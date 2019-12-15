ພວກ​ຊາວເກົາຫຼື​ເໜືອ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ອົງ​ຄະ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ອາດ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ສ່ຽງ ​ຕໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ສົມ​ດຸນ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ນຸ​ພາບຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້.

​ກຸ່ມອົງ​ການ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ບາງ​ສ່ວນ ທີ່​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ການ​ແພດ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ແລະ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ບົກ​ຜ່ອງ​ທາງ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ ຫູ​ໜວກຫຼື​ຕາ​ບອດ ແລະ​ການ​ບົກ​ຜ່ອງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເຕີຍບໂຕ​ອື່ນ​ໆ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ກັບ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນວິ​ທີ​ການ “ກົດ​ດັນ​ຢ່າງ​ສຸດ​ຂີດ” ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ຕໍ່​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ສຳ​ລັບ ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ນິວ​ເລ​ຄຍ ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຂອງ​ຕົນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນວຽກງານຕໍ່​ໄປໄດ້ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ອົງ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຫຼື NGO ​ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ທັງ​ໝົດໄປ​ເລີຍ.

ແຫຼ່ງ​ຂ່າວຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ວຽກ​ງານການ​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ Humanity & Inclusion ຫຼື HI ໄດ້​ຍຸ​ຕິພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ. ​ອົງ​ການຂອງ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ແລະ​ແບ​ລ​ຈ້ຽມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ກັນ​ຄື ອົງ​ການຄົນ​ພິ​ການ​ສາ​ກົນ ຫຼື Handicap Internatio​nal ​ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ມາ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2001 ແລະ​ທຳ​ງານໂດຍ​ການ​ສົມ​ທົບ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຄົນ​ພິ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ອີ​ງ​ຕາມ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຫວັງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ.

ອົງ​ການ HI ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ຕອບຢືນ​ຢັນ ເຖິງ​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິກ​ວຽກ​ງ​ງານດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຕໍ່ການ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ ຈາກວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

ການ​ຂ​າດ​ຄວາມ​ໂປ່ງ​ໃສຂອງ ແລະ​ການບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງພວກອົງ​ການ NGO ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍຢູ່​ນະ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຢູ່​ພາຍນອກ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ວາດ​ພາ​ບ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້ອບ​ດ້ານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ແຕ່ ທ່ານນາງ​ນຳ​ຊາ​ນິນ ຊາ​ເດ-ຄຳ​ມິງ​ສ໌ ຜູ້ປະ​ທະ​ກະ​ຖາ ໃນການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ ​ດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ດີກ​ກິນ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແມ​ລ​ເບີ​ຣ​ນ໌ ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ” ແມ່ນ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສາ​ກົນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ HI.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບອ​ະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່ ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນການ​ຍື່ນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ເພື່ອ​ຂໍ​ການຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທັງຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ ແລະ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ກີດ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບທຸ​ລະ​ກຳ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ​ເພື່ອກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຟຽງ​ຢາງ.

North Koreans with disabilities may face disproportionate risk due to efforts to curtail the country's weapons of mass destruction programs.



Some humanitarian aid groups providing medical, educational and material support to people with physical, sensory and other developmental impairments say United Nations sanctions, as well as the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign imposed on Pyongyang for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests, are limiting their ability to carry-out work in North Korea.



Amid those restrictions, some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are abandoning their programs altogether.



Multiple sources involved in aid work tell VOA that Humanity & Inclusion (HI) is ceasing its North Korea operations. The French/Belgian organization, also known as Handicap International, has been active in the country since 2001 and works in conjunction with the state-run Korean Federation for the Protection of the Disabled, according to the non-profit's website.



HI declined to respond to VOA's request for confirmation.



North Korea's opacity and the reluctance of many NGOs to publicly discuss their work there make it difficult for outside observers to obtain a full picture of the situation.



But, Nazanin Zadeh-Cummings, who lectures in humanitarian studies at Deakin Univeristy in Melbourne, Australia, says the "detrimental impact of sanctions" is primarily responsible for the departure of international organizations, like HI, from North Korea.



She explains that while humanitarian activity in North Korea is permitted under the sanctions, the lengthy process of applying for exemptions from member states and the UN Sanctions Committee as well as blocks on financial transactions lead to the erosion of partnerships that these organizations have spent years building with Pyongyang.