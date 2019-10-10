ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​

ຈະ​ໝົ​ດ​ແລ້ວ” ແລະ ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​

ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ການ​ເຕືອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​

ການ​ວາງ​ຕົວທີ່ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິ​ວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄັ້ງ

​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຮອບຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງໂດຍອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ສູນ​ກາງ ເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ຽວ

​ກັບ ການຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ອາ

​ທິດນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ສູນ​ກາງ​, ທີ່​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ

​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.”

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ​ຂອງ

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ໝົດ​ແລ້ວ, ແລະ

ມັນ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງມາ ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຕະຫຼອດ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.”

ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົນ​ສຳ

​ຄັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການບໍ່​ນຳ​ເອົາ

​ຄວາມຄິດ​ແນວ​ໃໝ່ມາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອ​ນ​ແລ້ວ

​ນັ້ນ.

North Korea Thursday warned its "patience is running out" and threatened to increase provocations following the breakdown of nuclear talks with the United States.



The warning is the latest evidence North Korea is returning to a more combative posture after walking away from the first substantive nuclear negotiations in months.



A statement in the Korean Central News Agency accused the U.S. of orchestrating this week's meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which condemned North Korea's recent missile launch.



The KCNA statement, attributed to a Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, called that U.N. meeting a "severe provocation." It also condemned the recent U.S. test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.



"Our patience is running out, and it is not guaranteed that what we have been restraining from will last indefinitely," the statement said.



North Korea stormed out of working-level nuclear talks last week, accusing the U.S. of not bringing any new ideas to help break the monthslong deadlock.