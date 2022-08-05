ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ພົບກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນໍາທາງການເມືອງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່ຽວກັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານຢູ່ດ້ານນອກຂອງດິນແດນ ເຊິ່ງຈີນອ້າງວ່າເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ໄມໂຄລ ບຣາວ (Michael Brown) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອພົບກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄຊ ອິ້ງ-ເຫວິນ, ອັນໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງທີ່ຖືກອ້າງຄວາມເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍຈີນ ໃນຮອບ 25 ປີ.

ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ, ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະມີຄວາມແຈ່ມແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ຢືນຢັນທີ່ຈະຂວາງທາງໄຕ້ຫວັນໃນການດໍາເນີນການຮ່ວມມືຕ່າງໆ, ແລະຂັດຂວາງໃນການຮ່ວມປະຊຸມອື່ນໆ, ນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ຢືນຂັດຂວາງທາງຂອງຄົນທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ນັ້ນຄືການສະແດງອອກຂອງມິດຕະພາບ, ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ, ແຕ່ກໍຍັງເປັນແຫຼ່ງການຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນໃນດ້ານການຮ່ວມມືໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າແນວໃດ. ສະນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນລະ, ບໍ່, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຂົາເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍ ຍ້ອນວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າແນວນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນເຫດຜົນ ຫຼື ຂໍ້ແກ້ໂຕ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າຫຍັງເມື່ອພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າມາ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢ້ຽມຢາມ, ທ່ານນາງ ໄຊ ໄດ້ມອບຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ສໍາລັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂົງເຂດເກາະແຫ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຮູ້ສຶກເປັນກຽດຢ່າງສູງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກຍ້ອງວ່າເປັນ “ເພື່ອນທີ່ດີ” ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ໂດຍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານນາງພ້ອມດ້ວຍຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຈາກສະພາສູງທີ່ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມໄຕ້ຫວັນກັບທ່ານນາງ ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.

ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ, ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງພວກເຮົາໃນຖານະຄະນະຜູ້ແທນຈາກສະພາສູງ, ພວກເຮົາມີເປົ້າຫຼາຍສາມຢ່າງ. ອັນທີນຶ່ງແມ່ນ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແລະເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ອັນທີສອງ ແມ່ນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີໃຫ້ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ຊິຫຼາຍໄດ້, ແລະອັນທີສາມ ແມ່ນການປົກຄອງ.”

ອີງຕາມການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ຈີນ ໄດ້ຕີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງອອກໄປກ່ຽວກັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ, ໂດຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນປະຕິບັດການຮ່ວມທາງທະຫານຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບບໍລິເວນເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນການຍົກລະດັບໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວແງ່ລົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາຖາມຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະເປັນການເຕືອນທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການດໍາເນີນງານຕ່າງໆໃນການແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ໂດຍສະແຫວງຫາໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ.”

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍັງຄົງໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍຈີນດຽວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາປັກກິ່ງ ແຕ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສໍາພັນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ ແລະຄວາມສໍາພັນທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງກັບ ໄທ​ເປ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບອກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມເປັນເອກະລາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກ່າວ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໄປແລ້ວຄັ້ງນຶ່ງມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄາດຫວັງວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງຂ້າມຊ່ອງແຄບຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງມີຄວາມໝາຍແຫ່ງສັນຕິວິທີ. ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ສົນທະນາໃນລະດັບສູງໂດຍກົງໄປແລ້ວກັບ ສປ ຈີນ, ລວມເຖິງການໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະສັບລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດ ສີ.”

ແຕ່ຍັງຄົງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຖ້າການມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເພໂລຊີ ຈະຖືກຄອບງໍາໂດຍການຢຸດເຊົາຢູ່ທີ່ ສິງກະໂປ ແລະກົວລາລໍາເປີ ໃນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນຫຼື​ບໍ່, ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດຈາກການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາໃນບາງຢ່າງທີ່ສໍາຄັນແລ້ວ.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan political leaders in the capital, Taipei, Wednesday, as China showed its dissatisfaction over the visit by conducting military maneuvers outside the territory it claims as its own. VOA’s Michael Brown reports.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday to meet President Tsai Ing-wen, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives

"I just hope that it's really clear that while China has stood in the way of Taiwan participating and going to certain meetings, that they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan. That's a show of friendship, of support, but also a source of learning about how we can work together better in collaboration. So, yeah, no, I think that that they made a big fuss because I'm speaker, I guess, I don't know if that was a reason or an excuse because they didn't say anything when the men came.

During the visit, Tsai presented Pelosi with a medal for her contributions to the island territory.

Speaking later at Parliament, Pelosi said she considered it a great honor to be referred to as a "good friend” of Taiwan, adding that she and the congressional delegation that accompanied her came to Taiwan with a specific purpose.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives

"On our visits as Congressional delegations, we have three purposes. One is security, security for our people, global security. Two is economics, to spread as much prosperity as possible. And three is governance.

Based on its response, China holds a different interpretation of Pelosi's visit, launching a series of joint military operations around the island Tuesday night in retaliation for what it called a recent major escalation of negative acts by the United States on the Taiwan question, and a serious warning against separatist activities seeking what it called "Taiwan independence".

The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to the so-called one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson

"We said we do not support Taiwan independence. And we said, as I said again yesterday, that we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means. And we have communicated this directly to the P.R.C. at the highest levels, including in last week's call between President Biden and President Xi."

But it remains unclear if the fall out over Pelosi's Taiwan visit will be overshadowed by earlier stops in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, where President Biden said she has already accomplished some important conversations.