ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ກຳລັງຈັດຕັ້ງລະບົບຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍມີຜູ້ຄົນ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດໄຂ້ ນັບແຕ່ “ເກີດການແຜ່ລະບາດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ” ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ບອກເຖິງກໍລະນີສົງໄສຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງຕົນວ່າ “ເປັນໄຂ້” ຊຶ່ງ ປັດຈຸບັນບໍ່ສາມາດຢັ້ງຢືນໄດ້ໃນທັນທີວ່າຄົນປ່ວຍເປັນໂຄວິດ ດ້ວບການກວດສອບທົ່ວໄປ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນປະຊົນຂອງຕົນປະມານ 26 ລ້ານຄົນ.
ອີກ 232,880 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຕິດໄຂ້ ທີ່ອົງການຂ່າວຂອງລັດຖະບານ KCNA ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດພາວະສຸກເສີນຂອງປະເທດ ຈາກຫ້ອງການປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດ. ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດເພີ້ມອີກ 6 ຄົນ.
ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ການເສຍຊີວິດກໍລະນີທຳອິດຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນວັນທີ 13 ພຶດສະພາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັນນິດຖານວ່າ ຍ້ອນສາຍພັນໃໝ່ BA.2.
ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ກຳມະການກາງກົມການເມືອງສູນກາງຂອງພັກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຜູ້ນຳ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ວິກິດການແຜ່ລະບາດທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມສາມາດ “ຂັ້ນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ” ໃນການຮັບມືຂອງປະເທດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ປະນາມການໃຊ້ “ຄວາມຄິດທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງບວກ ເລີ້ນເລີ້ ແລະບໍ່ມີກິດຈະການ” ຂອງການເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຜູ້ນຳພາ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງການປ້ອງກັນມາແຕ່ຕົ້ນ “ໃນອັນທີ່ເວລາກໍຄືຊີວິດ.”
North Korea is organizing its own systemized response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak, with at least 1.7 million people coming down with fever since the “explosive” trend was noticed in late April.
Pyongyang has been indicating its suspected COVID-19 cases as “fever,” given a current inability to swiftly confirm COVID patients with broad testing. It has yet to vaccinate its roughly 26 million residents.
Another 232,880 people came down with the fever, state media KCNA said Wednesday, citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. The death toll climbed to 62, with the addition of 6 fatalities.
North Korea recognized its first COVID-19 death on May 13, posthumously assessed as the subvariant BA.2.
In a meeting of the Presidium of the party’s Political Bureau Tuesday, leader Kim Jong Un said the epidemic crisis was revealing an “immaturity” of the state’s response capacity. He blasted the “non-positive attitude, slackness and non-activity” of leading state officials in the prevention effort’s early days “in which time is life.”