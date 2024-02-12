ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປໂຮງໝໍທະຫານ ວາລເທີ ຣີດ (Walter Reed) ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອປິ່ນປົວ “ອາການເກີດໃໝ່ທີ່​ແນະ​ວ່າ​ເປັນບັນຫາພົກປັດ​ສາ​ວະ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ.

“ຮອງ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະປະທານ​ເສນາ​ທິການ​ຮ່ວມ​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຈ້ງ​ການດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ກໍມີແຈ້ງການ ເຖິງທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະ ລັດຖະສະພານຳ​ດ້ວຍ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ພົນຕີ ແພັດ ຣາຍເດີ້.

ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຂອງຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ພົນຕີ ຣາຍເດີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ໂອນມອບ "ການປະຕິບັດງານແລະຫນ້າທີ່ຕ່າງໆໃນຫ້ອງ ການ" ໄປໃຫ້ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງແຄັດລີນ ຮິກຄ໌ (Kathleen Hicks).

“ຮອງ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ວ່າການ​ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ ແລະດໍາເນີນໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕ່າງໆແທນ, ເຊິ່ງປະທານ​ເສນາ​ທິການ​ຮ່ວມ, ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະສະພາ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ແຈ້ງ​ການດັ່ງກ່າວແລ້ວ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was taken to the Walter Reed military hospital Sunday for treatment of "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

“The Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified. Additionally, White House and Congressional notifications have occurred,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a written statement.

In a statement later Sunday, Ryder said Austin had transferred “the functions and duties of the office" to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

“The Deputy Secretary of Defense has assumed the functions and duties. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified,” according to the statement.