ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ສຳລັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມສອງວັນ, ນຳພາຄະນະຜູ້ແທນລັດຖະສະພາໄປທະວີບເອເຊຍ ທ່າມກາງການຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ການເດີນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວອາດລວມມີຢຸດແວ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສິງກະໂປ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ເພໂລຊີ ຈະພົບປະກັບນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານ ຫຼີ ຊຽນ ລຸງ (Lee Hsien Loong) ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ.

ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວັນອາທິດວານນນີ້ ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງນຳພາກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຜູ້ແທນສະພາພັກເດ ໂມແຄຣັດຫ້າຄົນ ໄປເອເຊຍ “ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະ ບໍ່ສັ່ນຄອນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຕໍ່ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະເພື່ອນມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ທ່ານນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະຄັດຄ້ານ ຈີນ ໂດຍການຢຸດແວ່ຢູ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຫຼືບໍ່ໃນການເດີນທາງທີ່ຖືກ ວາງແຜນຂອງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນ ສະຫະລັດທີ່ລວມມີ, ມາເລເຊຍ ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ລາຍງານຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານນາງເພີໂລຊີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນ ເປັນທີ່ແນນອນວ່າຈະຢຸດແວ່ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ເອງບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າໂດຍກົງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນມັນ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງລະບຽບການຄວາມປອດໄພ.

ມັນຈະເປັນການຢ້ຽມລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1997 ເວລາອະດີດປະທານສະພາ ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນິວ ກິ່ງກຣິສ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳພາບັນດາບັນດາຜູ້ແທນລັດຖະສະພາໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ຈີນໄດ້ເຕືອນຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເພໂລຊີ ວ່າຈະເປັນການລະເມີດທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ໃນສິ່ງຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າອຳນາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງນັ້ນ.

ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກແບ່ງແຍກໃນປີ 1949 ຫລັງຈາກສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ ດ້ວຍກອງກຳລັງຊາດນິຍົມທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ ຫລົບໜີໄປໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານຂຶ້ນມາ ຊຶ່ງຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ເຕີບໂຕປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ໄດ້ປະກາດທີ່ຈະເອົາໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ກຳລັງຖ້າເປັນໄປໄດ້, ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍຖືກນຳພາໂດຍພັກຄອມມູນິສ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈີນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ການສະແດງຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ຊຶ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Monday in Singapore for a two-day visit, leading a congressional delegation to Asia amid speculation the trip could include a stop in Taiwan.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said Pelosi would meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other officials.

In a statement Sunday, Pelosi said she is leading a group of five other Democratic Party lawmakers to Asia “to reaffirm America’s strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region.”

She did not mention whether she will defy China by making a stop in Taiwan on the trip that has Malaysia, South Korea and Japan among the U.S. delegation’s scheduled visits.

U.S. media reports Friday suggested Pelosi was tentatively planning to stop in Taiwan. Pelosi herself has indirectly spoken about such a possibility, even though her office has not confirmed it, citing security protocols.

It would be the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan since 1997, when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich led a congressional delegation there.

China had repeatedly warned Pelosi’s trip would be an unacceptable violation of what it sees as its sovereignty over the self-ruled island.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war, with the defeated nationalist forces fleeing to Taiwan and setting up a government that later grew into a vibrant democracy.

Since then, China’s Communist Party has vowed to take Taiwan, using force if necessary, even though the island has never been led by the Communist Party.

Chinese leaders strongly object to U.S. shows of support for Taiwan’s government, which they see as illegitimate.