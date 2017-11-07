ບັນຫາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຄອບງຳ ການເຈລະຈາ ລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ທ່ານ ອາເບະ

ບັນຫາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຄອບງຳການເຈລະຈາສອງວັນລະຫວ່າງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ກັບ ປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ທ່ານ

ອາເບະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ ນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ທຸກໆທາງເລືອກແມ່ນພວມຖືກ

ນຳມາພິຈາລະນາ ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ການພັດທະນາອາວຸດຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ໃນຂະນະ

ທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ສະໜັບສະໜູນບັນດາພັນທະມິດ

ໃນພາກພື້ນ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວຂອງວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ເຮີມານ ມີລາຍ

ງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຕກຽວ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາ

ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ, ທີ່ຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ສະຫະລັດຢູ່ທີ່ທຳນຽບ ອາກາຊາກາ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່

ມີປະໂຫຍດຫຍັງທີ່ຈະປຶກສາຫາລືເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຈລະຈາກັບ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ” ແລະ ມັນເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຄວາມກົດດັນຂັ້ນສູງສຸດຕໍ່ ພຽງຢາງ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ພ້ອມກັບ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສະໜັບສະໜູນເຊິ່ງກັນແລະກັນ 100

ເປີເຊັນ ໃນບັນຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະ

ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຫາບັນດາຂອງປະເທດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ລວມທັງ ຈີນ ແລະ

ຣັດເຊຍ, ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບການກົດດັນ ຈາກປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດຕໍ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການທົດລອງນິວເຄລຍ ແລະ ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ

ຂ້າມເຂດແດນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໂດຍ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ວ່າແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະ

ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສາກົນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການກະທຳນັ້ນ.

ຍຸກແຜນຍຸດທະສາດອົດກັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດແລ້ວ. ບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ໃຫ້ພິຈາລະນາ ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ອ່ອນແອຫຼາຍ

ໃນ 25 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານັ້ນເບິ່ງ.”

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະ

ແດງຄວາມຫວັງສຳລັບການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕໍ່ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລະບອບການປົກຄອງ

ທີ່ກົດຂີ່ຂູດຮີດຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດແທ້ໆວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດບອກທ່ານ

ໄດ້ວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະຖືກແກ້ໄຂໄດ້ໃນທີ່ສຸດ. ມັນຈະດີກວ່າເກົ່າສຳລັບ

ທຸກຄົນ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນ ຕໍ່ກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ປະຈຳ

ການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ອາເບະ

ຈະຊື້ ອຸບປະກອນທາງທະຫານຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າປ້ອງກັນລູກສອນໄຟຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

North Korea has dominated two days of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump. Abe told reporters Monday all options are on the table to respond to North Korea's weapons development, while Trump reiterated that the U.S. government stands in solidarity with allies in the region, especially Japan. VOA's White House bureau chief Steve Herman has more from Tokyo.



Japan's prime minister, standing alongside the U.S. president at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, said there is "no point in dialogue for the sake of dialogue with North Korea" and the time has come to exert maximum pressure on Pyongyang.



"Together with President Trump, we confirmed that we stand 100 percent together on the issue of North Korea situation. Japan and the US will work together to approach related nations, including China and Russia, to elevate pressure from the international community against North Korea."



Trump termed North Korean nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches over Japanese territory threats to international peace and stability.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"We will not stand for that. The era of strategic patience is over. Some people said that my rhetoric is very strong, but look what's happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years."



Asked about the North Korea people, the U.S. president expressed hope for a resolution to the standoff.



((PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP))

"They're under a very repressive regime, and I really think that ultimately, I can tell you this, that I hope it all works out. It would be better for everybody."



Trump also highlighted the thousands of U.S. troops stationed in Japan, and said he expects Abe's government to buy massive amounts of American military equipment that would help defend against North Korean missiles.