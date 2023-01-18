ນັກຂ່າວຟິລິບປິນ ທ່ານນາງມາເຣຍ ແຣຊຊາ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນໂນແບລຂະ ແໜງສັນຕິພາບ ຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຫາຫລີກລ່ຽງພາສີ ທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ແລະຜູ້ຕຳນິຄົນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໂດຍອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຣດຣິໂກ ດູເຕີເຕ ທີ່ຂັດຂວງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີເສລີພາບດ້ານຂ່າວສານ.
ສານອຸທອນດ້ານພາສີ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ບັນດາໄອຍະການບໍ່ສາມາດພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນ “ເກີນຄວາມສົງໄສຂອງເຫດຜົນ” ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງແຣຊຊາ ແລະບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່ເວັບໄຊຂ່າວ Rappler ບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍພາສີສຳລັບການທົງທຶນ ທີ່ເຮັດໂດຍ Omidya Network ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເປັນອົງການລົງທຶນສົ່ງເສີມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຄົນອື່ນໆ ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍມະຫາເສດຖີ ປີແອ ໂອມິດຢາ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງເວັບໄຊ eBay ສຳລັບຊື້ຂາຍທາງຄອມພິວເຕີ.
ທ່ານນາງແຣຊຊາ ຕຶ້ນຕັນໃຈ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ນອກສານວ່າ “ຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງຊະນະ ຄວາມຈິງຊະນະ ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຊະນະ” ແລະການຕັດສິນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ “ຄວາມຫວັງ.” ເວັບໄຊ Rappler ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນແມ່ນເປັນ “ໄຊຊະນະຂອງຄວາມຈິງຢູ່ເໜືອການເມືອງ.”
ທ່ານນາງແຣຊຊາ ແລະ Rappler ຍັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ດ້ານກົດໝາຍຫລາຍໆຢ່າງ ຮວມທັງການອຸທອນປີ 2020 ຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງໃນປີ 2012 ຍຸແຍ່ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານສືບລັບທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບນັກທຸລະກິດຮັ່ງມີຄົນນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ການພົວພັນກັບຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະກິດຈະການທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆ.
ເວັບໄຊ Rappler ຍັງໄດ້ຂໍອຸທອນຕ່າງຫາກ ກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີ ຫລີກລ່ຽງພາສີ ແລະຄຳສັ່ງສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໂດຍກຳມາທິການຕະຫຼາດຫຼັກຊັບເພື່ອໃຫ້ປິດຍ້ອນການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ໄດ້ລະເມີດລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຫ້າມຕ່າງປະເທດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ຂອງບັນດາບໍລິສັດສື່ມວນຊົນຟິລິບປິນ ເວລາໄດ້ຮັບການລົງທຶນຈາກຕາໜ່າງ Omidyar.
Philippine journalist and Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa was acquitted Wednesday of tax evasion charges that she and other critics were part of an attempt by former President Rodrigo Duterte to stifle freedom of the press.
The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that prosecutors failed to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Ressa and the parent company of her news site Rappler failed to pay taxes on an investment made by U.S.-based Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm founded by billionaire Pierre Omidyar, the founder of the online shopping site eBay.
An emotional Ressa told reporters outside the courtroom that “facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” and that the verdict represents “hope.” Rappler posted a statement saying the decision was “the triumph of facts over politics.”
Ressa and Rappler still face numerous legal battles, including an appeal of a 2020 conviction of cyber libel over a 2012 story that cited an intelligence report that linked a wealthy businessman to drug dealing and other illegal activities.
Rappler is also appealing a separate tax evasion case and an order by the Securities and Exchange Commission to shut down on allegations that it violated the constitutional ban on foreign ownership of Philippine media companies when it accepted the investment from Omidyar Network.