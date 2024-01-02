ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າຢຶດເອົາ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ​, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທ່ານນາງໄຊ ອິ້ງ-ເຫວິນ ໄດ້ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ແບບສັນຕິ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ. ​ການ​ໃຫ້ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຂອງໄຕ້​ຫວັນທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼວງ​ຕໍ່​ສາຍ​ສໍາພັນ ​ຈີນ-ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ບີລ ກາໂລ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປ, ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບປີໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ເປັນອາລົມຂອງງານບຸນແຫ່ງຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນ, ​ແຕ່​ມີ​ຫຼາຍອັນຍັງບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ກຳ​ນົດອະນາຄົດ ​ຂອງ​ເກາະ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້.

ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສຂອງມື້​ປີ​ໃໝ່, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງໄຊ ອິ້ງ-ເຫວິນ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຈົ່ງ​ປົກ​ປັກ​ຮັກສາ​ສັນຕິພາບ ​ແລະ ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕຂອງຕົນ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງຄົງ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ທັງສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຈະ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ສະ​ແຫວງຫາ​ການ​ຢູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ແບບ​ສັນ​ຕິ ທີ່​ຍືນ​ຍົງ​ແລະ ແລະ ມີ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສັນຕິພາບ, ຄວາມ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ພາບ, ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ການ​ສົນທະນາຫາລືກັນ."

ສໍາລັບປັກກິ່ງ, ຊໍ້າພັດມີວິໄສທັດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການຂົ່ມຂູ່​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຄືນ​ອີກ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​.

ທ່ານ ສີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

"ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຈີນ ຈະ​ລວມໂຕກັນອີກຄັ້ງ, ແລະ​ປະຊາຊົນຈີນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຢູ່​ສອງ​ຝັ່ງ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ຜູກ​ພັນ​ກັນດ້ວຍ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ມີຄວາມສໍານຶກ, ແລະ​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ ກ່ຽວກັບການຟື້ນຟູປະເທດຈີນຄືນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຄວາມຈະເລີນຮັ່ງມີ."

ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະໜົນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ໄທ​ເປ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຕື​ລື​ລົ້ນແທ້ໆ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ ທ່ານສີ​ ກໍາລັງນໍາສະ​ເໜີຢູ່.

ທ້າວຫວູ ກວນ (Wu Kuan), ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ເປັນຄົນ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​, ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນຈີນ."

ທ້າວຊີນ ເຊັງ (Sean Chen), ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ສຳລັບຂ້ອຍແລ້ວ, ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຄື ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ຈີນ ຄື ຈີນ. ມັນແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫຼາຍ.”

ທ້າວວີລເບີ ຊູ (Wilbur Su), ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໄທເປ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຈີນ ແມ່ນ ຈີນ, ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແມ່ນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ມັນດີແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃດໆ.”

ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ, ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຈະຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ. ຜູ້​ສະ​ໝັກເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ພັກທີ່​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຢູ່ ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ຕໍ່​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ, ເຊິ່ງຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນແນວຄິດດັ້ງເດີມ ໃນການສ້າງ​ສາຍພົວພັນ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​.

ແຕ່​ທ່າ​ທີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ພົບ​ກັບຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນທີ່ຈະຮັກສາ ເນື່ອງຈາກ ຈີນ ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະວີ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ໃນ​ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເຮືອ​ບິນກອງທັບ ​ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ແລະ​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃກ້ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ ເຖິງ​ໄພ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍທີ່​ພວມມອງ​ເຫັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has renewed his threat to take over the democratic island of Taiwan, while, while Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called for peaceful coexistence with Beijing. The new year comments come just ahead of the Taiwan presidential election that could have a big impact on China-Taiwan relations. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Taipei, Taiwan…

Ringing in the new year in Taiwan. A festive mood. But plenty of uncertainty ahead of an election that will shape the future of this democratic island.

In a new year speech, President Tsai Ing-wen called for Taiwan to safeguard peace and democracy.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan President)) ((In Mandarin, female.

“We also hope the two sides will jointly seek a long-term and stable way of peaceful coexistence under peace, parity, democracy and dialogue."

In Beijing, a different vision. President Xi Jinping renewed China’s threat to take over Taiwan.

Xi Jinping, China President, In Mandarin, male.

“China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

On the streets of Taipei, there’s virtually no appetite for what Xi is proposing.

Wu Kuan, Taipei Resident, English, male.

“I don’t want to be a part of China. I think of myself as Taiwanese. I’m not Chinese.”

Sean Chen, Taipei Resident, English, male.

“For me, Taiwan is Taiwan, China is China. It’s too different.”

Wilbur Su, Taipei Resident, English, male.

“I think China is China, and Taiwan is Taiwan // I feel right now it is good. We don’t need to do any change.”

Next week, Taiwan holds a general election. The ruling party candidate holds a slight lead over his opposition rival. The opposition has traditionally supported closer ties with Beijing.

But that position has gotten much harder to maintain, as China increases its military threats against Taiwan.

In recent months, Chinese military aircraft and ships have come closer than ever to Taiwan – a reminder of danger on the horizon.