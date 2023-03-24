ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ລົດ​ລອງ ໂດ​ຣນ​ໄຕ້​ນ້ຳສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ​ຊະ​ນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ອອກ​ແບບເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ “​ກຳ​ມັນ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ລັງ​ສີສຸ​ນາ​ມິ” ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງສັດ​ຕູ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ຂອງ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທາງ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ທີ່ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ ຊຶ່ງ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ຊຸບ​ເປີ​ຕໍ​ປີ​ໂດ Poseidon ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ກາ​ນ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃນເທື່ອ​ກ່ອນ ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ເປັ​ນໂດ​ຣ​ນເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ມີ​ຊື່​ນ້ອຍ​ວ່າ “ຮາ​

ອຽ​ລ​” ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 3 ມື້ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ​ອຶນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ການ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ KCNA.

ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ໂດ​ຣນ ກໍແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ “ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຟອງກຳ​ມັນ​ຕະ​ພາບ​ລັງ​ສີ​ສຸ​ນາ​ມິຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ ເກີດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ນ້ຳ ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ບັນ​ດາກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕູ” ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ໂດ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ອອກ​ຈາກທ່າ​ເຮືອເມືອງ​ຣີ​ວອນ ນອກ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເ​ລ​ຂອງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ນ້ຳ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 59 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຮູບ​ໜ່ວຍ​ໄຂ່​ແປດ​ເທື່ອ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຫົວ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ປອມຈະ​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້​ນ ໃນ​ການທົດ​ລອງ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ “ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ຈຳ​ລອງ​ຂອງ​ສັດ​ຕູ” ທີ່​ອ່າວ​ຮົງ​ວອນ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ.

ຍິ່ງ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ ໂດ​ຣນ​ຍັງ “ສາ​ມາດສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຢູ່​ທຸກ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ ແລະທ່າ​ເຮືອ ຫລື​ແກ່​ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນຢູ່​ເທິງໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ.”

North Korea tested a new underwater nuclear attack drone designed to create a "radioactive tsunami" on enemy coasts, state media claimed Friday, unveiling a weapon that appears to share some features with Russia's Poseidon super torpedo.

The test of the previously unknown North Korean drone, dubbed "Haeil," came during three days of military drills guided by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The mission of the drone is to "stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami through underwater explosion to destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports of the enemy," KCNA said.

The drone was launched Tuesday off the coast of North Korea's Riwon County and stayed in the water for more than 59 hours, doing oval and figure-eight patterns, before detonating its dummy warhead near a "mock enemy port" in Hongwon Bay, KCNA reported.

The drone "can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship," it added.