ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ ຄວາມກຽດຊັງຈະບໍ່ຊະນະ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ລະນຶກເຖິງຊີວິດຂອງອາຈານມາຕິນ ລູເທີ ຄິງ ຈູເນຍ ໃນວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອໄວ້ອາໄລແກ່ຜູ້ນຳສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງທີ່ຖືກລອບສັງຫານ ແລະໃນການຊອກຫາຄວາມເປັນທຳ ແລະສິດທິທີ່ເທົ່າກັນສຳລັບຄົນຜິວດຳຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຕາໜ່າງການປະຕິບັດແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ເປັນກຸ່ມເຄື່ອນໄຫວສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງກ່າວວ່າ ອາເມຣິກາຕ້ອງ “ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມອິດເມື່ອຍຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ເຖິງການປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຜິວດຳ ໃນໄລຍະສອງປີຂອງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ທ່ານທັງຫລາຍ ພວກເຮົາມີວຽກ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເສັດສິ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດຢູ່ຢ່າງມິດໆໄດ້.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບພັກຣີພລັບບິກັນ ທີ່ກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫລາຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ບ່ອນທີ່ອາດຈະສາມາດຕົກລົງໄດ້. ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຍັບຢັ້ງຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ບັນດາຄອບຄົວທີ່ອອກແຮງງານ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ໂຈມຕີພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ຕໍ່ການຮັບຜ່ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້
ກ່ຽວກັບມາດຕະການທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະລົບລ້າງງົບປະມານໃໝ່ 80 ພັນລ້ານ ຕໍ່ຫ້ອງການເກັບພາສີຂອງປະເທດ ຫຼື IRS ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງຂາດແຄນບັນດາຜູ້ກວດກາຢູ່ຫ້ອງການ ໃນການລາຍງານເລື້ອງພາສີ ທີ່ຈະ “ຫລຸດພາສີໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຮັ່ງມີທີ່ສຸດ.”
ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທຶນພິເສດນີ້ ຈະພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກໃນການກວດສອບບັນດາທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ເສຍພາສີທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ປານກາງ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໃຊ້ສິດຢັບຢັ້ງມາດຕະການນີ້ຖ້າພັກ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຮັບຜ່ານສະພາສູງ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວໂຈມຕີການໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໂດຍສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ການເກັບພາສີໃນການຂາຍລະດັບຊາດ ຕໍ່ການຊື້ສິ່ງຂອງເກືອບທຸກຢ່າງ ແລະເກັບພາສີລາຍໄດ້.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຟື້ນໂຕຈາກເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕໍ່າ ທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງພື້ນຖານໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ມີກຳໄລຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ຫລາຍທົດສະວັດຈະມາເຖິງ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ການຫວ່າງງານຂອງຊາວຜິວດຳເກືອບຕໍ່ສຸດ. ຄ່າແຮງງານຕໍ່ຄົນຜິວດຳເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ. ສອງປີທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ບໍ່ມີມາກ່ອນຕໍ່ການສ້າງທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ຮວມທັງບັນດາທຸລະກິດຄົນຜິວດຳຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາພະຍາຍາມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຮັ່ງມີ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນຜິວດຳລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ຄືກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມຮັ່ງມີຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າສ້າງສາຢ່າງໃດ? ບັນດາເຮືອນຊານ.”
President Joe Biden declared Monday that "in America, hate will not prevail," as he recalled the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday commemorating the slain civil rights leader and his quest for justice and equal rights for Blacks in the United States.
Biden, speaking in Washington to leaders of the National Action Network, a civil rights group, said Americans must "never grow weary in doing what is right."
He cited actions he has taken to improve the lives of Black Americans during the first two years of his presidency, but added, "Folks, we have a lot of unfinished business. We cannot remain silent."
The Democratic president promised to work with the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives on issues where they might be able to reach agreement. But he also said he will veto legislation that he feels would hurt working-class families.
He assailed Republicans for their passage last week of a measure attempting to rescind $80 billion in new funding for the country's tax collection agency, the Internal Revenue Service, saying the lack of new auditors at the agency scrutinizing tax returns would "reduce taxes for the super wealthy."
Republicans say the extra funding would have led to burdensome audits of small businesses and middle-income taxpayers. Biden said he would veto the measure in the unlikely event the Democratic-controlled Senate passes it. He also attacked a call by some Republicans for a national sales tax on almost every purchased item and doing away with taxation on income.
Biden said the U.S. recovery from the economic depths caused by the coronavirus pandemic has laid the foundation for a stronger, more equitable economy for decades to come.
"Black unemployment is near record lows," he said. "Wages for Black workers are up. Two strongest years ever for small business creation including for Black small businesses."
"We're expanding efforts to build Black generational wealth like every other person who built their wealth," Biden said. "How'd they build it? Homes."