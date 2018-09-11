ອະນຸສາວະລີ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ລະນຶກເຖິງ ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ 17 ປີ

ເມື່ອ 17 ປີກ່ອນ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີ.

ຖ້ຽວບິນ 77 ຂອງສາຍການບິນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈີ້ ແລະ ຂັບເຂົ້າຕຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ,

ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ໂດຍສານທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ພ້ອມກັບ 125 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່

ໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ນາງ ຄາລາ ແບັບ ໄດ້ລົມກັບ

ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ ກະທົບຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ຈາກການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ. ນາງຈະນຳສະ

ເໜີເລື່ອງຂອງ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້, ໃນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງລາວເອງ, ແລະ ພາພວກເຮົາ

ໄປອະນຸສາ ວະລີ 11 ກັນຍາ, ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອລະນຶກເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນວັນ

ຫາຍະນະທີ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໂລກຂອງເຮົານັ້ນ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ມາ

ນຳສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ເລແຈັກ, ປະທານກອງທຶນລະນຶກເຖິງວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ນ້ອງຊາຍຫຼ້າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນ

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໃນເຫດການ 11 ກັນຍາ.

ນ້ອງເຂີຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຕຳຫຼວດ ຄະດີຄາດຕະກຳໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງ

ຕັນ ສາມາດຍ່າງໄປມາໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນວ່າລາວຮູ້ຈັກກັບຄົນໃນອົງການ FBI,

ແລະ ລາວໄດ້ບອກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບເຫດການທີ່ຮ້າຍ

ແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ເພາະວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໃຜຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຕຶກນັ້ນ. ຖ້າຄົນຍັງບໍ່ທັນອອກມາໃນເວລານັ້ນ

ຫຼື ພາຍໃນປະມານສີ່ ຫຼື ຫ້າຊົ່ວໂມງທຳອິດ ຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີແລ້ວ, ຄົນກໍຈະອອກ

ມາບໍ່ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ ກໍເພື່ອໃຫ້ກຽດ ແລະ ຊົງຈຳນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ ທຸກຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່

ມີວັນລືມເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເຕືອນໃຫ້ຄົນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນມື້ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ທຳອິດເມື່ອເຈົ້າຍ່າງເຂົ້າໄປ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນເສັ້ນໝາຍເລກສູນ,

ດັ່ງນັ້ນໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າຍ່າງຂຶ້ນໄປຫາມັນ ແລະ ມັນກໍມີຄຳວ່າ 11 ກັນຍາ

2001. ແລະ ເວວາຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ແມ່ນຕອນເຊົ້າ 9 ໂມງ 37 ນາທີ.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕັ່ງມ້າສອງສາມໜ່ວຍທີ່ທ່ານເຫັນຢູ່ ແລະ ທ່ານຈະເລີ່ມນຶກເຖິງ

ມັນໄດ້, ຖ້າວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນປີ 2001, ທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນ ເຄື່ອງໝາຍປີ 1998 ຢູ່ຫັ້ນ. ທ່ານຈະ

ເລີ່ມຄິດອອກໄດ້ວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 3 ປີ, ນາງ ເດນາ ຟອກເຄັນເບີກ (Dana

Falkenberg), ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວມາ, ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນລຳ

ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ທ່ານກໍຈະສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ວ່າ ຕັ່ງນັ່ງຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໄປທາງຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າ

ແຈ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເມື່ອທ່ານຍ່າງໄປ ແລະ ອ່ານຊື່ຢູ່ສົ້ນສຸດຂອງມ້ານັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນ

ພາບດ້ານຫຼັງ ເປັນທ້ອງຟ້າ ເຊິ່ງຊີ້ໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່ານາງ ເດນາ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຖ້ຽວບິນ 77.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ນີ້ແມ່ນມ້ານັ່ງຂອງທ້າວ Dave ນ້ອງຊາຍຂ້າພະ

ເຈົ້າ. ມັນຢູ່ໃນແຖວປີ 1961 ເຊິ່ງຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງປີທີ່ລາວເກີດ. ແລະ ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ອ່ານຊື່ຂອງລາວ ແລະ ເບິ່ງ ແລະ ເຫັນຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈເປັນພາບເບື້ອງຫຼັງນັ້ນ, ມັນ

ຈະບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ ເຖິງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກແປ້ນມ້າທັງຫຼາຍ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຈັດລຽງໄວ້ ອີງຕາມເສັ້ນທາງ

ຂອງເຮືອບິນທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຕຳເຂົ້າໃສ່ຕຶກ. ທ່ານຈະຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນ ທີ່ຄ້າຍໆກັບວ່າເປັນບ່ອນທີ່

ເຮືອບິນໄດ້ບິນຕຳ. ຜູ້ອອກແບບ ຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ບ່ອນແນວນີ້ແຕກຕ່າງກັບບ່ອນອື່ນ

ຍ້ອນວ່າ ວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາແມ່ນວັນທີ່ບໍ່ຄືເຫດການບ່ອນອື່ນໆ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນມັນຈະບົ່ງບອກ

ເຖິງສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ຜູ້ມາຢຽມຢາມໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້.”

ກອງທຶນອະນຸສາວະລີ 11 ກັນຍາ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອຫາເງິນ

ສຳລັບສູນຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເພື່ອທຳຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍເລົ່າເລື່ອງ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີິວິດ. ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ເພີ່ມເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນຸສາວະລີ ຫຼື ວິທີທີ່ຈະບໍ

ລິຈາກເງິນໃຫ້ສູນຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີສ້າງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງໃນເວັບ

ໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທີ່ voanews.com.

Seventeen years ago, the U.S. Department of Defense came under attack. American Airlines Flight 77 was high-jacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all passengers onboard the plane and 125 people working in the building. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke with one man forever impacted by the attack. She brings us his story, in his own words, and takes us to the 9-11 Pentagon Memorial, built to honor those lost that fateful day that changed our world.



"My brother Dave, my younger brother, was killed in the Pentagon on 9/11.



My brother-in-law who was a DC homicide cop was able to walk through the building because he knew people in the FBI, and he told us that we need to prepare for the worst because nobody was trapped in the building. If people hadn't gotten out by then, or within the first probably four or five hours after the attack, people weren't coming out."



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

I do this to honor my brother's memory and to honor all the people who died here so we never forget them and to remind people about what happened that day.



"When you first walk in, that is the zero line, so you basically come up to it and it's got September 11, 2001. The time of the attack 9:37am."



"The first couple of benches you see, and you start to figure this out, if this is 2001, you'll see a 1998 age marker there. You start to figure out that this was a three-year-old little girl, Dana Falkenberg, who was on a trip with her parents, died in the plane, and you can see that her bench is pointing toward the Pentagon because when you go and read the name at the end of her bench, you'll see the sky in the background which signifies that Dana died on Flight 77."



"This is actually my brother Dave's bench. It's on the 1961 age line which signifies the year that he was born. And when I read his name and look and see the Pentagon in the background, that signifies someone who died in the Pentagon (from) in the building."



"The benches are also arranged according to the flight path of the plane into the building. You're kind of oriented to where the plane hit. The designers wanted a place like no other because 9/11 was a day like no other, so it provides that for family members and visitors."



The 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Fund is working to raise money for a visitor center to compliment the site and help tell the stories of those lost. To learn more about the memorial or how to donate to the proposed visitor center, visit our website at voanews.com.