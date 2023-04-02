ພະວິຫານນອດເທຣີດາມ ຢູ່ປາຣີ ໃກ້ຈະເປີດຄືນແລ້ວ

ເດືອນໜ້ານີ້ຈະເປັນຂີດໝາຍບາດກ້າວທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການບູລະນະສ້າງສາພະວິຫານ ນອດເທຣີ ດາມ ທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງນະຄອນປາຣີ ຊຶ່ງເມື່ອສີ່ປີກ່ອນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກຍ້ອນໄຟໄໝ້. ຖານຂອງຍອດສໍ່ຟ້າ ແມ່ນຈະຖືກກໍ່ສ້າງໃໝ່ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະເປີດພະວິຫານຄືນໄດ້ພາຍ ໃນທ້າຍປີໜ້ານີ້. ຈາກເມືອງບຣີເອ ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ບ່ອນທີ່ວຽກງານກ່ຽວກັບຍອດສໍ່ຟ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ ລີຊາ ໄບຣແອນ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຊ່າງທີ່ມີຝີມືຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄົນ, ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຊົ່ວໂມງ ແລະຕົ້ນໄມ້ຫຼາຍພັນຕົ້ນ-ອັນນັ້ນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເພື່ອກໍ່ສ້າງພຽງແຕ່ຖານ ແລະຍອດສໍ່ຟ້າຂອງນອດເທຣີ ດາມ.

ພວກຊ່າງໄມ້ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກຳລັງຟ້າວຝັ່ງທີ່ຈະປຸກສ້າງຖານໃຫ້ແລ້ວສຳເລັດ. ເປັນທີ່ຄາດໝາຍກັນວ່າ ມັນຈະຖືກນຳໄປຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ພະວິຫານ ພາຍໃນວັນທີ 15 ເມສາ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ອັນເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບສີປີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄຟຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເຜົາຜານ ນອດເທຣີ ດາມ. ສ່ວນໂຄງສ້າງຂອງຍອດສໍ່ຟ້າເອງ ໄດ້ຖືກວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະນຳຂຶ້ນໄປຕິດຕັ້ງພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີນີ້.

ທ່ານແອຣິກ ແວນ ເບີໂກລ ຊ່າງໄມ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ສ່ວນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານສາມາດເຫັນຢູ່ນີ້ ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ໂຄງສ້າງຫຼາຍຢ່າງແລະມີນ້ຳໜັກຫຼາຍ. ມັນເປັນພື້ນຖານສຳລັບຍອດສໍ່ຟ້າທັງໝົດ.”

ຄືກັນກັບຊ່າງໄມ້ຄົນອື່ນໆຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ທ່ານແວນ ເບີໂກລ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບອະນຸສາວະລີທີ່ເປັນປະຫວັດສາດຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ມາກ່ອນ. ໂຄງການອັນນີ້ ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.

ທ່ານແວນ ເບີໂກລ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກພາກພູມໃຈສຳລັບໂອກາດນີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນແລະພິເສດແທ້ໆເລີຍ. ແລະມັນເປັນວຽກແບບທີ່ວ່າ ມີຄັ້ງດຽວໃນຊີວິດ.”

ໄຟໄໝ້ພະວິຫານແຄັດໂທລິກ ຍຸກສະໄໝກາງ ສັດຕະວັດທີ 15 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ. ສຳລັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນແລ້ວ ໝົດທຸກຄົນມີຄວາມເຊື່ອຖືທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໄປ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງໂສກນາດຕະກຳ.

ການບູລະນະສ້າງສາພະວິຫານ ຍັງເປັນສັນຍາລັກທີ່ສູງສົ່ງ.

ນາຍພົນ ຊອງ ລຸຍອິສ ຈໍໂຈລິນ ຫົວໜ້າການບູລະນະສ້າງສາ ນອດເທຣີ ດາມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນປີ 2024 ພວກເຮົາຈະມີສອງງານໃຫຍ່ໃນຝຣັ່ງ. ພວກເຮົາມີງານການຈັດຕັ້ງການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາໂອລິມປິກ ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນ ແລະພວກເຮົາກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະເປີດພະວິຫານຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນຫ້າປີຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ - ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນປີ 2024. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງແລ້ວວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນເລື້ອງຊື່ສຽງຂອງຝຣັ່ງ.”

ໂຮງງານໄມ້ທັງຫຼາຍທົ່ວຝຣັ່ງ-ແລະແມ່ນກະທັງໃນເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ຖືກມອບໝາຍວຽກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັນກັບຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ. ວຽກງານພິເສດແຕ່ລະຢ່າງໃຊ້ຊ່າງທີ່ມີຝີມືສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.

ສຳລັບດຽວນີ້ ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວສາມາດເບິ່ງມະຫາວິຫານຈາກທາງນອກ ແລະວັດຖຸບູຮານຕ່າງໆຂອງພະວິຫານ ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ວາງສະແດງພິເສດຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ.

ການສ້າງສາຍອດສໍ່ຟ້າ ຂອງນອດເທຣີ ດາມ ຄືນໃໝ່ ໄດ້ເປັນເລື້ອງໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນຢ່າງຮ້ອນແຮງ. ຝຣັ່ງຄວນເລືອກທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄືນແບບເກົ່າ ສະໄໝສັດຕະວັດທີ 19 ອັນເປັນຜົນງານທີ່ສະງ່າງາມ ໂດຍສະຖາປະນິກຊາວຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານຢູຈີນ ວີໂອເລັດ-ເລີ-ດຸກ ບໍ? ຫຼືສ້າງແບບໃໝ່ໆໄປເລີຍບໍ? ໃນທີ່ສຸດທາງການໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທາງເລືອກທຳອິດ.

ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ມູຕົງ ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍສະຖາປະນິກຂອງນອດເທຣີ ດາມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສ້າງມັນຄືນໃໝ່ ຕາມດັ່ງເດີມ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະທັບມ້າງໂຄງປະກອບຄວາມກົມກຽວກັນຂອງອະນຸສາວະລີ...ແລະບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງໃນຄວາມເປັນເອກະລັກຂອງພະວິຫານ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຄວາມເປັນເອກະລັກບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນ ວັດສະດຸ ຄວາມເປັນເອກະລັກຍັງເປັນຈິດວິນຍາຍ. ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນທັງສອງສ່ວນນັ້ນ.”

ການເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ຂອງນອດເທຣີ ດາມ ຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຈະເປັນການສະເຫຼີມ ສະຫຼອງຂອງໂລກ. ແຕ່ສຳລັບພວກຄົນງານທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ມັນຈະເປັນຄວາມຫວານຂົມ ໃນການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງວຽກງານທີ່ຍາກລຳບາກມາຫຼາຍປີ ແລະເປັນການຜະຈົນໄພທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ.

Next month marks an important step in the reconstruction of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral, heavily damaged by fire four years ago. The base of the new spire is to be built, and officials hope to reopen the cathedral by the end of next year. From Briey, France, where the work on the spire is being done, Lisa Bryant reports.

More than 20 craftsmen, hundreds of hours and thousands of trees — that’s what it takes to rebuild just the base and the spire of Notre Dame.

These carpenters are rushing to finish the base. It’s expected to be on the cathedral by April 15th — marking exactly four years since a massive fire ravaged Notre Dame. The spire itself is planned to be up by year’s end.

Erik Van Berkel, Carpenter

“So, this part, which you can see here, takes a lot of the structure and the weight. It’s the basis for the whole spire.”

Like other craftsmen here, Van Berkel has worked on historic monuments before. This project is different.

Erik Van Berkel, Carpenter

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity, because it’s just amazing and really exceptional. And it’s the kind of work once in a lifetime.”

The fire at the medieval Catholic cathedral shocked the world. For many, of all different faiths, it was a tragedy.

Its reconstruction is also highly symbolic.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, Notre Dame Restoration Chief

“In 2024, we will have two major events in France. We have the organization of the Olympic games, in summer, and we say we will reopen the cathedral five years after the fire — that is to say, in 2024. I deeply think the reputation of France is at stake.”

Workshops across France — and even in Germany — are tasked to deliver on that promise. Each specializes in a particular craft.

For now, visitors can see the cathedral from the outside — and its artifacts at special exhibits.

Rebuilding Notre Dame’s spire was hotly debated. Should France choose to replicate the elegant 19th century work by French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc? Or go for something radically new? Authorities finally chose the first option.

Benjamin Mouton, Former Chief Architect of Notre Dame

“If we don’t rebuild it as it was, we would break down the architectural unity of the monument … // … and something of the authenticity of the cathedral. Because // authenticity is not only material, authenticity is also spiritual. And here we can see a part of both.”

Notre Dame’s reopening promises to be a global celebration. But for these workers it will be bittersweet. The end of years of hard work — and an extraordinary adventure.