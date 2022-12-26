ນ້ຳຖ້ວມທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຄຣິສມັສຢູ່ປະເທດ ຟີລິບປີນ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການຍົກຍ້າຍ 46,000 ຄົນອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍແປດຄົນ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນໄພພິບັດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ໄດ້ລາຍງານ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ສອງຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະເກົ້າຄົນຫາຍສາບສູນຫລັງຈາກມີຝົນຕົກໜັກປະຈຳລະດູຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງເກາະມິນດານາວ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.
ໄພພິບັດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫລອງປຽກຊຸ່ມ ໃນວັນພັກທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດຂອງປະເທດທີ່ນັບຖືສາດສະໜາຄາໂຕລິກເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ໂຣບິນສັນ ລາຄເຣີ (Robinson Lacre) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຈາກເມືອງ ກິນກູກ, ເຊິ່ງຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ 33,000 ຄົນຈາກ 45,700 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບອອກຈາກບ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ “ນ້ຳໄດ້ຂຶ້ນສູງກວ່າໜ້າເອິກໃນບາເຂດ, ແຕ່ມື້ນີ້ຝົນໄດ້ຢຸດແລ້ວ.”
ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຫລາຍ ກວ່າຊາວຄົນຢູ່ເມືອງໂອຊາມິສ ແລະເມືອງຄລາຣິນ ໃນເວລານ້ຳຖ້ວມສູງສຸດ.
ຮູບພາບທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນໜ່ວຍກູ້ໄພນຸ່ງເສືຶ້ອສີນ້ຳໝາກກ້ຽງອູ້ມເອົາພວກແອນ້ອຍອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນທີ່ມີນ້ຳຖ້ວມເລິກພຽງແອວ.
ສີ່ຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ, ເຊິ່ງສາມຄົນຈາກການຈົມນ້ຳນັ້ນ ຖືກລາຍງານຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງຈີເມເນສ ແລະ ຕູເດລາ ທີ່ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້.
ພາກກາງ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຟິລິບປີນ ໄດ້ຖືກຖະຫລົ່ມດ້ວຍອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ໄພພິບັດດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ 110 ລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນເລີ້ມສະຫລອງວັນພັກບຸນຄຣິສມາສທີ່ຍາວ.
ຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນເດີນທາງກັບຄືນໄປບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນກັບຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນໄລຍະນີ້.
Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes and killed at least eight, civil defense officials said Monday.
Two people were killed and nine others were missing after heavy seasonal rain inundated parts of the southern region of Mindanao, the officials added.
The disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation's most important holiday.
"The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased," civil defense worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes.
The coastguard said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in Ozamiz city and Clarin town at the height of the flooding.
Photos released by the coastguard showed its orange-clad rescuers cradling toddlers plucked from homes in waist-deep floodwaters.
Four deaths — three from drowning — were reported in the nearby southern towns of Jimenez and Tudela.
The central and southern Philippines have been hit with bad weather as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people began a long Christmas holiday.
Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.