ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ປະທະ ກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ທາງເຂົ້າ ວັດສັກສິດ

ຕຳຫລວດອິສຣສາແອລ ແລະພວກໄປສວດມົນພາວະນາຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ປະ
ທະກັນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ຢູ່ນອກສະຖານທີ່ສັກສິດ ໃນເຂດເມືອງເກົ່າ ຂອງນະ
ຄອນJerusalem ຫລັງຈາກອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ປົດອົງປະ ກອບອັນສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງມາດ
ຕະການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.
ຕຳຫລວດອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ພາກັນແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນໃສ່ຕຳ
ຫລວດອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍແກັສນໍ້າຕາ ແລະລູກປືນຢາງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພາກັນຍາມ ຢູ່ປະຕູໂຂງທາງເຂົ້າຂອງສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ອີງຕາມສະພາກາແດງປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 100 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບ
ບາດເຈັບໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ຮວມທັງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໂດຍລູກປືນຢ່າງ
ຫລືທຸບຕີ. ຫລາຍຄົນຂອງຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ມີກະດູກຫັກ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງກຸ່ມ
ດ່ັງກ່າວ.
ການປະທະກັນເກີດຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ນຳມຸສລິມ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ Jerusalem
ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກສູດມົນພາວະນາ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພາກັນບອຍຄອດ ຕໍ່ການເພີ່ມມາດຕະການດ້ານ ຄວາມປອດໄພ.
ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ໄດ້ເລີ່ມພາກັນສະຫລອງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນນອກບ່ອນສັກສິດ ໃນຕອນ
ເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດຫລັງຈາກ ພວກພະນັກງານພາກັນມ້າງປະຕູເຫລັກ ຮົ້ວ ແລະກ້ອງວົງ
ຈອນປິດອອກຈາກທາງເຂົ້າ. ແຕ່ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປ ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້
ຈົນກວ່າໄດ້ຖືກກວດ ໂດຍຄະນະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຳມະການມຸສລີມ.
ມາດຕະການຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ຮວມທັງເຄື່ອງກວດໂລຫະ ໄດ້ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ ເພື່ອເປັນ
ການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນທີ 14 ກໍລະກົດ ໂດຍພວກມືປືນອາຣັບ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຕຳຫລວດຍາມອິສຣາແອລ 2 ຄົນ. ການເອົາບົດບາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວ
ມຸສລິມຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ Jerusalem ໂກດແຄ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສົງໄສມາເປັນເວລານານວ່າ ອິສ
ຣາແອລຂະຫຍາຍການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕົນ ຢູ່ສະຖານສັກສິດ ທີ່ຮູ້ສຳລັບຊາວມຸສລິມວ່າ
ເປັນວິຫານອັນປະເສີດ ແລະສຳລັບຊາວ Jews ວ່າ ເປັນວັດພູ Temple Mount.
ການປະຕິເສດບໍ່ຍອມຍ່າງຜ່ານເຄື່ອງກວດໂລຫະນັ້ນ ພວກສວດມົນພາວະນາຊາວມຸສ
ລິມ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຈັດການສູດມົນໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ ເພື່ອເປັນການປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ນອກສະຖານທີ່ສັກ
ສິດ ເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງວັດຫຼັງຄາກົມ ແລະ ວັດ al-Agsa.
Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers clashed Thursday outside a revered holy site in the Old City within Jerusalem after Israel removed the final elements of security measures it installed there earlier this month.
Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, as they were stationed at the gates to the site, Israeli police said.
According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 100 Palestinians were hurt in the confrontation, including some who were hit by rubber bullets or beaten. Several of those injured suffered broken bones, the group said.
The clashes arose after Muslim leaders in Jerusalem gave permission for their worshippers to reenter the site, which they had been boycotting over the increased security measures.
Palestinians began celebrating in the streets outside the shrine early Thursday after workmen dismantled metal gates, railings and security cameras from the entrances. But they could not enter the site until it was inspected by a committee of Muslim officials.
The security measures, which included metal detectors, were installed in response to a July 14 attack by Arab gunmen who killed two Israeli police guards. Israel's actions angered Jerusalem Muslims, who have long suspected that Israel gradually wants to expand its control of the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.
Refusing to pass through the metal detectors, Muslim worshippers began holding daily prayer services as a form of protest outside the complex, which houses the revered Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa mosque.
The rising tensions prompted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to issue a statement Wednesday calling on "all political, religious and community leaders to refrain from provocative action and rhetoric."
Also, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq weighed in Thursday, saying, "We are aware of latest reports that there have been some clashes at al-Aqsa compound... We want all parties to exercise restraint and to de-escalate the situation. We welcomed steps toward restoring the status quo as of July 14. We want to see progress on that level. The secretary-general will remain engaged with all stakeholders to this effect."
