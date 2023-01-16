ກຳລັງທະຫານອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຍິງ ແລະສັງຫານຜູ້ຊາຍປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ຄົນນຶ່ງໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ຖືກຍຶດຄອງແຄມຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າ ຈໍແດນ ຫຼື ເວັສແບັ້ງ (West Bank) ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການຖົກຖຽງກັນຢູ່ດ່ານກວດກາຂອງທະຫານ, ຕາມການກ່າວຂອງກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກປາແລສໄຕນ໌, ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເສຍຊີວິດໃນຫລາຍເດືອນຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ສະຖານະການຂອງການຍິງກັນແມ່ນຂັດແຍ້ງ. ທະຫານອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະດຶງເອົາປືນຂອງທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ແລະຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງກ່າວວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໃນຂະນະທີ່ປ້ອງກັນໂຕລາວເອງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກວດຄົ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ທະຫານອິສຣາແອລກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທະຫານໄດ້ເຫັນອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສົງໄສວ່າເປັນລົດທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດເພື່ອຢຸດສຳລັບ “ການກວດກາຕາມປົກກະຕິ” ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ຊິລວາດ ໃກ້ກັບເຂດເວັສແບັ້ງ. ການປະທະກັນໄດ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນເວລາພວກທະຫານພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະກັກໂຕຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລົດ ແລະພວກທະຫານໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງ ເວລາຜູ້ໂດຍສານຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະດືງເອົາປືນຂອງທະຫານອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ.
ທ້າວມາເຮີ ຊາຟິກ ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ເຫັນເຫດການ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ລົດໄດ້ເລີ່ມບີບແກລົດ ເນື່ອງຈາກການລໍຖ້າເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລົດຜ່ານດ່ານກວດກາ. ລາວກ່າວວ່າພວກທະຫານໄດ້ຍິງລະເບີດມຶນທີ່ໄປຖືກລົດຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວຮ້ອງໃສ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ລາວກ່າວວ່າ ທະຫານໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕີຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນ ດຶງລາວອອກມາຈາກລົດ. “ລາວພະຍາຍາມປ້ອງກັນໂຕລາວເອງ ເພາະສະນັ້ນທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຍິງລາວແບບເລືອດເຢັນ” ອີງຕາມທ້າວ ຊາຟິກ ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ພາບວິດິໂອທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າຖືກດັດແປງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງດີ້ນຮົນ ແລະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບທະຫານທະຫານຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ຍິນສຽງປືນສອງນັດກ່ອນທີ່ລາວລົ້ມລົງສູ່ພື້ນດິນ.
ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ລະບຸຕົວຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍນັ້ນວ່າ ແມ່ນທ້າວ ອາມາດ ກາລາ ອາຍຸ 45 ປີ. ບັນດາກຸ່ມສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວຫາອິສຣາແອລວ່າໃຊ້ກຳລັງເກີນຂອບເຂດຕໍ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ກອງທັບໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບສະຖານະການທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນ ແລະ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຊີວິດ.
Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man Sunday in the occupied West Bank following a struggle at a military checkpoint, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
The circumstances of the shooting were in dispute. The Israeli army claimed the man tried to grab a soldier's weapon, while witnesses and relatives said he was shot while trying to defend himself during an inspection that turned violent.
The Israeli military said soldiers spotted what they deemed a suspicious vehicle that refused to stop for a “routine inspection” near the West Bank town of Silwad. A clash broke out when the soldiers attempted to detain one of the people in the vehicle, and soldiers opened fire when a passenger tried to grab a soldier's weapon.
Maher Shafiq, a Palestinian witness, said the violence erupted after motorists began honking their horns due to lengthy delays in allowing cars to pass through the checkpoint. He said soldiers fired a stun grenade that hit the man's car, prompting him to yell at them.
He said soldiers began beating the man and dragged him out of the car. “He tried to defend himself, so one of the soldiers shot him in cold blood,” Shafiq said.
A video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be an altercation, with a man struggling and jostling with a soldier, and the sounds of two gunshots before he falls to the ground.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Ahmad Kahla, 45.
Rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against Palestinians. The military says it contends with complex, life-threatening situations.