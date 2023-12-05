ຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງ ມີລູກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິອັດຕາການເກີດ ທີ່ຫຼຸດລົງ

ຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫລີເຫນືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນຫນ້າທີ່ຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດການຫຼຸດອັດຕາການເກີດຂອງປະເທດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.
ອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິ ບາຍວ່າ ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນສຳລັບ "ການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍອຳນາດແຫ່ງຊາດແລະ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ຂອງການປະຕິວັດ," ເຊິ່ງເປັນການອອກຖະແຫຼງການຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນມີລູກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສຶກສາລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບແນວໂນ້ມປະຊາກອນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເຫນືອແມ່ນມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະຖິຕິທີ່ຈໍາກັດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເປີດເຜີຍ, ລັດຖະບານເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ປະເມີນວ່າ ອັດຕາການເກີດຂອງເກົາຫລີເຫນືອໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນຮອບ 10 ປີຜ່ານມາ.
ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມກັງວົນໃນການພັດທະນາປະເທດ ທີ່ຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວແມ່ນກາງຕໍ່ການລະດົມແຮງງານ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຮັກສາລະບົບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ແຕກຫັກ, ແລະ ຖືກລົງໂທດຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ ໃຫ້ຄົງຕົວຢູ່ໄດ້.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says it is a duty of women to halt a fall in the country's birthrate. He described it as crucial for the "strengthening of national power and progress of the revolution," state media said Monday. It was the latest in a series of government statements calling for people to have more children. While getting a detailed read on North Korea's population trends is difficult because of the limited statistics it discloses, South Korea's government assesses that the North's birthrate has declined steadily for the past 10 years. That is a concerning development for a country that mainly depends on mobilized labor to help keep afloat its broken, heavily sanctioned economy.