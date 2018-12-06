ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງການປະເທດສົ່ງອອກນ້ຳມັນ ຫຼື OPEC ກຳລັງພາກັນຄາດ
ວ່າ ຈະມີການເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນກ່ຽວກັບການຫລຸດການຜະລິດນ້ຳມັນລົງ ເວລາເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າພົບປະກັນໃນນະຄອນວຽນນາ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້. ແຕ່ຍັງຮັບຮູ້ວ່າຖ້າຫາກບັນ
ດາປະເທດຜະລິດນ້ຳມັນຈະສາມາດເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນສະໜັບສະໜູນແຜນຂອງເຂົາ
ເຈົ້າໄດ້ບໍ່ໃນການສົນທະນາກັນໃນວັນສຸກກມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຜະລິດທີ່ ຫຼຸດລົງ 20 ເປີ
ເຊັນລາຄານ້ຳມັນດິບ ໃນສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດ
ໂລກອ່ອນເພຍລົງ ແລະການເພີ້ມການຜະລິດນໍ້າມັນຂຶ້ນໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ລາຄານ້ຳມັນໄດ້ຕົກຕ່ຳຢ່າງໜັກ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນຕຸລາ ຫຼັງຈາກຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ
ຍົກເລີກການຜະລິດເພື່ອທົດແທນການຫລຸດລົງຂອງການສົ່ໍງນໍ້າມັນອອກ ໃນອີຣ່ານ.
ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃສ່ອີຣ່ານ ແຕ່ຍັງໄດ້ຍົກເວັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ຊື້ນ້ຳ
ມັນດິບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຈາກອີຣ່ານ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລທ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຕືອນ OPEC ວ່າ ການຕັດການ
ຜະລິດ ຫຼືຂຶ້ນລາຄານັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກ. “ຫວັງວ່າ OPEC ຈະຮັກສາໄວ້ການ
ປ່ອຍນ້ຳມັນອອກ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຫັນຢູ່ນີ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ຈຳກັດ. ໂລກບໍ່ຢ່າກເຫັນ ຫຼືຕ້ອງການລາຄາ
ນໍ້າມັນຂຶ້ນສູງກວ່ານີ້” ທີ່ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ G-20 ໃນອາເຈັນຕີນາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ
ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການເຫັນພ້ອມຂອງການຫລຸດສົ່ງອອກ ລະຫວ່າງບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດ
ນ້ຳມັນ ຮວມທັງຣັດເຊຍ.
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are expected to agree on reducing oil production when they meet in Vienna on Thursday. But it remains to be see if they can get other oil-producing nations to back their plan in talks Friday.
The move is in reaction to a 20 percent drop in crude oil prices over the last two months caused by weakening world economies and the rise in U.S. oil production.
The prices of oil have taken a nosedive since October, after Saudi Arabia raised production to compensate for a drop in Iranian oil exports. The United States imposed sanctions on Iran, but also gave a waver to some buyers of Iranian crude.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned OPEC that cutting production or increasing prices is not an option. "Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The world does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!" he said.
At the G-20 meeting in Argentina, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed there is a consensus of reducing output among oil producers, including Russia.
"Yes, we have an agreement to extend our cooperation. There's no final decision on the volume, but we will be doing this together with Saudi Arabia," he said.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ