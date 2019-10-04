ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດມາຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນຕອນທຳອິດ ທອຍທີ່ຟູຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານ້ຳທີ່ຖືກ
ອອກແບບມາເພື່ອກວດເອົາຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອອກຈາກມະຫາສະໝຸດ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໃຊ້ການໄດ້.
ໂຄງການທຳຄວາມສະອາດມະຫາສະໝຸດ ທີ່ຖືກປະດິດງຂຶ້ນໂດຍນັກສຶກສາຊາວ ເນເທີ
ແລນ ອາຍຸ 25 ປີ ທີ່ອອກຈາກໂຮງຮຽນກ່ອນຈົບມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກັບມ້ຽນສິ່ງ
ຂອງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ເທົ່າກັບມອງຫາປາເພື່ອການຄ້າ ຈົນເຖິງສິ້ນສ່ວນປລາສຕິກ
ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດ1 ມິນລີແມດອອກຈາກເຂດທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າ ເປັນເຂດຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອປໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນມະ
ຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຄິ່ງທາງລະຫວ່າລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍໄປຫາລັດຮາວາຍ.
ທ້າວບອຍຢານ ສະແລັດໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທາງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ລະບົບການທຳຄວາມສະອາດ
ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ໃນທີ່ສຸດດຽວນີ້ກໍໄດ້ເກັບເອົາປລາສຕິກທີ່ມີຂະໜາດ ນັບແຕ່ຕະໜ່າງຜີໜັກນຶ່ງໂຕນ ຕະຫລອດຮອດ ປລາສຕິກເມັດນ້ອຍໆ. ນອກນັ້ນ ກໍມີເກັບເອົາທຸກອັນທີ່ລອດການກວດຕ້ອນນັ້ນໄປ.
ທອຍຟູນ້ຳຍາວ 600 ແມັດ ທີ່ລ່ອງລອຍຢູ່ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ມີໜ້າຈໍທີ່ສ້ວຍຢ່ອນລົງນ້ຳເລິກ
ເຖິງ 3 ແມັດ ເຮັດວຽກຄືກັບຕະໜ່າງຢູ່ເລາະຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລ ຈະເກັບເອົາສິ້ນສ່ວນປລາສ
ຕິກ ປະມານ 1 ພັນລ້ານ 8 ແສນສິ້ນໂຮມກັນຢູ່ເປັນໝູ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສັດສາວາສິ່ງໃນນ້ຳ
ພາກັນລອຍຢູ່ກ້ອງມັນນັ້ນ.
ຈ້ອງທີ່ເປັນສະໝໍໃຕ້ນ້ຳ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມເຂົ້າໃສ່ທອຍຟູນ້ຳ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ລົ້ມແຫຼວເກັບອົຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ
ຢູ່ໃນທະເລປີກາຍນີ້. ສະໝໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທອຍຟູນ້ຳນັ້ນຊ້າລົງເພື່ອໃຫ້ເກັບເອົາຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ
ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປກັບກະແສນ້ຳ.
ໃນການໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງຕິດຕາມການເໜັງຕີງ ແລະບັນດາວທຽມ ທອຍຟູນ້ຳການຄ້າກັບບັນ
ດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ເພື່ອບອກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ເວລາທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເຮືອອອກໄປເກັບເອົາຂີ້
ເຫຍື້ອນຳມາໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນໃໝ່.
ອົງການຮັກສາສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ມະຫາສະໝຸດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສ້າງຜົນກຳໄລ ຄາດວ່າລະຫວ່າງ
600.000 ແລະ 800,000 ເມຕຣິກໂຕນຂອງເຄື່ອງຫາປາ ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຖີ້ມ ຫຼືໄດ້ຫາຍ
ສາບສູນຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດຕ່າງໆແຕ່ລະປີ. ອີກ 8 ລ້ານເມຕຣິກໂຕນຂອງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອປ
ລາສຕິກ ເຊັ່ນວ່າກວດ ຖົງ ແລະເຄື່ອງຫລິ້ຟູໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ໄຫຼເຂົ້າສູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດ
ຈາກຫາດຊາຍຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນ້ຳ ແລະຄອງບືງ.
After several initial failures, a giant floating boom designed to collect trash from the ocean is finally working.
The Ocean Cleanup Project, created by a 25-year-old Dutch university dropout, has begun collecting items as large as commercial fishing nets to 1 millimeter pieces of plastic from the area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch located halfway between California and Hawaii.
"Our ocean cleanup system is now finally catching plastic, from one-ton ghost nets to tiny microplastics! Also, anyone missing a wheel?" Boyan Slat tweeted.
The 600-meter-long free-floating boom has a tapered 3-meter-deep screen that acts like a coastline to trap the estimated 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic that form the patch, while allowing marine life to swim under it.
An underwater parachute anchor was added to the boom after it failed to trap any trash in the sea last year. The anchor slowed down the boom to allow it to passively catch the trash while moving with the currents.
Using sensors and satellites, the boom communicates with scientists to let them know when it is time to send out a boat to pick up the collected trash for recycling.
The environmental nonprofit Ocean Conservancy estimates between 600,000 and 800,000 metric tons of fishing gear is abandoned or lost in the oceans every year. Another 8 million metric tons of plastic trash such as bottles, bags and toys flow annually into the ocean from beaches, rivers and creeks.
Slat said the next move will be to design a bigger, stronger boom that will be able to collect trash for a year or more before a ship is sent out to empty it.