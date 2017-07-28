ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ປະທະ ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ທາງເຂົ້າ ວັດສັກສິດ

ຕຳຫລວດ​ອິສຣສາ​ແອ​ລ ​ແລ​ະພວກ​ໄປ​ສວດ​ມົນ​ພາວະນາຊາວ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ​ໄດ້​ປະ

​ທະກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ຢູ່​ນອກສະຖານ​ທີ່​ສັກສິດ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງ​ເກົ່າ ຂອງ​ນະ

ຄອນJerusalem ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ໄດ້ປົດອົງປະ ກອບອັນສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງມາດ

ຕະການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

ຕຳຫລວດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ພາ​ກັນ​ແກ​ວ່ງ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ​ໃສ່​ຕຳ

ຫລວດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ດ້ວຍ​ແກັສນໍ້າຕາ ​ແລະ​ລູກປືນ​ຢາງ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນຍາມ ຢູ່ປະຕູ​ໂຂງ​ທາ​ງ​ເຂົ້າຂອງ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສະພາກາແດງ​ປາ​ແລສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ 100 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ບາດ​ເຈັບໃນການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ ຮວມທັງ​ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກຍິງໂດຍ​ລູກປືນ​ຢ່າງ

ຫລື​ທຸບ​ຕີ. ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ມີ​ກະ​ດູກ​ຫັກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ

ດ່ັງກ່າວ​.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ມຸສລິ​ມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ Jerusalem

​ໄດ້​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້ພວກສູດ​ມົນພາວະນາ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນສະຖານ​ທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນບອຍຄອດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ມາດ​ຕະການ​ດ້ານ ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ.

ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມພາກັນ​ສະຫລອງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະໜົນ​ນອກ​ບ່ອນ​ສັກສິດ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ

ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດຫລັງ​ຈາ​ກ ພວກ​ພະນັກງານ​ພາກັນ​ມ້າງ​ປະຕູ​ເຫລັກ ຮົ້ວ ​ແລະ​ກ້ອງ​ວົງ​

ຈອນ​ປິ​ດອອກຈາກ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້

​ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກວດ​ ໂດຍ​ຄະນະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກຳມະການມຸສລີ​ມ.

ມາດ​ຕະການ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ເຄື່ອງກວດ​ໂລຫະ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕິດຕັ້ງ​ໃສ່ ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ

​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ມື​ປືນອາຣັບ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ຕຳຫລວດ​ຍາມອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ 2 ຄົນ. ການ​ເອົາ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ

​ມຸສລິ​ມຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ Jerusalem ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້ສົງ​ໄສ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ນານ​ວ່າ ອິສ

ຣາ​ແອ​ລຂະຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ຢູ່ສະຖານສັກສິດ ​ທີ່ຮູ້​ສຳລັບ​ຊາວ​ມຸສລິ​ມວ່າ

​ເປັນ​ວິຫານ​ອັນ​ປະ​ເສີດ ​ແລະ​ສຳລັບ​ຊາວ​ Jews ວ່າ​ ເປັນວັດ​ພູ Temple Mount.

ການປະຕິ​ເສດບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຍ່າງ​ຜ່ານ​ເຄື່ອງ​ກວດ​ໂລຫະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ສວດ​ມົນ​ພາວະນາຊາວ​ມຸສ

ລິ​ມ ​ໄດ້ເລີ່​ມຈັດການ​ສູດ​ມົນ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນ ​ເພື່ອເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຢູ່​ນອກ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ສັກ

ສິດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງວັດຫຼັງຄາກົມ ແລະ ວັດ al-Agsa.

​

Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers clashed Thursday outside a revered holy site in the Old City within Jerusalem after Israel removed the final elements of security measures it installed there earlier this month.



Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, as they were stationed at the gates to the site, Israeli police said.



According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 100 Palestinians were hurt in the confrontation, including some who were hit by rubber bullets or beaten. Several of those injured suffered broken bones, the group said.



The clashes arose after Muslim leaders in Jerusalem gave permission for their worshippers to reenter the site, which they had been boycotting over the increased security measures.



Palestinians began celebrating in the streets outside the shrine early Thursday after workmen dismantled metal gates, railings and security cameras from the entrances. But they could not enter the site until it was inspected by a committee of Muslim officials.



The security measures, which included metal detectors, were installed in response to a July 14 attack by Arab gunmen who killed two Israeli police guards. Israel's actions angered Jerusalem Muslims, who have long suspected that Israel gradually wants to expand its control of the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.



Refusing to pass through the metal detectors, Muslim worshippers began holding daily prayer services as a form of protest outside the complex, which houses the revered Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa mosque.



The rising tensions prompted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to issue a statement Wednesday calling on "all political, religious and community leaders to refrain from provocative action and rhetoric."



Also, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq weighed in Thursday, saying, "We are aware of latest reports that there have been some clashes at al-Aqsa compound... We want all parties to exercise restraint and to de-escalate the situation. We welcomed steps toward restoring the status quo as of July 14. We want to see progress on that level. The secretary-general will remain engaged with all stakeholders to this effect."

