ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຟິລິບ​ປິນ ທ່ານນາງ​ມາ​ເຣຍ ແຣ​ຊ​ຊາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງ​ວັນໂນ​ແບ​ລຂະ ​ແໜງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ​ບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຫາຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ພາ​ສີ ທີ່ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລະຜູ້ຕຳ​ນິຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມໂດຍ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຣດ​ຣິ​ໂກ ດູ​ເຕີ​ເຕ ທີ່ຂັດ​ຂວງ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ມີ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບດ້ານ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ.

ສານ​ອຸ​ທອນ​ດ້ານພາ​ສີ​ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ “ເກີນ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ” ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານນາງ​ແຣ​ຊ​ຊາ ແລະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃຫຍ່ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຂ່າວ Rappler ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຈ່າຍ​ພາ​ສີສຳ​ລັບການ​ທົງ​ທຶນ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໂດຍ Omidya Network ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງ​ການ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີ​ມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ມະ​ຫາ​ເສດ​ຖີ ປີ​ແອ​ ໂອ​ມິດ​ຢາ​ ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ eBay ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊື້​ຂາຍທາງ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຣ​ຊ​ຊາ ຕຶ້ນ​ຕັນ​ໃຈ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ສານ​ວ່າ “​ຂໍ້​ເທັດ​ຈິງ​ຊະ​ນະ ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຊະ​ນະ ຄວາມຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຊະ​ນະ” ​ແລະ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ສ​ະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ “ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ.” ເວັບ​ໄຊ Rappler ໄ​ດ້​ພິມ​ເຜີ​ຍແຜ່ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ “ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງຢູ່ເ​ໜືອ​ການ​ເມືອງ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຣ​ຊ​ຊາ ແລະ Rappler ຍັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ອຸ​ທອນປີ 2020 ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ເລື້ອງທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2012 ຍຸ​ແຍ່ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່ກັບ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ແລະ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ເວັບ​ໄຊ Rappler ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ຂໍອຸ​ທອນ​ຕ່າງ​ຫາກ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ພາ​ສີ ແລະ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ໂດຍກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ຫຼັກ​ຊັບເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ປິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ຫ້າມ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສື່ມວ​ນຊົນ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ ເວ​ລາໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຈາກ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງ Omidyar.

Philippine journalist and Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa was acquitted Wednesday of tax evasion charges that she and other critics were part of an attempt by former President Rodrigo Duterte to stifle freedom of the press.

The Court of Tax Appeals ruled that prosecutors failed to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Ressa and the parent company of her news site Rappler failed to pay taxes on an investment made by U.S.-based Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm founded by billionaire Pierre Omidyar, the founder of the online shopping site eBay.

An emotional Ressa told reporters outside the courtroom that “facts win, truth wins, justice wins,” and that the verdict represents “hope.” Rappler posted a statement saying the decision was “the triumph of facts over politics.”

Ressa and Rappler still face numerous legal battles, including an appeal of a 2020 conviction of cyber libel over a 2012 story that cited an intelligence report that linked a wealthy businessman to drug dealing and other illegal activities.

Rappler is also appealing a separate tax evasion case and an order by the Securities and Exchange Commission to shut down on allegations that it violated the constitutional ban on foreign ownership of Philippine media companies when it accepted the investment from Omidyar Network.