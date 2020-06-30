ຕຳຫຼວດ ປາກິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນ ໂຈມຕີຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ໃນນະຄອນ ກາຣາຈີ

ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ປາກິສຖານ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂ້າມືສັງຫານສີ່ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຈມ ຕີອາຄານຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ປາກິສຖານ ໃນເມືອງ ກາຣາຈີ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ 3 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ 7 ຄົນ, ລວມທັງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ 3 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນການຍິງປະທະກັນ.

ພວກນັກໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບໍລິເວນຂອງອາຄານຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເລີ່ມການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍປືນ ແລະ ລະເບີດມື.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກໂຈມຕີບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກການຄ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ. ກອງທັບບົກປົດປ່ອຍ ບາລູຈິສຖານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີ ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຂຽນຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມ.

Pakistani security forces say they have killed four assailants who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi.



Three security forces officers were killed and seven people, including three police officers were injured in the gunfire.



The attackers entered the Exchange compound Monday morning after opening fire with guns and grenades.



Authorities say the attackers never entered the trading building.



The Baluchistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack in social media posts.