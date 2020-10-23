ຈະມີໂຣກລະບາດ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍ່ຕາມ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກໍຈະເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ດຳເນີນໄປໄດ້

ຈາກການຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຮັບສິດຖືກຕ້ອງທີ່ຈະປ່ອນບັດໄດ້ ຕະຫຼອດເຖິງການຕິດຕາມແລະລາຍງານຜົນຕ່າງໆເປັນຕົ້ນ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຜູ້ມີບົດບາດທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ເວີຣໍນິກາ ບອລເດີຣັສ ອີເກລຊີອັສ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕ້ອງເຮັດເພື່ອໃຫ້ການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເປັນທຳແລະປອດໄພ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ມີໂຣກລະບາດຢູ່ນີ້ ສິ່ງກີດກັ້ນທີ່ເປັນແຜ່ນພລາສຕິກໃສ ໜ້າກາກ ແລະນ້ຳຢາຂ້າເຊື່ອສຳລັບມື ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ຈຳເປັນ - ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສຳລັບຄວາມປອດໄພເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ສຳລັບປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງສະຫະລັດ ນຳດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແອນຈີ ມານີເກລຍ ເທີນເນີຣ ຫົວໜ້າດ້ານການລົງທະບຽນຂອງເມືອງອາເລັກແຊນເດຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເພີ້ມເຄື່ອງໝາຍໃຫ້ຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ໝົດທຸກຄົນເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຂໍ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນ 6 ຟຸດ ຊຶ່ງເທົ່າກັບ 1.8 ແມັດ. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງໝົດໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ເມື່ອເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຖານທີ່ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ພວກເຮົານຳໃຊ້ປາກກາທີ່ໃຊ້ພຽງແຕ່ຄັ້ງດຽວ ແລະພວກແຟ້ມເອກກະສານສ່ວນຕົວ ທີ່ໃຊ້ແລ້ວຖິ້ມໂລດ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແອນຈີ ມານີເກລຍ ເທີນເນີຣ ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສູງ ໃນເມືອງອາເລັກແຊນເດຣຍ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ບໍ່ໄກຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີ.ຊີ. ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແຕ່ມັນເປັນໜ້າທີ່ຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ພາຍໃຕ້ການກຳກັບເບິ່ງແຍງໂດຍທ່ານນາງ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງໃນການນັບບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ແລະບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີທັງຫຼາຍ. ພາຍໃນກາງເດືອນຕຸລາ ປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 17,000 ຄົນໄດ້ໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ຢູ່ທີ່ຫ້ອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ.

ນາງຟາຕີມາ ແມຕທີນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກສ່ຽງມັນເລີຍ ທີ່ຈະສູນຫາຍໃນໄປສະນີ ຫຼືວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກອກຟອມບໍ່ຖືກ ຫຼື ສິ່ງໃດໆຄືແນວນັ້ນ.”

ມັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນກຳນົດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດທີ່ລັ່ງໄຫລເຂົ້າມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຊຶ່ງບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ--ຈະເປັນການປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ຫຼື ດ້ວຍທາງໄປສະນີ ໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ເປັນສະຖິຕິໃໝ່.

ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກນັບໄດ້ຈົນກວ່າຈະຮອດເວລາ 7 ໂມງແລງຂອງວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງກ່ອນກຳນົດນັ້ນ ສາມາດຈັດການກ່ອນໄດ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນໄວຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານຈັສຕິນ ຄໂນນຊຈາຍ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍອາວຸໂສດ້ານການລົງທະບຽນຂອງເມືອງອາເລັກແຊນເດຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການກວດເບິ່ງວ່າ ຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໄດ້ສົ່ງກັບຄືນໄປ ໄດ້ຖືກໝາຍ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໝົດທຸກບ່ອນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ.”

ແຕ່ວິທີການເຮັດວຽກນີ້ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນໄປ ຈາກລັດນຶ່ງຫາອີກລັດນຶ່ງ. ມັນສຳຄັນ ຢູ່ໃນລັດທີ່ຈະອ່ຽງໄປທາງໃດທາງນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ເຊັ່ນລັດວິສຄອນຊິນ ແລະລັດເພັນຊີລ ເວເນຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເປີດບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ ຈົນກວ່າຈະເຖິງວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງແລະອັນນັ້ນ ອາດໝາຍເຖິງການຊັກຊ້າໃນການປະກາດຜູ້ຊະນະ.

ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ສຳນັກງານເລືອກຕັ້ງທັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເລັ່ງກະກຽມ. ເມືອງອາເລັກແຊນເດຣຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຝຶກອົບຮົມ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ 600 ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະໄປປະຈໍາການຢູ່ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນ 30 ແຫ່ງ.

ທ່ານຄໂນນຊຈາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາ ມີປຶ້ມຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນ. ພວກປຶ້ມເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອກວດ ເບິ່ງພວກຜູ້ເຂົ້າມາປ່ອນບັດທັງຫຼາຍ. ມັນເປັນເຄື່ອງຈັກ ທີ່ສະແກນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະນັບພວກມັນພ້ອມ. ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີພວກເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນທັງຫຼາຍໄວ້ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຫາໄດ້.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈ້າງໂດຍສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ 150 ໂດລາ ແມ່ນຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ສັງເກດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຫາເຫດການສຸກເສີນ ຫຼືການລົບກວນຕ່າງໆເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ທ່ານສຕີບ ໂລມບ໌ ຫົວໜ້າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຢູ່ພາຍໃນ 40 ຟຸດ ຫຼື 12 ແມັດ ຂອງທາງເຂົ້າໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ແຕ່ຖ້າມັນກາຍເຂົ້າມາເກີນກວ່ານັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໂທຫາຕຳຫຼວດໃຫ້ມາຊ່ອຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງເດັນນິສ ແບລກເບີນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ແກ່ພັກໃດພັກນຶ່ງ. ພວກເຮົາເຮັດເຊັ່ນນີ້ ໃນນາມຂອງລັດພວກເຮົາ ແລະເພື່ອນພົນນລະເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສົນໃຈວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃຫ້. ພວກເຮົາພຽງຢາກຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ເຈົ້າສາມາດປ່ອນບັດໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະບໍ່ຮົ່ວໄຫລ.”

ໃນປີ 2018 ກົມເລືອກຕັ້ງແລະການສຳຫຼວດໃນການປ່ອນບັດ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາພະນັກງານໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ມີອາຍຸ 61 ປີ ຫຼືແກ່ກວ່າ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງຫຼາຍກວ່າໝູ່ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19. ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງອາເລັກຫແຊນເດຣຍນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ໂດຍຮັບເອົາຄວາມສ່ຽງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຄຸ້ມຄ່າ.

ສ່ວນທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເຄແມນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມາທີ່ນີ້ ບົ່ງບອງເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ໃຫ້ແບບຢ່າງທີ່ດີຕໍ່ພວກພົນລະເມືອງທີ່ເຂົ້າມາ ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງເປັນ ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງນີ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນປີນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນທຳ ແລະສັດຊື່ອັນນຶ່ງ.”

From making sure voters are eligible to cast a ballot, to tracking and reporting results, local election officers are key players in the U.S. presidential election. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports on what they’re doing to make the voting fair and safe.

In this pandemic, plexiglass barriers, masks and hand sanitizers are essential tools – not just for safety, but for U.S. democracy.

(Angie Maniglia Turner/General Registrar, City of Alexandria)

“We’ve added social distancing markers to ensure that everyone’s respecting the six-foot requirement. We do ask that all voters wear masks when entering the polling place. We are using one-time use only pens, disposable privacy folders.”

Angie Maniglia Turner is the top elections official in the City of Alexandria, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. The November 3 presidential vote is a national election, but it is local officials supervised by her who do the critical work of counting votes and mail-in ballots. By mid-October almost 17,000 people had voted in person at this Office of Elections.

(Fatimah Matteen/In-Person Early Voter)

“I didn’t want to risk it getting lost in the mail or that I filled out the wrong form or anything like that.”

It’s part of an unprecedented torrent of early voting nationwide ­– record numbers will be casting ballots in person or by mail.

Here, the votes won’t be counted until 7 p.m. on Election Day, but early ballots can be pre-processed to get results faster.

(Justin Knoernschild/Senior Assistant Registrar, City of Alexandria)

“Checking that the voter has done everything properly, that the ballot was returned marked, that has all the signatures that are needed.”

How this works varies from state to state, though.

Important swing states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania can’t even open ballots until Election Day ­–and that could mean delays in calling the winner.

Across the country, elections offices are in high gear. The City of Alexandria is training 600 election officials who will serve at 30 polling stations.

(Justin Knoernschild/Senior Assistant Registrar, City of Alexandria)

“We have the poll books. Those are electronic products that are used to check in voters. / Machines that are scanning the ballots on Election Day and counting those. / And then there are also the accessible machines.”

The officers, who are paid an average of 150 US, dollars are also trained to watch for polling place emergencies or disruptions.

(Steve Lomb/Chief Election Officer)

“You can’t be within 40 feet of the entrance of the polling place. So if anyone is harassing voters in that area, I will tell them they have to move away. / But if it goes beyond that, I’ll have to call the police to help.”

(Denise Blackburn/ Election Officer)

“We are not here to represent any one party. / We are doing this on behalf of our state and our fellow citizens. And we don’t care who you vote for. We just want to make sure that you are able to vote safely and securely.”

In 2018, the Election Administration and Voting Survey found that half of U.S. poll workers were age 61 or older – a group at higher risk from COVID-19. Here in the City of Alexandria, they say taking that risk is worth it.

(Mike Cayman/Election Officer)

“The fact that we are here indicates our commitment and I think gives a good example to the citizens that come, but it’s also important to make sure that this election, particularly this year, is a fair and honest one.”