ປະ​ທາ​ນາທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂ​ຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນວັນຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງຈະ​ບໍ່​ຊະ​ນະ” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ນຶກ​ເຖິງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຈານ​ມາ​ຕິນ ລູ​ເທີ ຄິງ ຈູ​ເນຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເພື່ອ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ແກ່ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພົນລະ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລອບສັງ​ຫານ ແລະ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ທຳ ແລະສິດ​ທິທີ່​ເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບຄົນ​ຜິ​ວ​ດຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ວໍຊິງ​ຕັນ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ ຕາ​ໜ່າງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຕ້ອງ “ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອິດ​ເມື່ອຍຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ ​ເຖິງການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ ເພື່ອ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ການ​ເປັນຢູ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນຜິວ​ດຳ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ປີ​ຂອງກ​ານ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ວຽກ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສ​າ​ມາດ​ຢູ່ຢ່າງ​ມິດໆ​ໄດ້.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພ​ລັບ​ບິ​ກັນ ທີ່​ກຳສຽງ​ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະສາມ​າດ​ຕົກ​ລົງໄດ້. ​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຄອບ​ຄົວທີ່​ອອກ​ແຮງ​ງານ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັ​ບບ​ລິ​ກັນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຈະ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ໃໝ່ 80 ພັນ​ລ້ານ ຕໍ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼື IRS ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ກວດ​ກາ​ຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ ໃນ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື້ອງ​ພາ​ສີ ທີ່​ຈະ “ຫລຸດ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.”

ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັ​ບບ​ລິ​ກັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກອ​ງ​ທຶນ​ພິ​ເສດນີ້ ​ຈະ​ພາໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມ​ຍາກລຳ​ບາກ​ໃນ​ການກວດ​ສອບບັນ​ດາ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ພາ​ສີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ປານ​ກາງ. ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ສິດ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການນີ້ຖ້າ​ພັກ​ ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ຮັບຜ່ານສະ​ພາ​ສູງ. ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້ກ່າວໂຈມ​ຕີ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຊາດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊື້​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງເກືອບທຸກ​ຢ່າງ ແລະ​ເກັບພາ​ສີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​.

ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຟື້ນ​ໂຕ​ຈາກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕົກ​ຕໍ່າ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໃຫ້​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຊາ​ວຜິວ​ດຳເກືອບ​ຕໍ່ສຸດ. ຄ່າ​ແຮງ​ງານຕໍ່ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ດຳ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ​ສອງ​ປີ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສ້າງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂະໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາທຸລະ​ກິດ​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ດຳ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ​.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຂະ​ຫ​ຍາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ດຳ​ລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່ ຄື​ກັບ​ຄົນອື່ນໆ​ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ຢ່​າງ​ໃດ? ບັນ​ດາ​ເຮືອນ​ຊານ.”

President Joe Biden declared Monday that "in America, hate will not prevail," as he recalled the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday commemorating the slain civil rights leader and his quest for justice and equal rights for Blacks in the United States.

Biden, speaking in Washington to leaders of the National Action Network, a civil rights group, said Americans must "never grow weary in doing what is right."

He cited actions he has taken to improve the lives of Black Americans during the first two years of his presidency, but added, "Folks, we have a lot of unfinished business. We cannot remain silent."

The Democratic president promised to work with the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives on issues where they might be able to reach agreement. But he also said he will veto legislation that he feels would hurt working-class families.

He assailed Republicans for their passage last week of a measure attempting to rescind $80 billion in new funding for the country's tax collection agency, the Internal Revenue Service, saying the lack of new auditors at the agency scrutinizing tax returns would "reduce taxes for the super wealthy."

Republicans say the extra funding would have led to burdensome audits of small businesses and middle-income taxpayers. Biden said he would veto the measure in the unlikely event the Democratic-controlled Senate passes it. He also attacked a call by some Republicans for a national sales tax on almost every purchased item and doing away with taxation on income.

Biden said the U.S. recovery from the economic depths caused by the coronavirus pandemic has laid the foundation for a stronger, more equitable economy for decades to come.

"Black unemployment is near record lows," he said. "Wages for Black workers are up. Two strongest years ever for small business creation including for Black small businesses."

"We're expanding efforts to build Black generational wealth like every other person who built their wealth," Biden said. "How'd they build it? Homes."