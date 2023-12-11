ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຟີລິບປິນກ່າວວ່າ ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນໄດ້ແນທໍ່ສີດນ້ຳຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃສ່ກຸ່ມເຮືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ແລະ ແລ່ນຕໍາໃສ່ເຮືອລຳນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນຢ່າງແຮງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ລູກເຮືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນເກາະຫາດຊາຍອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ເຫດການໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນພຽງນຶ່ງມື້ ລຸນຫລັງໄດ້ມີການກະທຳທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກ ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຫາດ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ. ຟີລິບປິນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ພາຍໃຕ້ສົນທິສັນຍາ ໄດ້ປະນາມຕໍ່ການປະເຊີນໜ້າຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃກ້ກັບຫາດໂທມັສທີສອງນີ້.
ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ການກະທຳຂອງຟີລິບປິນ "ໄດ້ຝ່າຝືນຕໍ່ອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຈີນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ" ແລະໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຕົນຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດ "ການຄວບຄຸມໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງດ້ວຍກົດໝາຍ ແລະລະບຽບການ" ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໃນການຂົນສົ່ງວັດສະດຸກໍ່ສ້າງ ໄປຍັງຫາດໂທມັສທີສອງ.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the Chinese coast guard has targeted Philippine vessels with water cannon blasts and rammed one of them, causing damage and endangering Filipino crew members off a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. The incident on Sunday occurred just a day after similar hostilities at another contested shoal. The Philippines and its treaty ally, the United States, condemned the latest confrontation near the Second Thomas Shoal. The Chinese coast guard said the Philippine actions "seriously infringed on China's sovereignty" and prompted it to implement "controls in accordance with laws and regulations" against the Philippine attempt to transport construction materials to the Second Thomas Shoal.