ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ລະນຶກເຖິງ ຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ 11 ກັນຍາ

ເມື່ອ 16 ປີຜ່ານມາ, ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີ.

ເຮືອບິນຂອງສາຍການບິນ American ຖ້ຽວບິນ 77 ໄດ້ຖືກຈີ້ ແລະ ບິນຕຳເຂົ້າໃສ່ທຳ

ນຽບຫ້າແຈ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ ຜູ້ໂດຍສານທັງໝົດ ພ້ອມກັບພະນັກງານ 125 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກ

ຢູ່ໃນອາຄານດັ່ງກ່າວເສຍຊີວິດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ Carla Bobb

ໄດ້ ລົມກັບຜູ້ຊາຍສອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຕະຫຼອດມາ ຍ້ອນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຊຶ່ງລາວຈະນຳເອົາເລື່ອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ດ້ວຍຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ ແລະ ນຳພາ

ພວກເຮົາໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອະນຸສາວະລີ 11 ກັນຍາ ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ, ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາເພື່ອ

ສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໂລກຂອງ

ພວກເຮົາມາຕະຫຼອດ. ພຸດທະສອນ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ເລື່ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ

ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັກຂ່າວJamie McIntyre ກ່າວວ່າ "ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກຈະຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ພື້ນທີ່ແຫ່ງ

ນີ້ແມ່ນບ່ອນສັກສິດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢືນຢູ່ນີ້ໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ.”

ທ່ານ Jamie ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ທ່ານສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ຈາກຄວັນ

ໄຟ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິວຂຶ້ນເທິງຟ້າ ຈາກດ້ານຫຼັງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ Jamie ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ໄດ້ຊີວິດຜ່ານເຫດການນັ້ນມາ, ມັນກໍຂ້ອນຂ້າງ

ຈະເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຊີວິດຂອງເຈົ້າ ກຳລັງເລີ່ມມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.”

ທ່ານ Jamie ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວວ່າ “ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຮືອ

ບິນໝົດທັງລຳ ໄດ້ບິນຕຳຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ.”

ທ່ານ James Laychak ປະທານກອງທຶນອະນຸສາວະລີ 11 ກັນຍາ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 184 ຄົນໃນຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ, 125 ຄົນທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຕຶກ

ແລະ 59 ຄົນຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອບິນ. ນ້ອງເຂີຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຕຳຫຼວດຄະດີຄາດຕະ

ກຳນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ສາມາດຍ່າງຜ່ານຕຶກນັ້ນໄດ້ ຍ້ອນວ່າລາວຮູ້ຈັກກັບຄົນໃນ

ອົງການ FBI, ແລະ ລາວໄດ້ບອກພວກເຮົາວ່າ ເຮົາຕ້ອງກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ໂຫດ

ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ ຍ້ອນວ່າບໍ່ມີໃຜຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຕຶກ. ຖ້າຄົນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະອອກມາໄດ້ໃນເວ

ລານັ້ນ, ຫຼື ພາຍໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທຳອິດຂອງ 4 ຫຼື 5 ຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີແລ້ວ, ກໍ

ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ ອອກມາໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ Jamie McIntyre ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ເມື່ອທ່ານເບິ່ງຕຶກນີ້, ເຊິ່ງມີໂຄງສ້າງທີ່ໂດດ

ເດັ່ນ, ແລະ ເກືອບເຫັນວ່າເປັນຄືກັນກັບຄ້າຍທະຫານນັ້ນ, ການທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນພາກສ່ວນ

ຂອງມັນພັງລົງເປັນເສດຫີນ ແລະ ຮູ້ວ່າຄົນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍໄດ້ຕາຍຢູ່ໃນຕຶກ ແລະ ຢູ່ເທິງ

ເຮືອບິນນັ້ນ, ມັນກໍແມ່ນມື້ໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະຮູ້ສຶກວ່າໂລກພວມປ່ຽນແປງ.”

ທ່ານ James Laychak ກ່າວວ່າ “ນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຊື່ວ່າ Dave ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າ

ຕາຍຢູ່ໃນຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ກຽດ

ແລະ ຊົງຈຳນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແລະໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ ທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້,

ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ມີວັນລືມເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເຕືອນໃຫ້ຄົນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດ

ຂຶ້ນໃນມື້ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ James Laychak ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ທຳອິດເມື່ອເຈົ້າຍ່າງເຂົ້າໄປ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນເສັ້ນ

ໝາຍເລກສູນ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າຍ່າງຂຶ້ນໄປຫາມັນ ແລະ ມັນກໍມີຄຳວ່າ

11 ກັນຍາ 2001. ແລະ ເວວາຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ແມ່ນ 9 ໂມງ 37 ນາທີ ຕອນເຊົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ James Laychak ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕັ່ງມ້າສອງສາມໜ່ວຍທີ່ທ່ານເຫັນຢູ່ ແລະ ທ່ານຈະ

ເລີ່ມນຶກເຖິງມັນໄດ້, ຖ້ານີ້ແມ່ນປີ 2001, ທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນ ເຄື່ອງໝາຍປີ 1998 ຢູ່ຫັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຈະເລີ່ມຄິດອອກໄດ້ວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເດັກຍິງອາຍຸ 3 ປີ, ນາງ Dana Falkenberg,

ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວມາ, ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນລຳນັ້ນ, ແລະ ທ່ານ

ກໍຈະສາມາດເຫັນວ່າ ຕັ່ງຂອງລາວໄດ້ຊີ້ໄປທາງຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເມື່ອທ່ານ

ຍ່າງໄປ ແລະ ອ່ານຊື່ຢູ່ສົ້ນສຸດຂອງມ້ານັ່ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານກໍຈະເຫັນພາບດ້ານຫຼັງເປັນທ້ອງ

ຟ້າ ເຊິ່ງຊີ້ໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່ານາງ Dana ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຖ້ຽວບິນ 77.”

ທ່ານ James Laychak ກ່າວວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ນີ້ແມ່ນມ້ານັ່ງຂອງທ້າວ Dave ນ້ອງ

ຊາຍຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ມັນຢູ່ໃນແຖວປີ 1961 ເຊິ່ງຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງປີທີ່ລາວເກີດ. ແລະ ເມື່ອ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອ່ານຊື່ຂອງລາວ ແລະ ເບິ່ງ ແລະ ເຫັນຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈເປັນພາບເບື້ອງ

ຫຼັງນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະບົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ ເຖິງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນຕຶກທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານ James Laychak ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກແປ້ນມ້າທັງຫຼາຍ ຍັງໄດ້ຖືກຈັດລຽງໄວ້ອີງ

ຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຂອງເຮືອບິນທີ່ໄດ້ບິນຕຳເຂົ້າໃສ່ຕຶກ. ທ່ານຈະຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນ ທີ່ຄ້າຍໆກັບ

ວ່າເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເຮືອບິນໄດ້ບິນຕຳ. ຜູ້ອອກແບບ ຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ບ່ອນແນວນີ້ແຕກຕ່າງ

ກັບບ່ອນອື່ນ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາແມ່ນວັນທີ່ບໍ່ຄືເຫດການອື່ນໆ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນມັນຈະ

ບົ່ງບອກເຖິງສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ຜູ້ມາຢຽມຢາມໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້.”

ກອງທຶນອະນຸສາວະລີ 11 ກັນຍາ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຫາເງິນ

ສຳລັບສູນຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເພື່ອທຳຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຊ່ວຍເລົ່າເລື່ອງ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີິວິດ. ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ເພີ່ມເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອະນຸສາວະລີ ຫຼື ວິທີທີ່ຈະບໍ

ລິຈາກເງິນໃຫ້ສູນຢ້ຽມຢາມທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີສ້າງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງໃນເວັບໄຊ

ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທີ່ voanews.com.

((ANCHOR INTRO)) [[Sixteen years ago, the U.S. Department of Defense came under attack. American Airlines Flight 77 was high jacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all passengers onboard the plane and 125 people working in the building. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke with two men forever impacted by the attack. She brings us their story, in their own words, and takes us to the 9-11 Pentagon Memorial, built to honor those lost in a day that forever changed our world. ]]



((WIND NAT POP))



((JAMIE MCINTYRE, JOURNALIST))

"You know, I always feel like this is sacred ground. I stood here on September 11…."



((NAT POP OF JAMIE ON CNN FROM 9/11/2001)

"And you can see from some of the smoke that coming up from behind me"



((JAMIE MCINTYRE, JOURNALIST))

"…And to someone who lived through it, it's kind of a defining moment in your life."



((NAT POP OF JAMIE ON CNN FROM 9/11/2001))

"Which would indicate that the entire plane crashed into the side of the Pentagon"



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

"There were 184 people killed in the Pentagon, 125 in the building and 59 on the plane. My brother-in-law who was a DC homicide cop was able to walk through the building because he knew people in the FBI, and he told us that we need to prepare for the worst because nobody was trapped in the building. If people hadn't gotten out by then, or within the first probably four or five hours after the attack, people weren't coming out."



((JAMIE MCINTYRE, JOURNALIST))

"And to see this building, which is such an iconic structure, and almost looks like a fortress, to see part of it just crumble down into rubble and realize the number of people who died in the building and on the plane, it was one of those days when you could feel the world changing."



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

"My brother Dave, my younger brother, was killed in the Pentagon on 9/11. I do this to honor my brother's memory and to honor all the people who died here so we never forget them and to remind people about what happened that day.



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

"And when you first walk in, that is the zero line, so you basically come up to it and it's got September 11, 2001. The time of the attack 9:37am."



((NAT POP of water in the memorial))



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

"The first couple of benches you see, and you start to figure this out, if this is 2001, you'll see a 1998 age marker there. You start to figure out that this was a three-year-old little girl, Dana Falkenberg, who was on a trip with her parents, died in the plane, and you can see that her bench is pointing toward the Pentagon because when you go and read the name at the end of her bench, you'll see the sky in the background which signifies that Dana died on Flight 77."



(Nat pop of walking to bench))



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

"This is actually my brother Dave's bench. It's on the 1961 age line which signifies the year that he was born. And when I read his name and look and see the Pentagon in the background, that signifies someone who died in the Pentagon (from) in the building."



((JAMES LAYCHAK, PRESIDENT, 9/11 PENTAGON MEMORIAL FUND))

"The benches are also arranged according to the flight path of the plane into the building. You're kind of oriented to where the plane hit. The designers wanted a place like no other because 9/11 was a day like no other, so it provides that for family members and visitors."



((OPTIONAL ANCHOR OUT))

The 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Fund is working to raise money for a visitor center to compliment the site and help tell the stories of those lost. To learn more about the memorial or how to donate to the proposed visitor center, visit our website at voanews.com.