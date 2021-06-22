ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການເຈລະຈາກັບ ສຫລ

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງການເຈລະຈາກັບສະຫະລັດ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ນຳກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສະແດງທ່າທີໃນຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເຈລະຈາ. Bill Gallo ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງໂຊລ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພຽງແຕ່ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ (Kim Jong Un) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບທັງ “ການສົນທະນາແລະການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບສະຫະລັດ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບາງຄົນຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເຫັນຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ມືດມົວກວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຄຳ ຖະແຫຼງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ, ທ່ານ ເຈກ ຊູລິວານ (Jake Sullivan) ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນ “ສັນຍານທີ່ໜ້າສົນໃຈ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ນ້ອງສາວຂອງ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ຕັດແນວຄວາມຄິດໃດໆແບບນັ້ນຖິ້ມໄປ ທີ່ວ່າ ພຽງຢາງກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນເຂົ້າໄປການເຈລະຈາ ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດວ່າ ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະ ລັດ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄາດຫວັງ “ທີ່ຜິດພາດ” ຕໍ່ຄຳເຫັນຂອງອ້າຍທ່ານນາງ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ: ສະຫະລັດອາດຈະຜິດຫວັງ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ມັນແມ່ນການຕອບໂຕ້ກັນທາງການທູດຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດ ລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ.

ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ເປີດຊ່ອງທາງໃຫ້ມີການເຈລະຈາ, ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນກໍມີແຜນທີ່ຈະວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ຊັອງ ກິມ (Sung Kim), ທູດພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດສຳລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ກຳລັງຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫລວງໂຊລ ຢູ່ໃນອາທິດນີ້.

ທ່ານກ່າວຢູ່ໃນລາຍການ Reuters Connect 1002 ໃນວັນທີ 21 ມິຖຸນາ 2021 ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາສືບຕໍ່ຫວັງວ່າ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ຫລື DPRK ຈະຕອບມາໃນທາງບວກຕໍ່ການຍື່ນມືອອກໄປຫາ ແລະຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ຈະພົບຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດກໍໄດ້, ເວລາໃດກໍໄດ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂໃດໆລ່ວງໜ້າ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະສືບຕໍ່ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດມະຕິຕົງລົງຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາກ່ຽວກັບ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດສະມາຊິກຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດທຸກປະເທດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນສະມາຊິກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເຮັດແບບດຽວກັນ, ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນໂດຍ ສປປ ເກົາຫຼີ ອີກດ້ວຍ. "



ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຂວ້ຳບາດການເຈລະຈາກັບສະຫະລັດຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2019 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກັບທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຂອງປີນັ້ນ, ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຂໍ້ສະເໜີ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈະທັບມ້າງສະຖານທີ່ນິວເຄຼຍທີ່ສຳຄັນແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ຍົກເລີກມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.

ຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ, ການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການລົ້ມເລີກແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ຕົກເຂົ້າສູ່ສະພາບການປິດປະເທດ ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນປີ 2020 ໂດຍໄດ້ຕັດຂາດການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບໂລກພາຍນອກເກືອບທັງໝົດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:

North Korea on Tuesday downplayed the possibility of talks with the United States, several days after its leader Kim Jong Un hinted at the possibility of dialogue. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Seoul.]

Just last week, Kim Jong Un said he was prepared for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the United States.

Some U.S. officials saw a glimmer of hope in that statement. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said it represented an “interesting signal.”

But on Tuesday, Kim Jong Un’s sister shot down any notion Pyongyang was ready to return to talks.

She said on state-own media that the U.S. Security Advisor was showing a “wrong” expectation about her brother’s remarks and added: the U.S. may be disappointed in what is to come.

It is the latest in a diplomatic dance between North Korea and the Biden administration.

The United States said it is open to talks, but in the meantime plans to continue sanctions on North Korea.

Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy for North Korea, is visiting Seoul this week.

Kim said in In Reuters Connect 1002 - NORTHKOREA-USA/SOUTHKOREA, June 21, 2021:

“We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions. In the meantime, we will continue to implement our U.N. Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK. We will also urge all U.N. member states, especially U.N. Security Council members, to do the same, to address the threat posed to the international community by the DPRK.”

North Korea has boycotted talks with the United States since 2019. At a summit with Kim Jong Un in February of that year, former U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an offer in which North Korea would dismantle a key nuclear complex in exchange for the U.S. lifting most sanctions.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has upended the equation. North Korea went into a severe lockdown in January 2020, cutting off almost all contact with the outside world.