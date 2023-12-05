ຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງ ມີລູກເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິອັດຕາການເກີດ ທີ່ຫຼຸດລົງ

ຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫລີເຫນືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນຫນ້າທີ່ຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ຈະຢຸດການຫຼຸດອັດຕາການເກີດຂອງປະເທດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ອົງການສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້​ ໂດຍທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ອະທິ ບາຍ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳຄັນ​ສຳລັບ "ການ​ເສີມ​ຂະຫຍາຍ​ອຳນາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າ ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະຕິວັດ," ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເພື່ອຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ມີ​ລູກ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການສຶກ​ສາ​ລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບແນວໂນ້ມປະຊາກອນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເຫນືອແມ່ນມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະຖິຕິທີ່ຈໍາກັດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເປີດເຜີຍ, ລັດຖະບານເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ປະເມີນວ່າ ອັດຕາການເກີດຂອງເກົາຫລີເຫນືອໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນຮອບ 10 ປີຜ່ານມາ.

ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມກັງວົນໃນການ​ພັດທະນາປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຕົ້ນຕໍ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ລະດົມ​ແຮງ​ງານ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຮັກສາລະບົບ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຫັກ, ແລະ ຖືກ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກໜ່ວງ ໃຫ້​ຄົງ​ຕົວ​ຢູ່​ໄດ້.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says it is a duty of women to halt a fall in the country's birthrate. He described it as crucial for the "strengthening of national power and progress of the revolution," state media said Monday. It was the latest in a series of government statements calling for people to have more children. While getting a detailed read on North Korea's population trends is difficult because of the limited statistics it discloses, South Korea's government assesses that the North's birthrate has declined steadily for the past 10 years. That is a concerning development for a country that mainly depends on mobilized labor to help keep afloat its broken, heavily sanctioned economy.