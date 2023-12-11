ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຟີລິບປິນກ່າວວ່າ ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນໄດ້ແນທໍ່​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ​ຂະ​ໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃສ່ກຸ່ມເຮືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ແລະ ແລ່ນຕໍາໃສ່ເຮືອ​ລຳ​ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນຢ່າງແຮງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ລູກເຮືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນເກາະ​ຫາດ​ຊາຍອີ​ກ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງກັນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

​ເຫດການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ມື້ ລຸນຫລັງໄດ້​ມີການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ ​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​ ຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຫາດ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງກັນ​ອີກ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ. ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ​ແລະ​ສະຫະລັດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດພັນທະມິດ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ ໄດ້​ປະນາມຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ຄັ້ງ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ຫາດໂທມັສທີສອງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກະທຳ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ "​ໄດ້​ຝ່າຝືນຕໍ່​ອະທິປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ" ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຜັກດັນ​ໃຫ້ຕົນຕ້ອງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ "ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງດ້ວຍ​ກົດໝາຍ ​ແລະ​ລະບຽບການ" ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ວັດສະດຸກໍ່ສ້າງ​ ໄປ​ຍັງຫາດໂທມັສ​ທີ​ສອງ.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the Chinese coast guard has targeted Philippine vessels with water cannon blasts and rammed one of them, causing damage and endangering Filipino crew members off a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. The incident on Sunday occurred just a day after similar hostilities at another contested shoal. The Philippines and its treaty ally, the United States, condemned the latest confrontation near the Second Thomas Shoal. The Chinese coast guard said the Philippine actions "seriously infringed on China's sovereignty" and prompted it to implement "controls in accordance with laws and regulations" against the Philippine attempt to transport construction materials to the Second Thomas Shoal.