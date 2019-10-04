ຫຼັງ​ຈາກທີ່ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທອຍ​ທີ່​ຟູ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳທີ່​ຖືກ

ອອກ​ແບບ​ມາ​ເພື່ອກວດເອົາ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອອກ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້.

ໂຄງ​ການ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອາດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປະ​ດິດງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາຊາວ ເນ​ເທີ

​ແລນ ອາ​ຍຸ 25 ປີ ທີ່​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນກ່ອນ​ຈົບ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມເກັບ​ມ້ຽນ​ສິ່ງ

​ຂອງ​ຕ່າ​ງ​ໆ ທີ່​ມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດໃຫຍ່​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ມອງຫາ​ປາເພື່ອ​ການ​ຄ້າ ຈົນ​ເຖິງສິ້ນ​ສ່ວນປ​ລາ​ສ​ຕິກ

ທີ່​ມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດ1 ມິນ​ລີ​ແມດອອກຈາກ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນເຂດ​ຂີ້​ເຫ​ຍື້ອປໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ

​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ເຄິ່ງທາງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍໄປ​ຫາ​ລັດ​ຮາວ​າຍ.

ທ້າວບອຍ​ຢານ ສະແ​ລັດໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “ລະ​ບົບ​ການທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອ​າດ

ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດດຽວນີ້​ກໍໄດ້ເກັບ​ເອົາ​ປ​ລາ​ສ​ຕິກທີ່​ມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕະ​ໜ່າງ​ຜີໜັກນຶ່ງ​ໂຕນ​ ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ຮອດ ​ປ​ລາ​ສ​ຕິກ​ເມັດນ້ອຍໆ. ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ກໍມີເກັບ​ເອົາ​ທຸກ​ອັນ​ທີ່ລອດການກວດ​ຕ້ອນນັ້ນ​ໄປ.

ທອຍ​ຟູ​ນ້ຳ​ຍາວ 600 ແມັດ ​ທີ່​ລ່ອງ​ລອຍ​ຢູ່ດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຈໍທີ່​ສ້ວຍຢ່ອນລົງນ້ຳ​ເລິກ​

ເຖິງ 3 ແມັດ ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຄື​ກັບ​ຕະ​ໜ່າງ​ຢູ່​ເລາະ​ຊາຍຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ ຈະ​ເກັບ​ເອົາສິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ປ​ລາ​ສ

​ຕິກ ປະ​ມານ 1 ພັນ​ລ້ານ 8 ແສນສິ້ນໂຮ​ມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ເປັນ​ໝູ່ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສັດ​ສາ​ວາ​ສິ່ງໃນ​ນ້ຳ​

ພາ​ກັນ​ລອຍ​ຢູ່​ກ້ອງມັນ​ນັ້ນ.

ຈ້ອງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະ​ໝໍ​ໃຕ້​ນ້ຳ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃສ່​ທອຍ​ຟູ​ນ້ຳ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວເກັບ​ອົ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ​

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້. ສະ​ໝໍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທອຍ​ຟູ​ນ້ຳ​ນັ້ນຊ້າ​ລົງເພື່ອໃຫ້ເກັບ​ເອົາ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ​

ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ.

​ໃນ​ການໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ເໜັງ​ຕີງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາວ​ທຽມ ທອຍ​ຟູ​ນ້ຳ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ​ບັນ​

ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ເພື່ອ​ບອກໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ເກັບ​ເອົາ​ຂີ້

ເຫຍື້ອນຳ​ມາ​ໝູນໃຊ້​ຄືນໃໝ່.

ອົງ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ ຄາດ​ວ່າລະ​ຫວ່າງ

600.000 ແລະ 800,000 ເມຕ​ຣິກ​ໂຕນ​ຂອງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຫາ​ປາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຖີ້ມ ຫຼື​ໄດ້​ຫາຍ

ສາບ​ສູນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ຕ່າງໆແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ. ​ອີກ 8 ລ້ານ​ເມ​ຕ​ຣິກ​ໂຕນ​ຂອງ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອປ

​ລາ​ສ​ຕິກ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ກວດ​ ຖົງ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຫລິ້ຟູ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໄຫຼເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ

​ຈາກ​ຫາດ​ຊາຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ແມ່​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ຄອງ​ບືງ.



After several initial failures, a giant floating boom designed to collect trash from the ocean is finally working.



The Ocean Cleanup Project, created by a 25-year-old Dutch university dropout, has begun collecting items as large as commercial fishing nets to 1 millimeter pieces of plastic from the area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch located halfway between California and Hawaii.



"Our ocean cleanup system is now finally catching plastic, from one-ton ghost nets to tiny microplastics! Also, anyone missing a wheel?" Boyan Slat tweeted.



The 600-meter-long free-floating boom has a tapered 3-meter-deep screen that acts like a coastline to trap the estimated 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic that form the patch, while allowing marine life to swim under it.



An underwater parachute anchor was added to the boom after it failed to trap any trash in the sea last year. The anchor slowed down the boom to allow it to passively catch the trash while moving with the currents.



Using sensors and satellites, the boom communicates with scientists to let them know when it is time to send out a boat to pick up the collected trash for recycling.



The environmental nonprofit Ocean Conservancy estimates between 600,000 and 800,000 metric tons of fishing gear is abandoned or lost in the oceans every year. Another 8 million metric tons of plastic trash such as bottles, bags and toys flow annually into the ocean from beaches, rivers and creeks.



Slat said the next move will be to design a bigger, stronger boom that will be able to collect trash for a year or more before a ship is sent out to empty it.