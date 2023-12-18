ຄອບຄົວພວກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ແລະລອດຊີວິດ ຊອກຫາຄຳຕອບ ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ຂອງດິນເຈື່ອນ ຢູ່ຟາມປູກຝັງປອດສານຜິດ ຂອງມາເລເຊຍ

ຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນກິນເຂົ້າຂອງລາວ ທ້າວວິນເຊັ້ນ ກໍ ເວ ຟອງ (Vincent Khor Wei Fong) ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຮູບພາບຂອງມື້ລາງພັນລະຍາ ນາງຈິນ ຊູ ກິ່ງ ແລະລູກຊາຍຂອງທັງສອງ ຊື່ວ່າ ແດນນີລ ອາຍຸ 5 ປີ ມາວາງໄວ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ພວກເຂົາທັງສອງລວມຢູ່ໃນ 31 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ​ເມື່ອວັນທີ 16 ເດືອນທັນວາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າມື້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດດິນເຈື່ອນລົງມາໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ຟາມປູກຝັງປອດສານຜິດ ຊື່ວ່າ Father’s Organic Farm ໃນເມືອງບາຕັງ ຄາລີ ທີ່ເປັນຊຸມຊົນຢູ່ຊົນນະບົດ ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງກົວລາລຳເປີ ປະມານ 90 ນາທີ ຖ້າຂີ່ລົດໄປ.

ນຶ່ງໃນພາບຖ່າຍນັ້ນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນນາງ ຈິນ ແລະທ້າວແດນນີລ ຖ່າຍຮູບນຳກັນ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກຕູບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ດົນກ່ອນເກີດເຫດໂສກນາດຕະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຍາກທີ່ຂ້ອຍຈະລືມໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີໂອກາດ ທີ່ຈະລົມນຳພວກເຂົາຈົນຈົບ ແລະກ່າວອຳລາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີຂອງໄພພິບັດນັ້ນ ຄອບຄົວຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ລອດຊີວິດທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ບ່ອນເກີດເຫດເພື່ອໄຕ້ທຽນ ໄຫວ້​ວອນພາວັນນາ ແລະປ່ອຍປຸມເປົ້າທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ຫ້ອຍ​ດ້ວຍຂໍ້ຄວາມຕ່າງໆໄປຫາພວກຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊີວິດ.

On a table next to his dining area, Vincent Khor Wei Fong has a display of photographs of his late wife, Chin Su King, and their 5-year-old son, Daniel.

They were among 31 people killed last year on Dec. 16 when an early morning landslide swept over a campsite on Father’s Organic Farm in the town of Batang Kali, a countryside community about a 90-minute drive from Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

One of the photographs shows Chin and Daniel together outside their tent just hours before the tragedy.

“It was hard for me to let go, because I felt like I didn't have the chance to finish our conversations and say goodbye to them,” Khor said.

On the anniversary of the catastrophe, victims' families and survivors gathered at the landslide site to light candles, say prayers and send off balloons tied with messages to those who perished.