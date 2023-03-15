ຕຳຫລວດປະກິສຖານ ໄດ້ພະຍາມທີ່ຈະຈັບ ອະດີດນາຍຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອີມຣານ ຄານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະ ໜູນທ່ານ ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຢູ່ນອກບ້ານພັກ ທີ່ນະຄອນລາຮໍ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ.
ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາໂຕເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມານັ້ນ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານຄານ ພັກເຕຣິກ-ອີ-ອິນຊາຟ (PTI) ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະທ້ວງທີ່ຜູ້ນຳເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອາດຈະຖືກຈັບກໍເປັນໄປໄດ້.
ນັກການເມືອງອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຫລາຍສິບຄະດີໃນສານ ຮວມທັງການຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ມີການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ ນັບແຕ່ສະພາໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງບໍ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈ ເພື່ອໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໃນເດືອນເມສາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ທຸກຂໍ້ຫາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງ “ເຄາະຮ້າຍການເມືອງ” ໂດຍຜູ້ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ຕໍ່ຈາກທ່ານ” ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຊບາສ ຊາຣີຟ.
ທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້ໄປປາກົດໂຕຕໍ່ໜ້າສານ ໃນນະຄອນອິສລາມາບັດ ໃນວັນເສົາ ເພື່ອຕອບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ໃນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມສາທາລະນະ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງປາກິສຖານປີກາຍນີ້.
Police in Pakistan attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday but were blocked by hundreds of his supporters outside his residence in the eastern city of Lahore.
In major cities later in the day, supporters of Khan's opposition Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party protested the possible arrest of their leader.
The 70-year-old politician has been facing dozens of court cases, including sedition, terrorism and corruption charges, since a parliamentary vote of no-confidence toppled his government last April.
Khan denies all the allegations, saying they are an outcome of the "political victimization" by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Khan has been ordered to appear before a court in Islamabad on Saturday to answer charges of threatening a female judge at a public rally in the Pakistani capital last year.