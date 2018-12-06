ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ຫຼື OPEC ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຄາດ

ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫລຸດການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນລົງ ເວ​ລ​າ​ເຂົາ

​ເຈົ້າ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ວຽນ​ນາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້. ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຖ້າ​ຫາ​ກ​ບັນ

​ດາ​ປະເທ​ດຜະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຈະສາ​ມາດເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແຜນ​ຂອງເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບໍ່ໃນ​ການ​ສົ​ນ​ທະ​ນາກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກກ​ມື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້.

ກາ​ນ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່ການຜະລິດທີ່ ຫຼຸດລົງ 20 ເປີ​

ເຊັນລາ​ຄານ້ຳ​ມັນ​ດິບ ໃນ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ

​ໂລກ​ອ່ອນ​ເພຍ​ລົງ ແລ​ະ​ການ​ເພີ້ມການ​ຜ​ະ​ລິດ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ

ຍົກ​ເລີກການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເພື່ອ​ທົດ​ແທນການ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສົ່ໍງ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນອອກ ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ຜູ້​ຊື້ນ້ຳ​

ມັນ​ດິບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຈາກ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ​ທ ທ​ຣຳ​ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ OPEC ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດການ

​ຜະ​ລິດ​ ຫຼື​ຂຶ້ນລາ​ຄານັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ. “ຫວັງ​ວ່າ OPEC ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາໄວ້​ການ​

ປ່ອຍ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນອອກ ​ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ນີ້ ໂດຍບໍ່​ຈຳກັດ. ໂລກ​ບໍ່​ຢ່າກ​ເຫັນ ຫຼື​ຕ້ອງ​ການລາ​ຄາ

​ນໍ້​າມັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງກວ່າ​ນີ້” ທີ່​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າໄປ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ G-20 ໃນ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ

ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້​ອມ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ

​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.





Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries are expected to agree on reducing oil production when they meet in Vienna on Thursday. But it remains to be see if they can get other oil-producing nations to back their plan in talks Friday.



The move is in reaction to a 20 percent drop in crude oil prices over the last two months caused by weakening world economies and the rise in U.S. oil production.



The prices of oil have taken a nosedive since October, after Saudi Arabia raised production to compensate for a drop in Iranian oil exports. The United States imposed sanctions on Iran, but also gave a waver to some buyers of Iranian crude.



U.S. President Donald Trump has warned OPEC that cutting production or increasing prices is not an option. "Hopefully OPEC will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The world does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!" he said.



At the G-20 meeting in Argentina, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed there is a consensus of reducing output among oil producers, including Russia.



"Yes, we have an agreement to extend our cooperation. There's no final decision on the volume, but we will be doing this together with Saudi Arabia," he said.



