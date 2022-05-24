ໃນການໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເອເຊຍຄັ້ງນີ້, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຈຸດຢືນ ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ຕໍ່ຈີນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດສະແດງຈຸດຢືນຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ຈີນໃນລະຫວ່າງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ທຳການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສອງປະເທດໃນ​ເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດມີ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ​ທັງໃນດ້ານເສດຖະກິດແລະດ້ານການທະ ຫານ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້, ດັ່ງທີ່ ບີລ ກາລໂລ (Bill Gallo) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບຄູ່ພັນທະມິດຍີປຸ່ນ ຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ, ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາຕອບແບບໂດຍກົງ ເມື່ອໄດ້ຖືກຖາມວ່າ ຖ້າສະຫະລັດຊິປົກປ້ອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ ຈີນຫາກທໍາການຮຸກຮານເຂົ້າໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຕອບວ່າ:

“ແມ່ນແລ້ວ.”

ເມື່ອນັກຂ່າວຖາມວ່າ:

“ທ່ານຊິດໍາເນີນການຄືດັ່ງວ່າແທ້ບໍ?”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຕອບວ່າ:

“ນັ້ນ ຄືຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄິດໄວ້, ແລະນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິຍານໄວ້.”

ນີ້ແມ່ນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ອອກຫ່າງຈາກ “ຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ບໍ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ” ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ໃນປະເດັນນີ້ມາດົນນານແລ້ວ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ປະ​ນາມ​ ການ​ໃຫ້ຄໍາເຫັນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ. ຈີນມອງວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນແຂວງນຶ່ງທີ່ແຍກ​ໂຕ​ອອກ ແລະປະ​ກາດວ່າ ຈະຢຶດເອົາເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວຄືນ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ກອງກໍາລັງຫາກມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ.

ທ່ານຫວັງ ເວັນບິນ (Wang Wenbin), ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນ​ກາງວ່າ:

“ບໍ່ມີໃຜຄວນຈະປະເມີນ​ການ​ຕ່ຳ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ຕໍ່ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ອັນ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ແຂງຂັນ ແລະ ຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນ ໃນການປົກປ້ອງອະທິປະໄຕແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ​ຜືນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ອັນ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ. ຢ່າຢືນ​ຂວາງ​ທາງຕໍ່ ຕ້ານກັບປະຊາຊົນຈີນ 1 ພັນ 400 ລ້ານຄົນ.”

ຈີນໄດ້ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການແວ່ຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເດັນທາງດ້ານການທະຫານ.

ທ່ານເດເຣັກ ກຣອສແມນ (Derek Grossman) ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ RAND ກ່າວໃນມື້ວັນຈັນ​ວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເປີດ​ໂຕຄວາມຄິດລິເລີ້ມທີ່ສະແດງເຖິງການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍ. ຈົນເຖິງຂະນະນີ້, ມີ 12 ປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເຈລະຈາ ອັນເປັນໂຕເລກທີ່ໜ້າປະທັບໃຈ.

ທ່ານເດເຣັກ ກຣອສແມນ, ຈາກບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ RAND ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເວົ້າຕາມຄວາມຊື່ແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ລັດຖະບານດໍາເນີນງານໄດ້ດີຫຼາຍ ໃນການຈັດລຽງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໃນວົງກວ້າງຂອງແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ດ້ວຍລະບົບຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ກ່ຽວກັບຂອບເຂດຄວາມສໍາຄັນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ຂອງອິນໂດ-ປາຊິຟິກ ຫຼື IPEF.”

ແຕ່ ນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່ແມ່ນເນື້ອຫາທີ່ພຽງພໍສໍາລັບຂອບເຂດຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ແລະຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຍັງບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຜູກພັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານເດເຣັກ ກຣອສແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງຂອງບັນຊີແຍກປະເພດ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນ ກໍາລັງຈັດລະບົບເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໃຫ້ໝັ້ນຄົງ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນກໍຈະເປັນບັນຫາເມື່ອສະຫະລັດຫາກບໍ່ດໍາເນີນການໃດໆເລີຍ. ຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການນີ້ ມີການອ້າງອີງເຖິງການບໍ່ໄດ້ອ້າງເຖິງການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງກັບຈີນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າລົງມືປະຕິບັດ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງດຽວກັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການຢູ່, ແລະກໍເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ພວກເຂົາດໍາເນີນງານ ໃນດ້ານນີ້ໄດ້ດີກວ່າ.”

ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະກັບຄືນສະຫະລັດໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານນີ້, ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມ ກຸ່ມຄວດ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃນລະດັບພູມິພາກ ທີ່ມອງໂດຍລວມວ່າ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມການຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນຂອງຈີນ.

U.S. President Joe Biden took an assertive stance toward China as he continued his two-country tour of Northeast Asia on Monday. It’s part of an effort to demonstrate the U.S. is committed both economically and militarily to the region, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.

Alongside his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo, Joe Biden gave a direct answer when asked if the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

President Joe Biden

“Yes.”

Reporter: “You are?”

“That’s a commitment we made. That’s a commitment we made.”

It is Biden’s latest move away from the “strategic ambiguity” the U.S. has long adopted on the issue.

China views democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province and vows to retake it, by force, if necessary. Its foreign ministry condemned Biden’s comments.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson (In Mandarin, male voice)

“No one should underestimate the firm resolve, staunch will and strong ability of the Chinese people in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Don’t stand in opposition to 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

China has been a focus of Biden’s stop in Tokyo, and on more than just military issues.

On Monday, Biden unveiled the beginnings of an initiative meant to demonstrate U.S. economic engagement in Asia. So far, 12 Asian countries have agreed to join the talks — an impressive figure, says Derek Grossman of the RAND Corporation.

Derek Grossman, RAND Corporation

“I think the administration did a pretty good job to be honest to get a wide array of different countries with different economic systems, different political systems, on board for IPEF.”

But critics say there isn’t yet enough substance to the framework and point out it’s not binding.

Derek Grossman, RAND Corporation

“On the other side of the ledger the Chinese are certainly codifying those arrangements. And that I think is problematic when the U.S. is not doing so. If we’re in this, quote unquote extreme competition with China, what they’re doing is not what we’re doing. And it seems like they’re doing a better job of it.”

Before Biden heads home, on Tuesday he’ll participate in a meeting of the Quad, a regional grouping of democracies that is widely seen in part as an attempt to contain China.