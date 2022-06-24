ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າແຕ່ກ່ອນ ກ່ຽວກັບການສ້າງອາວຸດນິວ ເຄລຍຂອງທ່ານ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ “ກຳລັງທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານສະຫລຸບ ກອງປະຂຸມທີ່ ສຳຄັນ ຂອງກອງທັບ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງພຽງຢາງ ບ່ອນທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະນຸມັດ ການປະຕິບັດງານໜ້າທີ່ໃໝ່ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸໃຫ້ຊາບຢ່າງເປັນທີ່ແນນອນ ຕໍ່ບັນດາໜ່ວຍທະຫານປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ແນວໜ້າ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ຂອງກຳມະການກາງກອງທັບພັກຄົນງານເກົາຫຼີ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນ ໃຈເພີ້ມ “ການໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ແຜນປະຕິບັດງານກອງທັບ” ຕໍ່ບັນດາໜ່ວຍທະຫານແນວໜ້າ ແລະເອົາບາດ ກ້າວ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃນການປ້ອງກັນສົງຄາມນິວເຄລຍຂອງປະເທດ ລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມສາມມື້ ທີ່ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້. ເກົາຫລີເໜືອບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງກ່ຽວກັບແຜນການປະຕິບັດງານ ໃໝ່ສຳລັບບັນດາໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານແນວໜ້າ ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດດັ່ງກາວອາດວາງແຜນ ສົ່ງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍສະໜາມ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງເກົາຫລີໃຕ້ ໄປຍັງຊາຍແດນທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງ.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his nuclear arms buildup in the face of "hostile forces" as he wrapped up a key military meeting in Pyongyang where officials approved unspecified new operational duties for frontline army units.
North Korean state media on Friday said members of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission, during a three-day meeting that ended Thursday, decided to supplement an "important military action plan" for the operational duties of frontline army units and take further steps to strengthen the country's nuclear war deterrent.
North Korea hasn't specified the new operational duties for frontline units, but analysts say the country could be planning to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting rival South Korea along their tense border.