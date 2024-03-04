ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ພະຍາດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍເສຍຊີວິດກະທັນຫັນ

ພະຍາດກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດກະທັນຫັນໃນບັນດາເດັກນ້ອຍ, ເປັນປະກົດການທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະມີຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ, ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ປະ ມານ 400 ຄອບຄົວໃນທົ່ວສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ປີ. ໃນ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທີ່​ເລິກເຊິ່ງ​ໂດຍ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ນິວ​ຢອກ​, ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໃຫມ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍກ່ຽວກັບ​ສາ​ເຫດບາງ ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ເບື້ອງ​ຫລັງຂອງ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ອັນ​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ​ນັ້ນ​.

ຄອບຄົວບີແກນ (Beagan) ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍໆຄອບຄົວທີ່ປະສົບກັບການສູນ ເສຍລູກທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດອະທິບາຍໄດ້. ລູກສາວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ນາງໂຣຊີ (Rosie), ເສຍຊີວິດຕອນອາຍຸ 2 ປີ.

ນາງລໍຣາ ບີແກນ, ຜູ້ເປັນມານດາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໂຣຊີ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຊີວິດຊີ​ວິດ, ລາວເປັນສາວນ້ອຍທີ່ມີຄວາມສຸກທີ່ ສຸດ, ລາວມັກເຮັດຕະຫຼົກຕະຫຼອດເວລາ, ລາວມັກຢູ່ພ້ອມໜ້າພ້ອມຕາກັບຄອບ ຄົວຂອງລາວ.”

ທ້າວຊາຣ໌ ບີແກນ, ຜູ້ເປັນບິດາກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ນາງຄືດັ່ງໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ: ຊີວິດຂອງພວກ ເຮົາທັງຫມົດຖືກໂອບອ້ອມໄປດ້ວຍລາວ."

ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ​ຂອງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ ​ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ​ກັບ​ການພົບ​ຮ່າງທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ ໂຣຊີ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ຂອງ​ມື້​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

ຜູ້ເປັນບິດາກ່າວວ່າ:

"ດ້ວຍເຫດຜົນບາງຢ່າງ ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງຂອງລາວເພື່ອຊ່ອງເບິ່ງ ລາວ ແລະຂ້ອຍສັງເກດເຫັນວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ຕີງເລີຍ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍເອົາມືຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໃສ່ຫຼັງຂອງລາວ. ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ແບບວ່າທຸກຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ, ຂ້ອຍສັງ ເກດໄດ້ວ່າ ​ລາວ​ບໍ່ຕອບ​ສະໜອງ, ​ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ໄດ້ພາລາວ​ໄປ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໃນ​ທັນທີ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະຟ້າວພາລາວໄປໂຮງຫມໍແລ້ວກໍຕາມ, ທ່ານໝໍ ກໍບໍ່ສາມາດບົ່ງສາ ເຫດຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງ ໂຮຊີ ໄດ້.

ທ້າວ ຊາຣ໌ ຜູ້ເປັນບິດາກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຜູ້ກວດສອບທາງການແພດໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຫາພວກເຮົາ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ພາຍໃນນຶ່ງ ຫຼື ສອງມື້, ແລະແນ່ນອນ, ການຄົ້ນພົບໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີ ຜົນໃດໆເລີຍ."

ທ່າມກາງຝັນຮ້າຍທີ່ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງພໍ່ແມ່ທຸກຄົນ, ຄອບຄົວ ບິແກນ ພະຍາ ຍາມຊອກຫາຄໍາຕອບ. ສິ່ງທີ່ຕອບບັນຫານັ້ນ ແມ່ນມາຈາກການສຶກສາຂອງມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ເຊິ່ງຄອບຄົວ ບີແກນ ໄດ້ຕົກ ລົງເຫັນດີທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມື. ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ໄດ້ກວດກາເບິ່ງພາບຈາກ ກ້ອງໃນຫ້ອງນອນຂອງ ໂຣຊີ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນອື່ນໆອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ, ໂດຍເປີດ ເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງສາເຫດການເສຍຊີວິດກ່ອນເວລາອັນສົມ ຄວນນັ້ນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄື ການຊັກໃນໄລຍະເວລາສັ້ນໆ.

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣາ ກຣູດ, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທັງໝົດ 5 ວິດີໂອທີ່ມີການບັນທຶກຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ຊັກ ກ່ອນຫຼັກຖານວິດີໂອທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ ເຊິ່ງ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີມີສັນຍານຂອງຊີວິດອີກຕໍ່ ໄປ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າອາການ​ຊັກແມ່ນສັ້ນ, ບໍ່ຮອດ 1 ນາທີຊໍ້າ, ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ຕົກໃຈ.”

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣາ ກຣູດ ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພາການຄົ້ນຄວ້ານີ້ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ນິວຢອກ ຫຼື NYU. ນາງກໍສູນເສຍລູກສາວຂອງຕົນເອງຢ່າງສະຫຼົດໃຈກັບສະ ພາບທາງການແພດແບບດຽວກັນນີ້ໃນອາຍຸ 15 ເດືອນ.

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣາ ກຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອເດັກນ້ອຍເສຍຊີວິດ, ມັນເປັນຝັນຮ້າຍອັນຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ ໃນຖານະຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ແມ່, ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມເຈັບປວດທໍລະມານ ທີ່ສຸດໃນຊ່ວງເວລານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍຖືກໂທຫາໃນມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນສິ່ງຜິດປົກກະຕິໃດໆກັບລາວ. ມັນບໍ່ມີຄໍາເວົ້າໃດໆສໍາລັບສິ່ງທີ່ ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະພະຍາຍາມຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການດໍາລົງຊີວິດໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າ ອັນໃດທີ່ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”

ອາການຊັກທີ່ສັງເກດເຫັນຢູ່ໃນກ້ອງວິດີໂອທີ່ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ນັ້ນ, ພ້ອມກັບຜົນ ການພິສູດຮ່າງທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ສາມາດປະກອບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ເລິກເຊິ່ງເຂົ້ານໍາກັນ ແລະສາມາດປ້ອງກັນໂສກນາດຕະກໍາທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນກໍລະນີຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ກຣູດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ມີບາງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສຶກສາຈາກຕົວຢ່າງການຜ່າສົບເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອລະ​ບຸສິ່ງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນບໍ? ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາ ມາດນໍາໃຊ້ສິ່ງນັ້ນເພື່ອທຳ​ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງປັດໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະກໍານົດວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ. ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈຶ່ງເປັນ​ເຫດຜົນ​ທີ່​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອຕິດຕຽງ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ຈຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ມະຫັດສະຈັນໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ເລື່ອງ​ນີ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ.” ດ້ວຍການເພີ່ມຂື້ນຂອງກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບວິດີໂອຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນອນຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ, ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ເປັນ​ແສງ​ສະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາວ່າ ສາເຫດທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງການ ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດອະທິບາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ອາດຈະປ​າ​ກົດ​ອອກ​ມາໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

Sudden Death Syndrome among children, a rare and devastating occurrence, impacts nearly 400 families in the U.S. annually. In a breakthrough study by New York University, there's newfound hope of uncovering the cause behind some of these tragic losses. Aron Ranen brings us the report from New York.

The Beagan family is one of many grappling with the inexplicable loss of a child. Their daughter, Rosie, passed away at the age of 2.

Laura Beagan.

“Rosie was so full of life. She was a very happy little girl. She was joking all the time. She loved being around her family.”

Charles Beagan.

"I mean, she was our world, like, our entire life revolved around her.”

What began as an ordinary family evening ended in tragedy with the discovery of Rosie's lifeless body early the next morning.

Charles Beagan.

“For some reason I just like went into her room just to check on her and I just noticed she was really still and I put my hand on her back. And that's sort of when everything unraveled, I noticed that she was unresponsive, and we immediately rushed to the hospital.”

Despite rushing her to the hospital, doctors couldn't determine the cause of Rosie's sudden passing.

Charles Beagan.

“The medical examiner contacted us, you know, within a day or two, and of course, their initial findings yielded nothing.”

Amidst every parent's worst nightmare, the Beagan family sought answers. A clue came from a recent New York University study, in which the Beagans agreed to participate. Researchers scrutinized bedroom camera footage of Rosie and several other children, uncovering a potential cause of their premature demise – a brief set of seizures.

Laura Gould, New York University Researcher.

“All five of the continuously videoed recordings showed a convulsive event prior to the video evidence that we had where no signs of life no longer existed. We saw that the convulsions were short, they were less than a minute, that was eye opening and shocking to everyone involved.”

Laura Gould is leading this NYU research. She tragically lost her own daughter to the same medical condition at 15 months.

Laura Gould, New York University Researcher.

“When a child dies, it is your worst nightmare as a parent, and so you are so incredibly vulnerable in that period, but then being called the next day say, we didn't find anything wrong with her. There's just not a word for it and trying to think about living life without ever knowing put me on this path.”

The seizures observed in the video camera recordings, along with the autopsy results could contribute to a deeper understanding and potentially prevent similar tragedies.

Laura Gould, New York University Researcher.

“Is there something that we can study from those autopsy specimens to identify what is different about those children? And then we can use that to understand what risk factors and identify those children at risk. And that is why these crib camera videos have been such a remarkable piece of evidence in piecing together this story.”

With the increasing prevalence of video cameras in children's bedrooms, there is a glimmer of hope that the true causes of these unexplained deaths may eventually emerge.