຖາວອນ ແລະມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພ, ປະສິດທິພາບຂອງກອງກໍາລັງພວກເຮົາສູງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມສາມາດຈັດສັນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນອກຈາກນີ້, ພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາຍັງສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຈາກການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແລະການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມທີ່ສອດຄ່ອງຂອງພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນການດໍາເນີນງານກັບໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ເກີດຈາກກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ຊາບາບ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການປະຈໍາການຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຂອງກອງທັບນ້ອຍໆສະຫະລັດຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ. ແລະໃນຂະດຽວກັນ ເຖິງວ່າຈະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ, ແຕ່ກໍສາມາດຈັດການໄດ້.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານຈະມາຈາກຖານທັບທີ່ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງໃນທະວີບດັ່ງ​ກ່າ​ວ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດຈະປະຈໍາການຢູ່ທີ່ໃດ, ແມ່ນໃຜຄືເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານຈະຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍດົນປານໃດ.

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບາບ ວ່າເປັນສະມາຊິກທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ ແລະໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ກາອີດາ. ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ກຸ່ມຂອງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ມີການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂຶ້ນ ແລະອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ໂດຍສັງຫານທະຫານ ບູຣຸນດີ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 30 ຄົນໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີຖານທັບຂອງສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນມີຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານກ່ຽວກັບການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນໂຊມາເລຍ, ລຸນຫຼັງການຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູໃນປີ 1993 ອັນໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດເສຍຊີວິດ 18 ຄົນ. ທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວປົກປ້ອງຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ໂຄສົກຂອງທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະເດັນສໍາຄັນຄື ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ຊາບາບ ຍັງຄົງເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມ ແລະໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະເມີນຜົນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຢູ່, ແຕ່ມັນຍັງເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ. ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍເຊື່ອວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນວິທີທາງທີ່ດີທີສຸດສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາໃນການດໍາເນີນງານຕໍ່ໄປໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງຄົງເປັນພາລະກິດທີ່ມີຄຸນຄ່າຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນດ້ານການໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາ, ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະການຝຶກແອບທະຫານຕໍ່ໄປ, ມັນເປັນວິທີທີ່ດີທີສຸດ ໃນການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ມັນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ຜູ້ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ແລ້ວ ຫຼືບໍ່. ນັກວິເຄາະທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງໂຊມາເລຍກ່າວວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດງານນີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງຖ້າສະຫະລັດກັບມາສຸມໃສ່ໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຸ່ມອາລ-ຊາບາບ, ແຕ່ກໍຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຊາມີຣາ ເກດ (Samira Gaid), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງສະຖາບັນຮີຣາລ (Hiraal) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມວ່າ:

“ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກຸ່ມ ອາລ-ຊາບາບ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໄດ້, ແຕ່ເມື່ອການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິລົງ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ກັບຄືນມາມີອໍານາດອີກຄັ້ງ. ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ແລະການປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ. ວິທີແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງແທ້ໆແມ່ນລັດຖະບານຂອງໂຊມາເລຍຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນງານຢ່າງຈິງຈັງໃນແບບທີ່ມີການປະສານງານກັນໃນສັງຄົມທີ່ກ້ວາງຂວາງ, ບັນຫາທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນໂຊມາເລຍເປັນບັນຫາທາງການເມືອງ, ມັນ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ການ​ແກ້ ໄຂທາງການລະຫວ່າງຊົນຊັ້ນຜູ້​ນຳ, ມັນເປັນບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບຊົນຊາດ, ທັງໝົດບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ, ຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ທີ່ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຄົນໄວໜຸ່ມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ຊາບາບ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ໄຂ.”

ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າບໍ່ມີໃຜປອດໄພເລີຍ. ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ມີການວາງລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ທໍານຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 6 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized a deployment of some 500 troops to the East African nation of Somalia to conduct operations against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab insurgent group. This reversal of a Trump-era decision to withdraw the troops comes as the nation’s parliament elects a new president. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

Somalia’s new president will soon see the return of U.S. forces to the Horn of Africa nation. The 500 elite troops are tasked with pushing back al-Shabab, a violent extremist group that has destabilized Somalia for more than 15 years.

Monday’s decision reversed the Trump administration’s 2020 withdrawal of all 700 troops then in the country.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

“The decision to reintroduce a small but persistent presence was made first and foremost to maximize the safety and effectiveness of our force and enable them to provide better support of our partners. Additionally, our partners can benefit from our more consistent support and engagement in addressing the threat posed by al-Shabab involved by having a small, persistent U.S. military presence. And while there is risk, it is manageable.”

White House officials said the troops would come from nearby bases on the continent. Officials did not say where U.S. troops would be positioned, who their targets may be, or how long troops would be in Somalia.

U.S. military and counterterrorism officials describe al-Shabab as al-Qaida’s largest, wealthiest and deadliest affiliate. They’ve recently grown in size and become more aggressive, killing at least 30 Burundian soldiers during an attack on an African Union base in southern Somalia earlier this month.

The U.S. public has long been wary of involvement in Somalia, after the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu resulted in the killing of 18 U.S. service members. The Pentagon defended the decision.

John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary

“The point is al-Shabab remains a threat and that threat we assess, not only continues but is increasing. And we believe this is the best way for us to continue what has remained a very valuable advise-and-assist and training mission, is just this is a better way to do it.”

It is not clear whether Somalia’s new president, who was elected on Sunday, made this request. Somali security analysts say the move is welcome, especially if the U.S. resumes airstrikes against al-Shabab — but also say that the military solution is not the only one.

Samira Gaid, Hiraal Institute Executive Director (Zoom)

“The airstrikes were keeping al-Shabab at bay, but once those airstrikes stopped, we saw a resurgence of the group. // The airstrikes and offensive operations are not the solution. The solution is really a Somali government that really works on this in a coordinated manner that’s societal-wide. The problem in Somalia is a political problem. It's political settlements needed within the elite. It's a clan problem. All of these things need to be resolved. The grievances that push our youth to join al-Shabab need to be resolved.”

It seems no one is safe. In February a suicide bomber targeted the presidential villa, killing at least six people and wounding more than a dozen.