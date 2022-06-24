ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ແຕ່​ກ່ອນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ “ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ” ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ ກອງ​ປະ​ຂຸມທີ່ ​ ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫ​ລວງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໃໝ່​ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ລະ​ບຸ​ໃຫ້​ຊາບ​ຢ່າງເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນນອນ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ໜ່ວຍ​ທະ​ຫານປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມ​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ຂອງກຳ​ມະ​ການກາງກອງ​ທັບພັກ​ຄົນ​ງານ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ ໃຈເພີ້ມ “ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່ແຜນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານກອງ​ທັບ​” ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ໜ່ວຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ບ​າດ ​ກ້າວ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາ​ມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສາມ​ມື້ ທີ່​ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້. ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜື​ອ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບແຜນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ ໃໝ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄ​າະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກາວອ​າດ​ວາງ​ແຜນ ສົ່ງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ ທີ່ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his nuclear arms buildup in the face of "hostile forces" as he wrapped up a key military meeting in Pyongyang where officials approved unspecified new operational duties for frontline army units.

North Korean state media on Friday said members of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission, during a three-day meeting that ended Thursday, decided to supplement an "important military action plan" for the operational duties of frontline army units and take further steps to strengthen the country's nuclear war deterrent.

North Korea hasn't specified the new operational duties for frontline units, but analysts say the country could be planning to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting rival South Korea along their tense border.