ການເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ມູນການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງລະດັບໂລກຈາກເອກະສານແພນໂດຣາ ຫຼື Pandora Papers

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກ, ນັກການເມືອງ ແລະດາຣານັກຮ້ອງເພງປ໊ອບ ແມ່ນລວມຢູ່ໃນບຸກຄົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ປົກປິດຊັບສິນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໂດຍຜ່ານເຄືອຂ່າຍບັນດາບໍລິສັດນິລະນາມ. ການເປີດເຜີຍດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຮູ້ຈັກໃນຊື່ ເອກະສານ ແພນໂດຣາ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການຮົ່ວໄຫລຂອງແຟ້ມຂໍ້ມູນ 12 ລ້ານສະບັບ ຈາກສະຖານທີ່ສະສົມເອກະສານຂອງບັນດາບໍລິສັດດ້ານກົດໝາຍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຝາກເງິນຢູ່ນອກປະ ເທດທີ່ເປັນຄວາມລັບລະດັບໂລກ. ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນບັນດາການເປີດເຜີຍ ທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈທີ່ສຸດ ພາຍໃນເອກະສານແພນໂດຣານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຊັບສິນຂອງທ່ານອີລຮາມ ອາລີເຢບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດບັງຄວາມຮັ່ງມີນັ້ນໄວ້.

ການຮົ່ວໄຫລຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄອບຄົວອາລີເຢບ ແລະພັນທະມິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊື້ຂາຍອະສັງຫາລິມມະຊັບໃນອັງກິດມູນຄ່າ 544 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະເວລາ 15 ປີ ຜ່ານມາ. ອີງຕາມຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ເດວີສ໌ ເທກາ (Rachel Davies Teka) ເຊິ່ງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ແລະຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສລະຫວ່າງຊາດ.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ເດວີສ໌ ເທກາ, ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສນານາຊາດຂອງສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຄອບຄົວນີ້ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກໍາອໍານາດໃນປີ 1993 ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມບັນດາອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະແຫລ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນທຳມະຊາດ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງປະ ເທດ ແລະນຳໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມຮັ່ງມີ ແລະອັນນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນໄປໂດຍທີ່ປະຊາຊົນແລະປະເທດຊາດໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ. ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍໆຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ທຸກຍາກລຳບາກຍ້ອນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ໄດ້ກອບໂກຍເອົາຊັບພະຍາກອນຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຄວນຈະຖືກແບ່ງປັນພາຍໃນປະເທດແລະປະຊາຊົນພົນລະເມືອງຂອງປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ເອກະສານທີ່ໄດ້ຮົ່ວໄຫລອອກມາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກະສັດອັບດູລລາ ທີ 2 (Abdullah II) ຂອງຈໍແດັນ ໄດ້ສ້າງອານາຈັກຊັບສິບລັບຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດແລະອັງກິດ ມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ກະສັດອັບດູລລາໄດ້ອອກມາປະຕິ ເສດເຖິງຄຳກ່າວຫາທີ່ວ່າ ພະອົງເອງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມປິດບັງຄວາມຮັ່ງມີຂອງພະ

ອົງ ໃນມື້ວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ເຊິ່ງກະສັດອັບດູລລາ ທີ 2, ຂອງຈໍແດັນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ:

“ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງປິດບັງໃຜ, ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາເຂັ້ມແຂງກວ່ານີ້, ແລະນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ທີ່ຈໍແດັນໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນເປົ້າໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປາກິສຖານ ແລະບັນດາຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ລວມທັງບັນດາພັນທະມິດທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດ ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣານ ຄານ (Imran Khan) ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດຫຼາຍແຫ່ງມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍໆລ້ານໂດລາ. ທ່ານຄານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງຖືກສືບສວນສອບສວນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ ທ່ານອັນເດຣຈ ບາບິສ (Andrej Babiš) ໃຊ້ບໍລິສັດການລົງທຶນຫຼາຍແຫ່ງທີ່ບໍລະບຸຊື່ ໃນການຊື້ອະສັງຫາລິມມະຊັບມູນຄ່າ 22 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ. ທ່ານບາບິສ ກໍາລັງແຂ່ງຂັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວ ໄປໃນອາທິດນີ້. ໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ ໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງກ່ຽວກັບການກະທໍາຂອງທ່ານ.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ ອັນເດຣຈ ບາບິສ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເງິນໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງອອກຈາກທະນາຄານຂອງເຊັກ. ເງິນໄດ້ເສຍພາສີແລ້ວ. ມັນແມ່ນເງິນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ແລະມັນກໍໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາປະເທດສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ.”

ມີການເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີເຄນຢາທ່ານ ອູຮູຣູ ເຄນຢັຕຕາ (Uhuru Kenyatta) ແລະສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວອີກ 6 ຄົນ ໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບບໍລິສັດທາງດ້ານການເງິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ບໍລິສັດ, ໂດຍບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງມີຊັບສິນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ຄອບຄົວເຄນຢັຕຕາ ໄດ້ລັກລອບເອົາຊັບສິນຂອງລັດ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍເອກະສານ ແພນໂດຣາ, ລວມເຖິງການນໍາໃຊ້ ບໍລິສັດການລົງທຶນທາງດ້ານການເງິນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຖືກກົດ ໝາຍ.

ນຶ່ງໃນຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງຫຼາຍເລື້ອງທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍແມ່ນນະຄອນລອນດອນ. ເມືອງຫຼວງ ຂອງປະເທດອັງກິດ ແລະອານາເຂດທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໝູ່ເກາະເວີຈິນຂອງອັງກິດ ສະເໜີເຄືອຂ່າຍທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ປິດບັງ ເຊິ່ງອອກແບບມາເພື່ອປົກປິດວ່າ ໃຜເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງເງິນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງເດວີສ໌ ເທກາ ກ່າວ.

ໂດຍທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ເດວີສ໌ ທາກາ, ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມໂປ່ງໃກລະຫວ່າງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າສາມາດຊື້ຊັບສິນ ໂດຍບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍໂຕໄດ້ ຖ້າເຈົ້າໃຊ້ບໍລິສັດທີ່ຈົດທະບຽນແລະ ກໍ່ຕັ້ງໃນຕ່າງປະເທດເຊິ່ງຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມລັບຢູ່. ພວກເຮົາຍັງມີການບໍລິ ການທີ່ດີເລີດສໍາລັບຊົນຊົ້ນສູງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະນັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ຈໍານວນຫຼາຍທາງດ້ານບັນຊີ, ທະນາຍຄວາມ, ຕົວແທນບໍລິສັດອະສັງຫາລິມ ມະຊັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍິນດີຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ທີ່ທໍາການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ແລະການຟອກເງິນ ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍ ແລະປິດບັງ ແລະຈັດການກັບຄວາມຮັ່ງມີຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຖືກພົວພັນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ຫຼັງຈາກການຮົ່ວໄຫຼເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກຂອງພັກ ມີການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ກັບການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.

ທ່ານ ແຊນເຊລເລີ້ ຣີຊີ ຊູນັກ (Chancellor Rishi Sunak) ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດໃນມື້ວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ຊື່ສຽງຂອງນະຄອນລອນດອນ ໃນການຫຼົບຫຼີກພາສີນັ້ນ “ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າອັບອາຍ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ປະຫວັດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາການທຸຈະລິດ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ.

World leaders, politicians and pop stars are among thousands of individuals revealed to be concealing huge wealth through a network of anonymous companies. The revelations, known as the Pandora Papers, are part of a huge leak of almost 12 million files from the archives of several legal firms, which shed light on the secret world of offshore finance.

Among the most startling revelations in the Pandora Papers is the hidden wealth of the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and his family.

The leaks show the Aliyev family and their associates traded property in Britain worth $544 million over the past 15 years. Rachel Davies Teka is with the anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International.

((Rachel Davies Teka, Transparency International UK Head of Advocacy))

“Since this family took power in 1993, they have taken control of many of the country's vital industries and its natural resources and used that to amass wealth. And this is being done at the expense of the people of that country. These are not events without harm to people. There are people who are suffering because their leaders are taking resources which should be shared out amongst those countries’ citizens.”

The leaked documents show that King Abdullah of Jordan built a secret property empire in the United States and Britain worth more than $100 million. Speaking Monday, Abdullah rejected claims he had tried to conceal his wealth.

((Abdullah II, King of Jordan (in Arabic) ))

"There is nothing I have to hide from anyone, but we are stronger than this, and this is not the first time Jordan gets targeted.”

Pakistani cabinet ministers and their families — close allies of Prime Minister Imran Khan — are revealed to own offshore companies worth millions of dollars. Khan said they would be investigated.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš used anonymous offshore companies to finance the purchase of a $22 million property in France. Babiš is competing in a general election this week. In a TV debate Sunday, he defended his actions.

((Andrej Babiš, Czech Prime Minister (in Czech) ))

“The money was sent out of a Czech bank. The money was taxed. It was my money, and it returned back to the Czech Republic.’

It’s revealed that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and six members of his family are linked to over a dozen offshore companies, one with assets worth over $30 million. There is no evidence that the Kenyatta family stole any state assets.

Much of the activity revealed by the Pandora Papers, including use of offshore companies, is legal.

There is one thread that is common to many of the revelations: London. The British capital — and the territories linked to it, such as the British Virgin Islands — offer a hidden network of legal structures designed to conceal who really owns the money, says Davies Teka.

((Rachel Davies Teka, Transparency International UK Head of Advocacy))

“You can buy property anonymously if you use a company that's registered and formed in an overseas territory where there is currently secrecy. We also have luxury services on offer to the global elite — and unfortunately we have a concerning amount of professionals — accountants, lawyers, estate agents — who are happy to help corrupt and criminal actors launder and hide and manage their wealth.”

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has become embroiled in the accusations — after the leaks revealed party donors were linked to alleged corruption.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak Monday denied that London’s reputation on tax avoidance was "shameful" — and said the government’s track record on tackling global corruption was strong.