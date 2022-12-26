ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັສຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ຟີ​ລິບ​ປີນ​ ​ໄດ້ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ 46,000 ຄົນອອ​ກຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລ​ະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ແປດ​ຄົນ ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ AFP ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ເກົ້າ​ຄົນ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ລະ​ດູ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລ​າຍ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນຂອ​ງ​ເກາະມິນ​ດາ​ນາວ ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການສະ​ເຫຼີ​ມ​ສະ​ຫລອງປຽກ​ຊຸ່ມ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຸດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ນັບ​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄາ​ໂຕ​ລິກເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ບິນສັນ ລາ​ຄ​ເຣີ (Robinson Lacre) ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AFP ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ກິນ​ກູກ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 33,000 ຄົນ​ຈາກ 45,700 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ “ນ້ຳ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງກວ່າ​ໜ້າ​ເອິກ​ໃນ​ບາ​ເຂດ, ແຕ່ມື້ນີ້​ຝົນ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ແລ້ວ.”

ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຫລາຍ ກວ່າ​ຊາວ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ເມືອງໂອ​ຊາ​ມິ​ສ ແລະ​ເມືອງຄ​ລາ​ຣິນ ​ໃນເວ​ລາ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ສູງ​ສຸດ.

​ຮູບ​ພາບທີ່​ຖືກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໂດຍ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນໜ່ວຍ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ນຸ່ງ​ເສືຶ້ອ​ສີ​ນ້ຳ​ໝາກ​ກ້ຽງອູ້ມ​ເອົາ​ພວກແອ​ນ້ອຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນທີ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ເລິກ​ພຽງ​ແອວ.

​ສີ່​ຄົນ​ທີ່ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ສາ​ມ​ຄົນຈາກ​ການ​ຈົ​ມ​ນ້ຳນັ້ນ ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບເມືອງ​ຈີ​ເມເນ​ສ ແລະ ​ຕູ​ເດ​ລາ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້.

​ພາກ​ກາງ ແລະ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປີນ ໄດ້​ຖື​ກ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວທີ່ມີປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ 110 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເລີ້ມ​ສະ​ຫລອງວັນ​ພັກບຸນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມາ​ສ​ທີ່​ຍາວ.

​ຫລາ​ຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເດີນ​ທາງກັບ​ຄືນໄປ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມກັນ​ກັບຄອບ​ຄົວເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນີ້.

Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes and killed at least eight, civil defense officials said Monday.

Two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rain inundated parts of the southern region of Mindanao, the officials added.

The disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.

"The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased," civil defense worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes.

The coastguard said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town at the height of the flooding.

Photos released by the coastguard showed its orange-clad rescuers cradling toddlers plucked from homes in waist-deep floodwaters.

Four deaths — three from drowning — were reported in the nearby southern towns of Jimenez and Tudela.

The central and southern Philippines have been hit with bad weather as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people began a long Christmas holiday.

Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.