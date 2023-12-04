ຟີລິບປິນ ລະບຸຕົວພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຫຼັງຈາກເຫດວາງລະເບີດ ຢູ່ທີ່ ພິທີທາງສາສະໜາ ວັນອາທິດວານນີ້

ຕຳຫຼວດຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ລະບຸຕົວຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສອງຄົນ ໃນເຫດວາງລະເບີດລະ​ຫວ່າງພິທີທາງສາສະໜາກາໂທລິກທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານສີ່ຄົນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດຂອງພາກພື້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະຕາມລ່າພວກທີ່ຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫລັງເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ຊຶ່ງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ລະເບີດໄດ້ແຕກຂຶ້ນເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໃນລະຫວ່າງພິທີທາງສາສະໜາຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຫັດກາຍຍະກຳ ຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໃນເມືອງມາຣາວີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍໃນປີ 2017 ໂດຍປະຕິບັດການດ້ານການທະຫານໄລຍະຫ້າເດືອນ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິການຢຶດຄອງ ຂອງພວກທີ່ຈົ່ງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຢ່າງນອງເລືອດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ເກີດສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພ ໄປທົ່ວເຂດເອເຊຍ.

“ພວກເຮົາມີພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ແຕ່ການສືບສວນສອບສວນແມ່ນຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ. ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປັນການຕີລາຄາຂອງການສືິບສວນລ່ວງໜ້າ, ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍຊື່ໃດໆ” ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດໃນພາກພື້ນ ທ່ານອາແລນ ໂນເບລສາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ GMA ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະນາມສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ” ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຢືນຢູ່ກັບຊາວຟີລິບປິນ ໃນການປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ, ແລະໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການປະສານງານກັນດ້ານການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ອັງກິດ ຈີນ ແລະການາດາ.

Philippine police have identified at least two suspects in the bombing of a Catholic Mass that killed four people, a regional police chief said on

Monday, vowing to hunt down those behind the blast, which was claimed by Islamic State militants.

The bomb went off on Sunday during a service at a university gymnasium in Marawi, a city left in ruins in 2017 by a five-month military campaign to end a bloody occupation by Islamic State loyalists that had triggered alarm across Asia.

"(We have persons) of interest, but the investigation is still ongoing. In order not to preempt the investigation, we will not divulge the names," regional police chief Allan Nobleza told GMA News, adding that one of the suspects was linked to a local militant group.

The United States condemned what it called a "horrific terrorist attack" and said it stood with Filipinos in rejecting violence, joining a chorus of support from countries that include Japan, Australia, Britain, China and Canada.