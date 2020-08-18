ແມ່ຍິງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບສິດທິ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຄົບຮອບ 100 ປີ

ເມື່ອນຶ່ງຮ້ອຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ, ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບສິດໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຜ່ານບົດແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂໍ້ທີ 19. ບົດແກ້ໄຂດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກນຳສະເໜີຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາໃນປີ 1878 ແລະ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາດົນກວ່າ 40 ປີຈຶ່ງຖືກຮັບຜ່ານ ແລະ ໃຫ້ສັດຕະຍາບັນໂດຍສາມສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງລັດທັງໝົດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວີໂອເອ ເດໂບຣາ ບລັອກ (Deborah Block) ຈະພາຢ້ອນກັບຄືນໄປປະຫວັດສາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມຂອງແມ່ຍິງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນແມ່ຍິງໃນທ້າຍສັດຕະວັດທີ 19 ແລະ ຕົ້ນສັດຕະວັດທີ 20 ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຊຳ ນິຊຳນານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງແມ່ຍິງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການດີ້ນຮົນຕໍ່ສູ້ທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ແລະ ດົນນານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແອນເດຣຍ ເດໂອເທີ, ວ່າການອຳນວຍການສວນອຸດທະຍານປະຫວັດສາດສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີການດູຖູກ ແລະ ສຽດສີຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ວ່ານີ້.”

ການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1848 ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ ສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນໂບດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ເມືອງ ເຊເນກາ ຟອລສ໌ (Seneca Falls) ລັດ ນິວ ຢອກ. ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນໄດ້ຮ່າງເອກະສານທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມກັບຜູ້ຊາຍ, ລວມທັງສິດທິໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າ 70​ ປີນັ້ນ, ແມ່ຍິງຄົນຜິວດຳແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນໂດຍຄົນຂາວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມາຕາ ເອັສ ໂຈນສ໌, ອາຈານສອນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮັອບກິນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ໃນອົງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ, ສັງຄົມຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເປັນຂ້າທາດ, ກອງປະຊຸມໂບດ ແລະ ອົງ ການສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງ ແລະ ອື່ນໆນັ້ນ, ແມ່ຍິງ ອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສັດ ຕະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໄດ້ພັດທະນາການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງຂຶ້ນມາ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບົດບາດຂອງແມ່ຍິງໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໃນຕົ້ນສັດຕະວັດທີ 20 ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ຍິງລຸ້ນໃໝ່ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ການຕໍ່ສູ້ນັ້ນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການປະທ້ວງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຈັດການເດີນຂະບວນ, ການນັ່ງປະທ້ວງຢ່າງມິດງຽບ ແລະ ການນັດອົດອາຫານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແອລເລັນ ແຄໂຣລ ດູບົວ, ນັກປະຫວັດສາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງແມ່ຍິງກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກໄປຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມຂອງພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຢູ່ປະຕູຂອງໂຮງງານໃນເວລາອາຫານທ່ຽງ ແລະ ຢືນຢູ່ເທິງຕັ່ງນ້ອຍ. ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າຄຳປາໄສໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ. ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຄຳປາໄສສຳລັບການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງແມ່ຍິງໃນສາທາລະນະ ເພື່ອຮວບຮວມເອົາຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຊາຍ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວູດໂຣ ວິລສັນ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນທ່າທີຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການແກ້ໄຂລັດຖະທຳມະນູນໃນປີ 1918 ນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ຖືກໃຫ້ສັດຕະຍາບັນໃນສອງປີຕໍ່ມາ.

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການກົດຂີ່ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນພວກຄົນທີ່ມີຜິວດຳ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມາຕາ ເອັສ ໂຈນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໃຊ້ບັດປະຈຳຕົວຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກປິດ. ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກລຶບອອກຢ່າງບໍ່ເປັນທຳຈາກບັນຊີລາຍຊື່.”

ຄວາມບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມຄືແນວນີ້ສາດມາແກ້ໄຂຜ່ານການຮັບຜ່ານກົດໝາຍສິດທິທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມຂອງລັດຖະ ທຳມະນູນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງສະໜັບສະໜູນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກນຳສະເໜີເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໂດຍຜູ້ສະ ໜັບສະໜູນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງແມ່ຍິງໃນປີ 1923.

ທ່ານນາງ ແອລເລີນໍ ສມີລ, ປະທານມູນນິທິສະໜັບສະໜູນແມ່ຍິງສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຈຳແນກແບ່ງແຍກອີງຕາມພື້ນຖານຂອງເພດ. ແລະ ນີ້ຈະໃຊ້ໄດ້ກັບລັດຖະບານ, ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍທຸກອັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ຕໍ່ 50​ ລັດ.”

ອະນາຄົດຂອງກົດໝາຍສິດທິທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມແມ່ນບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ. ແຕ່ຄືບັນດາແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອການລົງຄະແນນສຽງນັ້ນ, ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສູ້ເພື່ອມັນຕໍ່ໄປ.

One hundred years ago in August, U.S. women were granted the right to vote through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The amendment was introduced to Congress in 1878 and took more than 40 years to be passed and ratified by three-quarters of the states. VOA’S Deborah Block looks at the history of the women’s suffrage movement and women’s equality today.



Feminists in the late 19th and early 20th centuries championed women’s suffrage in the United States during a long and difficult struggle.



“There’s a lot of scorn and ridicule that’s leveled at these women.”



The fight for suffrage began in 1848 at the first women’s rights convention held in a church in Seneca Falls, New York. Delegates at the convention crafted a document that called for equality with men, including the right to vote.



“They said, ‘All men and women are created equal.’ They borrowed from the Declaration of Independence, but they made that very significant change, adding ‘and women.’”



As women fought for suffrage for more than 70 years, Black women were not welcomed into the movement by whites.



“But in their own organizations, antislavery societies, church conferences, and civil rights organizations, and more, African American women, over the course of two centuries, develop their own women's movement.”



As the roles of women were changing in the early 20th century, a new generation of women continued the struggle. They stepped up their protests — organizing parades, silent vigils and hunger strikes.



“They go out into crowds of men at factory gates at lunchtime and stand on little stools. And they give what are called stump speeches. They give speeches for women's suffrage in public to rally male audiences.”



After President Woodrow Wilson changed his stance to support the amendment in 1918, it was ratified two years later.



A century later, however, many women face voter suppression, especially those who are Black.



“Disproportionately face voter I.D. requirements. They face polling places that are shuttered. They are purged disproportionately from the rolls.”



Inequalities like these may be resolved through passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, proponents say, which was first introduced by suffragists in 1923.



“You cannot discriminate on the basis of sex. And this would apply to the federal government, and all of its policies, and to the 50 states.”



The future of the ERA is uncertain. But like the women who fought to vote, advocates say they will keep fighting for it.