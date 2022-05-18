ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ລະ​ບ​າດຂອງ​ໂຄວິ​ດ-19 ທີ່ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ 1 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຕິດໄຂ້ ນັບ​ແຕ່ “ເກີດ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ” ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ເຫັນ ​ໃນທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ.

​ພຽງ​ຢ​າງໄດ້​ບອກ​ເຖິງກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ໄຂ້” ຊຶ່ງ ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ໄດ້ໃນທັນ​ທີວ່າຄົນ​ປ່ວຍເປັນໂຄວິດ ດ້ວບ​ການກວດ​ສອບ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ. ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນປະຊົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ປະມານ ​26 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ອີກ 232,880 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ໄຂ້ ທີ່ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ KCNA ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ຈ​າກ​ຫ້ອງການ​ປ້ອງກັນ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ. ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດເພີ້ມອີກ 6 ​ຄົນ. ​

ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ການ​ເສ​ຍຊີ​ວິດ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 13 ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັນ​ນິດ​ຖານ​ວ່າ ​ຍ້ອນ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ BA.2.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ກາງ​ກົມການເມືອງ​ສູນ​ກາງຂອງ​ພັກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຜູ້​ນຳ ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ສ​າ​ມາດ “​ຂັ້ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ” ໃນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມການໃຊ້ “ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງບວກ ເລີ້ນ​ເລີ້ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ”​ ຂອງ​ການ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນມາ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ “ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ເວ​ລາກໍ​ຄື​ຊີ​ວິດ.”

North Korea is organizing its own systemized response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak, with at least 1.7 million people coming down with fever since the “explosive” trend was noticed in late April.

Pyongyang has been indicating its suspected COVID-19 cases as “fever,” given a current inability to swiftly confirm COVID patients with broad testing. It has yet to vaccinate its roughly 26 million residents.

Another 232,880 people came down with the fever, state media KCNA said Wednesday, citing the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. The death toll climbed to 62, with the addition of 6 fatalities.

North Korea recognized its first COVID-19 death on May 13, posthumously assessed as the subvariant BA.2.

In a meeting of the Presidium of the party’s Political Bureau Tuesday, leader Kim Jong Un said the epidemic crisis was revealing an “immaturity” of the state’s response capacity. He blasted the “non-positive attitude, slackness and non-activity” of leading state officials in the prevention effort’s early days “in which time is life.”