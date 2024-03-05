ຟີລິບປິນ ລາຍງານ ເຫດການໃໝ່ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ກັບໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນກຳປັ່ນຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຕຳກັບກຳປັ່ນໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນທະ ເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ X ຊຶ່ງເຄີຍຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ທວີດເຕີ ນັ້ນ ໂຄສົກ ຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຟີລິບປິນ ທ່ານເຈ ທາຣຣີລາ (Jay Tarriela) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກກຳປັ່ນໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ “ເຄື່ອນໄຫວແບບອັນຕະລາຍ” ຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຟີລິບປິນສອງລຳ ຊຶ່ງນຶ່ງໃນກຳປັ່ນສອງລຳນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍເລັກນ້ອຍຕໍ່ໂຄງຮ່າງຂອງມັນ.

ຖະແຫລງການຕ່າງຫາກສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໂດຍກອງກຳລັງສະເພາະກິດຂອງ ຟີລິບປິນ ຢູ່ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກເຮືອສີ່ຄົນຢູ່ເທິງກຳປັ່ນກໍໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເມື່ອກຳປັ່ນຖືກສີດນ້ຳໃສ່ດ້ວຍທໍ່ສີດນ້ຳຄວາມດັນສູງຈາກກຳປັ່ນໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ຂອງຈີນຫຼາຍລຳ.

ກຳປັ່ນສອງລຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ກຳລັງແລ່ນຄຸ້ມກັນກຳປັ່ນຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບັນທຸກສະບຽງແລະທະຫານສັບ​ປ່ຽນຊຸດໃໝ່ ໄປຍັງກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ຈອດ​ໂດຍ​ເຈ​ຕະ​ນາຢູ່ດອນ ທອມມັສທີສອງ ເພື່ອຮັກສາການ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ​ຢູ່ໝູ່ເກາະໃນແນວປະກາລັງທີ່ຈົມຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳຂອງ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ນັ້ນ.

ສ່ວນໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງເຊັ່ນກັນ ໂດຍ ກ່າວຫາພວກກຳປັ່ນຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໃນການລ່ວງລ້ຳເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳ ອ້ອມບໍລິເວນເກາະດອນດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຊຶ່ງຕົນເອີ້ນບໍລິເວນດັ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະກາລັງ ເຣນ’ໄອ (Ren’ai Reef) ຊຶ່ງກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ບັນດາກຳປັ່ນຂອງ ຕົນເອົາ “ມາດຕະການຄວບຄຸມຕ່າງໆ.“

The Philippines Coast Guard says one of its ships was damaged after a collision with a Chinese Coast Guard vessel in the South China Sea Tuesday.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela said Chinese coast guard ships carried out “dangerous maneuvers” against two Philippine coast guard ships, one of which sustained minor structural damage.

A separate statement by the Philippines’ task force on the South China Sea said four crewmen aboard the other vessel were injured when it was hit by water cannons from the Chinese Coast Guard ships.

The two ships were escorting two civilian vessels carrying supplies and a fresh rotation of troops to a Philippine warship intentionally grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal to maintain the archipelago’s claims on the submerged reef.

The Chinese coast guard issued a statement accusing the Philippine ships of illegally intruding into the waters around the shoal, which it calls Ren'ai Reef, prompting their vessels to take “control measures.”