ເກົາຫລີເໜືອທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຈາກເຮືອດໍານໍ້າ, ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກັງວົນໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງອາວຸດຂອງເກົາຫລີ

ເກົາຫລີເໜືອທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ຈາກເຮືອດໍານໍ້າ ຫລື SLBM ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ການທົດລອງນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງນຶ່ງເດືອນຫລັງຈາກທີ່ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໄດ້ທຳການຍິງ SLBM ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ, ບີລ ກາລໂລ (Bill Gallo) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄວາມກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນອາວຸດ ຢູ່ໃນແຫລມເກົາຫລີ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ທຳການທົດລອງອາວຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນເຖິງ 8 ຄັ້ງໃນປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງເທື່ອນີ້ ເປັນການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ຈາກເຮືອດໍານໍ້າ ຫລື SLBM.

SLBMs ຈະເພີ້ມອົງປະກອບທີ່ຄາດເດົາບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ກັບຄັງແສງຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ. ອາວຸດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄດ້ ແລະກໍ່ເຊື່ອງຊ້ອນໄດ້ງ່າຍ.

ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ທຳການທົດລອງ SLBM, ແຕ່ເປັນການທົດລອງຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ໃນຮອບສອງປີ.

ເວລາເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນ. ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນພຽງນຶ່ງເດືອນຫລັງຈາກທີ່ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ໄດ້ທຳການຍິງ SLBM ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໃນອີກສອງມື້, ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ກໍຈະທຳການທົດລອງຈະຫຼວດອະວະກາດເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ທີ່ຜະລິດພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

ເກົາຫລີໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງມີທະຫານສະຫະລັດປະມານ 28,000 ຄົນປະຈຳການຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ກໍາລັງສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບຕົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ເກົາຫລີເໜືອເຫັນວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເປັນການທ້າ

ທາຍເກາະຜິດ.

ທ່ານປາຣ໌ກ ວັນ-ກັນ (Park Won-gon) ນັກວິເຄາະຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງໂຊລກ່າວເປັນພາສາເກົາຫລີວ່າ:

“ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ໃຊ້ການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ເປັນເຫດຜົນເພື່ອການພັດທະນາອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນເອງ.”

ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ດໍາເນີນກິດຈະກໍາຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ໂດຍມະຕິຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ມະຕິເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາມາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອລົງໂທດເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຍ້ອນດຳເນີນໂຄງ ການນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

ໃນມຸມມອງຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ, ມະຕິເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ເປັນພຽງຕົວຢ່າງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ລະບຽບແບບບໍ່ສະເໝີຕົ້ນສະເໝີປາຍ.

ເມື່ອມື້ວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ທ່ານຊຸງ ກິມ (Sung Kim), ທູດສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະກຳເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງສະ ຫະລັດທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຟູການເຈລະຈາໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍແນໃສ່ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.

ເຊິ່ງທ່ານຊຸງ ກິມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສະຫະລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພຽງຢາງເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາຫາລືຄືນໃໝ່. ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາຍັງຄົງຄືເກົ່າ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີເຈດຕະນາເປັນສັດຕູຕໍ່ ສາທາ ລະນະລັດ ປະຊາຊົນ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕເກົາຫລີ ຫລື DPRK, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍເປີດກວ້າງ ສຳລັບການພົບປະກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໂດຍບໍມີເງື່ອນໄຂໃດໆ.”

ໃນການກ່າວເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານໃດໆສະແດງ

ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນຮ້ອງວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ “ເປັນປໍລະປັກ” ນັ້ນແລ້ວ.

North Korea test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM, Tuesday. The test comes just a month after South Korea conducted its own SLBM launch, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

Concerns of an arms race on the Korean Peninsula intensified Tuesday.



North Korea conducted its eighth major weapons test this year — this time of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, or SLBM.

SLBMs would add an unpredictable component to North Korea’s arsenal. They are mobile and easier to hide.

It is not the first time North Korea has tested an SLBM. But it is the first such test in two years.



The timing is important. It comes just a month after South Korea launched its own SLBM. In two days, South Korea will try to launch its first homegrown space rocket.

South Korea, which hosts about 28,000 U.S. troops, is building up its military so it can take on more of its own defense.

North Korea, however, views the moves as provocative.

((Park Won-gon ACT)) ((In Korean - establish then fade))

Seoul-based analyst Park Won-gon says North Korea is using the South Korean launches as justification for its own nuclear development.

North Korea is banned from any ballistic missile activity by a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Those resolutions were put in place to punish North Korea for its illicit nuclear program.In North Korea’s view, those resolutions are an example of the United States and its allies employing double standards.



On Monday in Washington, Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy for North Korea, reiterated the U.S. offer to resume talks aimed at making progress on denuclearization.

((Sung Kim ACT)) ((In English))

“The U.S. continues to reach out to Pyongyang to restart dialogue. Our intent remains the same. We harbor no hostile intent towards the DPRK, and we are open to meeting with them without preconditions.”

In a speech last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rejected the U.S. offer, saying there is no evidence the United States has dropped what it called a “hostile” policy.