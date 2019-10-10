ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ຄວາມອົດທົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງ
ຈະໝົດແລ້ວ” ແລະ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມການທ້າທາຍເກາະຜິດ ລຸນຫຼັງຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ
ຂອງການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.
ການເຕືອນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຫຼັກຖານຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະກັບຄືນສູ່
ການວາງຕົວທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນມິດ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຍ່າງໜີຈາກການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍທີ່ສຳຄັນຄັ້ງ
ທຳອິດໃນຮອບຫຼາຍເດືອນ.
ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງ ເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວ
ກັບ ການຈັດກອງປະຊຸມຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນອາ
ທິດນີ້, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງ, ທີ່ຄິດວ່າຂຽນໂດຍໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງ
ປະເທດນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເອີ້ນກອງປະຊຸມສະຫະປະຊາຊາດວ່າ “ເປັນການທ້າທາຍທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ.”
ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບຂອງ
ສະຫະລັດ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.
ຖະແຫຼງການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມອົດທົນຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະໝົດແລ້ວ, ແລະ
ມັນກໍບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍັບຢັ້ງມາ ຈະດຳເນີນໄປໄດ້ຕະຫຼອດຫຼືບໍ່.”
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍ່າງອອກຈາກການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ມີລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນສຳ
ຄັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍກ່າວຫາ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການບໍ່ນຳເອົາ
ຄວາມຄິດແນວໃໝ່ມາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂສະພາບການທີ່ບໍ່ໄປບໍ່ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ
ນັ້ນ.
North Korea Thursday warned its "patience is running out" and threatened to increase provocations following the breakdown of nuclear talks with the United States.
The warning is the latest evidence North Korea is returning to a more combative posture after walking away from the first substantive nuclear negotiations in months.
A statement in the Korean Central News Agency accused the U.S. of orchestrating this week's meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which condemned North Korea's recent missile launch.
The KCNA statement, attributed to a Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, called that U.N. meeting a "severe provocation." It also condemned the recent U.S. test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"Our patience is running out, and it is not guaranteed that what we have been restraining from will last indefinitely," the statement said.
North Korea stormed out of working-level nuclear talks last week, accusing the U.S. of not bringing any new ideas to help break the monthslong deadlock.