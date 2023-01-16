ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫ​ານ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້ຍິງ ແລະ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ປາ​ແລສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດທີ່​ຖືກ​ຍຶດ​ຄອງ​ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຕາ​ເວັນຕົກຂອງ​ແມ່​ນໍ້າ ຈໍ​ແດນ ຫຼື ເວັ​ສ​ແບັ້ງ (West Bank) ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການຖົກ​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ດ່ານກວດ​ກາຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ, ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ປາ​ແລສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌, ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ເດືອນ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ອີງ​ຕາ​ມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອ​ງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ສະຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ. ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ອ້າງວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຶງ​ເອົາ​ປືນ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ ແລະ​ຍາດ​ຕິພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ປ້ອງ​ກັ​ນ​ໂຕລາວ​ເອງ ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ທະ​ຫານ​ອິ​ສ​ຣ​າ​ແອ​ລ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ອັ​ນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສວ່າ​ເປັນ​ລົດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດ​ສຳ​ລັບ “ການກວດກາ​ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ” ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ ຊິ​ລ​ວາດ ໃກ້​ກັບເຂດເວັ​ສ​ແບັ້ງ. ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກັກ​ໂຕ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ ເວ​ລາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດືງ​ເອົາ​ປືນ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ທ້າວມ​າ​ເຮີ ຊາ​ຟິກ ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ຂັບ​ຂີ່​ລົດ​ໄດ້ເລີ່ມ​ບີບ​ແກ​ລົດ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາດົນ​ນານ ເພື່ອ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາ​ດ​ໃຫ້​ລົດ​ຜ່ານ​ດ່ານກວດກາ. ​ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ມຶນທີ່​ໄປຖືກ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາວ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃສ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕີ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ ດຶງ​ລາ​ວ​ອອກມາຈາກ​ລົດ. “ລາ​ວ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂຕ​ລາວ​ເອງ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລາວ​ແບບ​ເລືອດ​ເຢັນ” ​ອີງ​ຕາມທ້າວ ​ຊາ​ຟິກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ ພາບ​ວິ​ດິ​ໂອທີ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຖືກ​ດັດ​ແປງ ພ້ອ​ມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ດີ້ນຮົນ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານທະ​ຫານຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ສຽງ​ປືນ​ສອງ​ນັດ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ລົ້ມ​ລົງ​ສູ່ພື້ນດິນ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍນັ້ນວ່າ​ ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ ​ອາ​ມາດ ກາ​ລາ ອາ​ຍຸ 45 ປີ. ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ວ່າ​ໃຊ້​ກຳ​ລັງເກີນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຕໍ່ຊ​າວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌. ກອງ​ທັບ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ ແລະ ເປັນ​ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ຊີ​ວິດ.

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man Sunday in the occupied West Bank following a struggle at a military checkpoint, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The circumstances of the shooting were in dispute. The Israeli army claimed the man tried to grab a soldier's weapon, while witnesses and relatives said he was shot while trying to defend himself during an inspection that turned violent.

The Israeli military said soldiers spotted what they deemed a suspicious vehicle that refused to stop for a “routine inspection” near the West Bank town of Silwad. A clash broke out when the soldiers attempted to detain one of the people in the vehicle, and soldiers opened fire when a passenger tried to grab a soldier's weapon.

Maher Shafiq, a Palestinian witness, said the violence erupted after motorists began honking their horns due to lengthy delays in allowing cars to pass through the checkpoint. He said soldiers fired a stun grenade that hit the man's car, prompting him to yell at them.

He said soldiers began beating the man and dragged him out of the car. “He tried to defend himself, so one of the soldiers shot him in cold blood,” Shafiq said.

A video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an altercation, with a man struggling and jostling with a soldier, and the sounds of two gunshots before he falls to the ground.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Ahmad Kahla, 45.

Rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against Palestinians. The military says it contends with complex, life-threatening situations.