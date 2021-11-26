ຈໍານວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນຍອຸບັດຕິເຫດໃນທ້ອງຖະໜົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕິດອັນດັບສູງສຸດ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2006 ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ໃນຊ່ວງເຄິ່ງທໍາອິດຂອງປີ 2021, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານ ກະຊວງຂົນ​ສົ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ແລະສາເຫດນັ້ນ ອາດຈະກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກັບການລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19. ຄາຣິນາ ບາເຟຣດຊຽນ (Karina Bafradzhian) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ກ່ຽວກັບການສັນຈອນຢູ່ເທິງທາງຫຼວງ ກະຊວງຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດປະມານ 20,000 ຄົນຈາກອຸບັດຕິເຫດຢູ່ເທິງທ້ອງຖະໜົນ ໃນຊ່ວງເຄິ່ງທໍາອິດຂອງປີ 2021.

ນັ້ນຄືການບັນທຶກ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ 6 ເດືອນ ເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍບັນທຶກມາ.

ທ່ານ​ພີທ ບຸທຕິເຈ​ຈ (Pete Buttigieg), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຜິດຫວັງອອກມາ. ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດ ແລະບໍ່ຄວນຍອມຮັບການເສຍຊີວິດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຊີວິດປະຈໍາວັນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ບໍ່ມີໃຜຈະເຮັດໄດ້ສໍາເລັດພຽງຜູ້ດຽວ. ມັນຈະລວມທຸກໆຂັ້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ບັນດາໂຮງຈັກໂຮງງານ, ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕ່າງໆ, ວິສະວິກອນທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະຊຸມຊົນອື່ນໆທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັນໄປສູ່ວັນທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພາຍໃນຄອບຄົວ ບໍ່ຕ້ອງມີການບອກລາກັບຄົນທີ່ຕົນເອງຮັກ ເນື່ອງຈາກອຸບັດຕິເຫດໃນການສັນຈອນອີກ.”

ທ່ານ​ແອແດມ ສະໄນເດີ້ (Adam Snider), ຈາກສະມາຄົມ ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພເທິງທາງຫຼວງ ຫລື Governors Highway Safety Association ກ່າວວ່າ ການເລັ່ງຄວາມໄວນັ້ນ ເປັນສາເຫດນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈໍານວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງ.

ທ່ານແອ​ແດມ ສະໄນເດີ້, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍສື່ສານ ​ອົງການຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພເທິງທາງຫຼວງ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມວ່າ:

“ຫຼາຍໆລັດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າມີການໃຊ້ຄວາມໄວຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍເຖິງ ຄວາມໄວທີ່ເກີນຂີດຈໍາກັດ 10-20 ມາຍສ໌ ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍເຖິງຄວາມໄວທີ່ເກີນຂີດຈໍາກັດສາມເທົ່າເຊັ່ນ 120-130 ມາຍສ໌ຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຄວບຄຸມຄວາມໄວ ຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ. ການຂັບຂີ່ຍານພາຫະນະໃນ​ຍາມ​ມຶນ​ເມົາ ກໍເປັນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ອີກອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດປະມານ 10,000 ຄົນໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ແມ່ນມີບົດບາດຕໍ່ການເສຍຊີວິດເທິງທ້ອງຖະໜົນ. ນັ້ນກໍຍ້ອນວ່າການສັນຈອນເທິງຖະໜົນຫຼວງແມ່ນໜ້ອຍກ່ວາທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນ ແລະຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ຫຼາຍໆຄົນກໍມີການຂັບຂີ່ຍານພາຫະນະ ດ້ວຍວິທີທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍກວ່າ.

ເຊິ່ງລວມເຖິງການໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖື ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂັບຍານພາຫະນະນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານຄາຣ໌ລ ມິນເຈັສ (Karl Minges), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ນິວ ແຮບເວິນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເພິ່ງພາເທັກໂນໂລຈີຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ. ການສົນທະນາບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າໜ້າເຊິ່ງໜ້າ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າໄດ້ລົມ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບກັບໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະຄອບ ຄົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ມັນຜ່ານການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງໂທລະສັບ. ແລະບາງສ່ວນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນເຂົ້າເປັນລະບົບຂອງຍານພາຫະນະໄປເລີຍ ໂດຍໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍາລັງຂັບຂີ່ຍານພາຫະນະຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອມີຂໍ້ຄວາມສົ່ງເຂົ້າມາ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຕອບ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ.”

ອີກສາເຫດນຶ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈໍານວນອຸບັດຕິເຫດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແມ່ນ ມີຈໍານວນຕໍາຫຼວດໜ້ອຍເກີນໄປຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆ. ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງ ທ່ານສະໄນເດີ້, ທັງໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕໍາຫຼວດທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ນໍາໄປສູ່ການຫລຸດຈໍານວນຕໍາຫຼວດຈະລາຈອນລົງ. ທ່ານສະໄນເດີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ເຫັນຕໍາຫຼວດ, ກໍ່ສາມາດເສີມສ້າງພຶດຕິກໍາການຂັບຂີ່ທີ່ປອດໄພໄດ້.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານແອ​ແດມ ສະໄນເດີ້, ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍສື່ສານ ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພເທິງທາງຫຼວງ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງຊູມວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດຈະລາຈອນ ສາມາດເສີມສ້າງຈຸດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນໄດ້ແທ້ໆ ແລະກໍສາມາດຈັດການກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຂັບຂີ່ທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ສຸດເຊັ່ນກັນ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດສາມາດນໍາເອົາຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ຍານພາຫະນະທີ່ເມົາ ອອກຈາກທ້ອງຖະໜົນດ້ວຍການຈັບກຸມ ແລະນັ້ນ ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນອຸບັດຕິເຫດ ໄດ້ຢ່າງມີປະສິດຕິພາບ.”

ຢູ່ໃນບາງລັດເຊັ່ນ ລັດດາໂກຕາເໜືອ, ລັດເວີຈິເນຍຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມຈໍານວນຕໍາຫຼວດຈະລາຈອນຢູ່ເທິງຖະໜົນ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ, ປີ 2021. ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະສະແດງແຜ່ນປ້າຍໂຄສະນາຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອເຕືອນສະຕິຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ຍານພາຫະນະກ່ຽວກັບກົດຈະລາຈອນ ແລະຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາ ອັນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບນັ້ນເອງ.

The number of road fatalities in the U.S. has reached the highest level since 2006 in the first half of 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And the reason why may have to do with the pandemic. Karina Bafradzhian has the story.

An estimated 20,000 people were killed in road accidents in the first half of 2021, says the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That’s the largest six-month increase ever recorded.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed his dismay.

(Pete Buttigieg, US Secretary of Transportation)

“We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America. No one will accomplish this alone. It will take all levels of government, industries, advocates, engineers and communities across the country working together toward the day when family members no longer have to say good-bye to loved ones because of a traffic crash.”

Speeding is among the reasons for the higher death toll, says Adam Snider of the Governors Highway Safety Association.

(Adam Snider, Governors Highway Safety Association Communications Director)

“A lot of states are reporting excessive speeding – I don’t mean 10-20 miles an hour over the speed limit, I’m talking triple digits speeds – 120-130 miles an hour. So, we really need to get speeding under control. Impaired driving is another big issue that claims about 10,000 lives every year.”

Experts say the pandemic is playing a role in traffic deaths. That’s because highways were less busy and many drivers adopted a riskier style of driving.

That includes using mobile phones while driving.

(Karl Minges, University of New Haven)

“We’re really relying on technology. Communication was not done face-to-face, it was done over the phone with our friends and our family, it was done via texting. And some of that has translated into the vehicle setting where individuals are driving around, and they get a text and they feel they have to respond right away!”

Another reason for the rising number of accidents

is that there are fewer policemen on the roads. According to Snider, both the pandemic and the anti-police

protests across the U.S. led to the dwindling number of traffic police. Just seeing police, Snider says, can reinforce safe driving behavior.

(Adam Snider, Governors Highway Safety Association Communications Director)

“Officers on the road can really reinforce that point and to address the most dangerous drivers too. The police officer can take a drunk driver off the road with an arrest – and that could potentially prevent a crash.”

Some states – like North Dakota and West Virginia – have announced plans to increase the number of traffic police on the roads in December 2021. They will also display more banners reminding drivers about traffic laws and the possible tragic consequences of not following the rules.