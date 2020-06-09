ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຕັດການສື່ສານ ທຸກຊ່ອງທາງ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະຕັດການສື່ສານທຸກຊ່ອງທາງກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວເພີ້ມຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ນຳເອົາໃບປີວໄປຫວ່ານໃສ່ ບໍລິເວນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານພຽງຢາງ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼື KNCA ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນ ໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະ “ເປັນບາດກ້າວທຳອິດກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຈະອັດທຸກການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະປະຖິ້ມສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນຕ່າງໆ.”

ອົງການຂ່າວ KNCA ກ່າວວ່າ ການສື່ສານຂ້າມຊາຍແດນທັງໝົດ ຈະຖືກຕັດ ໃນຕອນທ່ຽງວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.

ຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຂອງຕົນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຫວ່ານໃບປີວ ໂດຍຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບປີ 2018 ເປັນໂມຄະ ທີ່ເວົ້າເຖິງການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງສອງເກົາ ຫຼີນັ້ນ.

South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. The North's Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday the move will be "the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things." KNCA says all cross-border communication lines will be cut off at Tuesday noon. In recent days, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement.