ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ລົດລອງ ໂດຣນໄຕ້ນ້ຳສຳລັບໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຊະນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ອອກແບບເພື່ອສ້າງ “ກຳມັນຕະພາບລັງສີສຸນາມິ” ໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາຍຝັ່ງສັດຕູ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວອ້າງຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນທາງການໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ເປີດເຜີຍອາວຸດ ຊຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າມີຂໍ້ມູນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຄ້າຍຄືກັບຊຸບເປີຕໍປີໂດ Poseidon ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ການທົດລອງໃນເທື່ອກ່ອນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າເປັນໂດຣນເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ມີຊື່ນ້ອຍວ່າ “ຮາ
ອຽລ” ມີຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງການຊ້ອມລົບເປັນເວລາ 3 ມື້ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍຜູ້ນຳປະເທດ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວທາງການເກົາຫລີເໜືອ KCNA.
ໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໂດຣນ ກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອ “ແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າສູ່ການປະຕິບັດງານ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຟອງກຳມັນຕະພາບລັງສີສຸນາມິຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ເກີດລະເບີດຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳ ເພື່ອທຳລາຍບັນດາກຳປັ່ນໂຈມຕີ ແລະການປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສັດຕູ” ອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ໂດຣນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ອອກຈາກທ່າເຮືອເມືອງຣີວອນ ນອກຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແລະຢູ່ໃຕ້ນ້ຳຫລາຍກວ່າ 59 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໂດຍໄດ້ແລ່ນເປັນຮູບໜ່ວຍໄຂ່ແປດເທື່ອ ກ່ອນທີ່ຫົວລະເບີດປອມຈະແຕກຂຶ້ນ ໃນການທົດລອງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບ “ທ່າເຮືອຈຳລອງຂອງສັດຕູ” ທີ່ອ່າວຮົງວອນ ອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້ລາຍງານ.
ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ໂດຣນຍັງ “ສາມາດສົ່ງໄປປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ທຸກຊາຍຝັ່ງ ແລະທ່າເຮືອ ຫລືແກ່ດ້ວຍກຳປັ່ນຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານ້ຳ.”
North Korea tested a new underwater nuclear attack drone designed to create a "radioactive tsunami" on enemy coasts, state media claimed Friday, unveiling a weapon that appears to share some features with Russia's Poseidon super torpedo.
The test of the previously unknown North Korean drone, dubbed "Haeil," came during three days of military drills guided by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The mission of the drone is to "stealthily infiltrate into operational waters and make a super-scale radioactive tsunami through underwater explosion to destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports of the enemy," KCNA said.
The drone was launched Tuesday off the coast of North Korea's Riwon County and stayed in the water for more than 59 hours, doing oval and figure-eight patterns, before detonating its dummy warhead near a "mock enemy port" in Hongwon Bay, KCNA reported.
The drone "can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship," it added.