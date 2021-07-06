ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະເຊີນກັບ ບັນຫາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງການກັກບໍລິເວນ COVID-19

ການກັກບໍລິເວນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ແນະນຳໂດຍທາງອ້ອມວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນວິກິດ ການດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ. ບາງຄົນຢ້ານວ່າສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້, ດັ່ງນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອາດເປັນພຽງປະເທດດຽວທີ່ອ້າງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີ COVID-19. ແຕ່ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງດຽວນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າວິກິດການທີກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໂຣກລະບາດນັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ເຕືອນຢ່າງບໍ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ເຫດການຮ້າຍແຮງ” ປິດສະໜາດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍແນະນຳວ່າມັນເປັນຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຍອມຮັບເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂາດແຄນອາຫານ, ໂດຍປຽບທຽບສະຖານະການໃສ່ກັບໄພອຶດຢາກທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຊຸມປີ 1990.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ລໍເລີ, ບັນນາທິການຢູ່ໜັງສືພິມ Daily NK ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີການລົມກັນໃນບັນດາຄົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ແລະອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງມັນກໍຂຶ້ນກັບພາກສ່ວນໃດຂອງປະເທດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່, ທີ່ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າມັນຈະມີສະຖານະການ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ຄວາມອຶດຢາກທໍລະມານ” ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງຫຼືບໍ່.”

ສະຖານະການຄວາມອຶດຢາກທໍລະມານໝາຍເຖິງໄລຍະຂອງຄວາມອຶດຫິວຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງໃນລະຫວ່າງການປົກຄອງຂອງພໍ່ທ່ານ ກິມ, ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອິລ, ເຊິ່ງອາດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ມັນເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ຈະເວົ້າວ່າສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຊໍ່າໃດໃນເວລານີ້. ມັນບໍ່ມີສັນ ຍານຂອງການອຶດຢາກຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ. ແຕ່ລາຄາອາຫານ ແລະ ວັດຖຸລາຄາແພງບາງອັນຈາກ ຈີນ ແມ່ນມີລາຄາຂຶ້ນສູງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ທ່າມກາງການກັກບໍລິເວນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ລໍເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນກຳລັງເຈັບຊໍ້າຍ້ອນການປິດເຂດຊາຍແດນ, ຍ້ອນການເກັບກ່ຽວທີ່ບໍ່ດີໃນປີກາຍນີ້, ຍ້ອນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມ. ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນພາກພື້ນເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບ ຈີນ, ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນກິດຈະການທາງດ້ານທຸລະກິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ທັງທາງການ ແລະ ບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງການ.”

ທ່່ານ ວິລລຽມ ກາລໂລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະຢູ່ໃນວິກິດການ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມຮີບດ່ວນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ວີໂອເອໄດ້ຮັບຊາບມາວ່າ ພຽງຢາງ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດເອກະສານເພື່ອຂໍຢາວັກຊີນຈາກໂຄງການ COVAX ດ້ວຍຊໍ້າ, ເຊິ່ງໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນກຸ່ມທີ່ແບ່ງປັນຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.”

ມັນບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນຈາກບ່ອນອື່ນຫຼືບໍ່, ແລະ ມັນກໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການງົງເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານ ຢາງ ມູນ ຈິນ ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ກຽງນາມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມັນ. ເພາະວ່າໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຈົ້າມີບາງຄົນຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ, ຕົວຢ່າງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ປະຕິເສດຢາວັກຊີນ ຫຼື ໜ້າກາກສຳລັບເຫດຜົນດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳນັ້ນ, ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສະຖານະການດຽວກັນໃນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.”

ສະຖານະການພື້ນຖານຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ເຂດຊາຍແດນຖືກປິດໄວ້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນໄວຣັສ ແຕ່ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ເປີດໄວ້ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາຢາ ວັກຊີນ.

ມັນເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ອາດບໍ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ, ແຕ່ຈະມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າມັນແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປ.

North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown has taken a major toll on its economy. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, has hinted at a humanitarian crisis. Some fear the situation could get much worse, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

North Korea may be the only nation to claim it is COVID-19-free. But even it now admits a worsening pandemic-related crisis.

Last week, Kim Jong Un vaguely warned of a mysterious “grave incident” suggesting a major coronavirus lapse. He also recently acknowledged food shortages, comparing the situation to a devastating 1990s famine.

“There’s talk amongst North Koreans, and again it depends on what part of the country that they’re in, that there’s worries that there will be another ‘Arduous March’ type of situation.”

The “Arduous March” refers to the period of mass starvation during the rule of Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, which may have killed millions.

It’s impossible to say how bad the situation is now. There are no signs of mass starvation. But prices of food and certain luxury items from China have skyrocketed, amid North Korea’s toughest-in-the-world lockdown.

“People are hurting because of the closure of the border, because of the poor harvest last year, because their movements are restricted. People, and particularly in the border region with China, aren’t able to conduct their business activities, official or not official.”

“Despite the crisis, North Korea isn’t showing urgency on coronavirus vaccines. VOA has learned Pyongyang hasn’t even completed all the paperwork to get vaccines from COVAX, the vaccine-sharing group backed by the United Nations.”

It’s not clear North Korea has vaccines from anywhere else, either, puzzling observers.

“I do wonder about it. Because while you have some people in the United States, for instance, who refuse vaccines or masks for cultural reasons, it’s not the same situation in North Korea.”

North Korea’s basic predicament is that it wants to keep the border closed to protect from the virus but must open it to get vaccines.

It’s a situation that may not threaten Kim’s rule, but will get riskier the longer it lasts.