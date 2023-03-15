ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ປະ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັບ ​ອະ​ດີດນາຍ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອີມ​ຣານ ຄານ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ໂດຍພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ ​ໜູນ​ທ່ານ ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ຢູ່ນອກ​ບ້ານ​ພັກ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລາ​ຮໍ ທາ​ງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຕ​ເມືອງ​ໃຫຍ່​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາຕໍ່​ມານັ້ນ ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຄານ ​ພັກ​ເຕ​ຣິກ-ອີ-​ອິນ​ຊາ​ຟ (PTI) ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຈັບກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.

ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 70 ປີ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ສານ ຮວມ​ທັງການຍຸ​ແຍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງບໍ່​ໄວ້ວາງ​ໃຈ ເພື່ອໂ​ຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ຄານ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ທຸກ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ “ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍການ​ເມືອງ” ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ຮັບໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ” ນ​າ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເຊ​ບາ​ສ ຊາ​ຣີ​ຟ.

ທ່ານ​ຄານ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ສານ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ ເພື່ອ​ຕອບ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ໃນການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້.

Police in Pakistan attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday but were blocked by hundreds of his supporters outside his residence in the eastern city of Lahore.

In major cities later in the day, supporters of Khan's opposition Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party protested the possible arrest of their leader.

The 70-year-old politician has been facing dozens of court cases, including sedition, terrorism and corruption charges, since a parliamentary vote of no-confidence toppled his government last April.

Khan denies all the allegations, saying they are an outcome of the "political victimization" by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan has been ordered to appear before a court in Islamabad on Saturday to answer charges of threatening a female judge at a public rally in the Pakistani capital last year.