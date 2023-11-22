ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ ດາວທຽມສອດແນມ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ ເປັນທີ່ສຳເລັດແລ້ວ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ສົ່ງດາວທຽມສອດແນມ​ໜ່ວຍທຳອິດ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ ເປັນທີ່ສຳເລັດ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະສົ່ງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມອີກ ໃນ “ໄລຍະເວລາອີກບໍ່ດົນ.”

ອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼື KCNA ຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ກຳກັບນຳການຍິງສົ່ງດາວທຽມ ຈາກສະຖານທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ຕົງຊາງ-ຣີ ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ.

ອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ “ຈະຫຼວດບັນທຸກ ຊື່ວ່າ ‘ໂຊລລີມາ-1 (Chollima-1)’ ໄດ້ບິນຂຶ້ນຕາມປົກກະຕິ ໃນເສັນທາງການບິນທີ່ໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ ແລະໄດ້ປ່ອຍດາວທຽມສອດແນມ ‘ມາລິກຢອງ-1 (Malligyong-1)’ ເຂົ້າສູ່ວົງໂຄຈອນ ທີ່ 22:54:13, ໃນເວລາ 705 ວິນາທີພາຍຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງຂຶ້ນໄປ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ດາວທຽມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຖິງວົງໂຄຈອນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່ ແຕ່

ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການສົ່ງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ວ່າ ເປັນການກະທຳທີ່ລະເມີດຕໍ່ມະຕິທັງຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນຈະໂຈະບາງ​ສ່ວນ ຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປີ 2018 ກ່ຽວກັບດ້ານການທະຫານລະຫວ່າງສອງເກົາຫຼີ ທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງກັນນັ້ນ.

North Korea said it successfully placed its first spy satellite into orbit late Tuesday and vowed to launch several more in a "short span of time."

The country's official Korean Central News Agency said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch from a site in Tongchang-ri on the west coast.

"The carrier rocket 'Chollima-1' flew normally along the preset flight track and accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit at 22:54:13, 705s after the launch," KCNA reported.

U.S. and South Korean officials have not publicly confirmed whether the satellite reached orbit but condemned the launch as a provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In response, South Korea also announced it would partially suspend a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement meant to reduce tensions along the border.