ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເພື່ອດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຈາກການຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ, ຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະອື່ນໆ

ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ, ເມັກຊິໂກ, ແລະການາດາ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທ່ານກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ທະວີບຂອງພວກທ່ານກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ, ໃນນັ້ນລວມມີ ການຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ ຖິ່ນ​ຖານທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ, ການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ, ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ໃນ​ການແຂ່ງຂັບກັບຈີນ ແລະຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ແຕ່ ການແກ້ໄຂແລະມຸມມອງຕ່າງໆການເປັນຜູ້ນໍາຂອງພວກທ່ານ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນກົງໄປກົງມາ. ອານິຕາ ພາວ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ມີລາຍກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນສາມພາສາ ອາມິສທາດ (Amistad), ບອນໂຮມີ (Bonhomie), ແລະມິດ ຕະພາບ ທີ່ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປະເທດເມັກຊິໂກ, ການາດາແລະສະຫະລັດ ໃຊ້ໃນການ ສະແດງອອກເຖິງຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ພວກເພິ່ນພົບປະກັນໃນວັນອັງ ຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເປັນຄູ່ພາຄີທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ, ປະເທດທັງສາມຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມເຄົາລົບເຊິ່ງກັນ ແລະກັນ, ແລະຈິງໃຈຕໍ່ກັນເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນຕໍ່ໜ້າ, ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນກໍເພື່ອຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງໃນອະນາຄົດສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ແຕ່ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີແມ່ນບໍ່ງ່າຍເລີຍ.

ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ, ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ, ການປ່ຽນ ແປງທາງສະພາບອາກາດ, ແລະຂໍ້ພິພາດທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ທັງຢູ່ເບື້ອງໜ້າ ແລະຢູ່ສູນກາງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້​ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັ​ນການເປີດເຜີຍຂອງທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄບເດັນ​ໃນ

ການຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຮ່ວມມືທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ທ່ານອັນເດຣສ ມານູແອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີເມັກຊິໂກກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງກໍານົດ, ເພື່ອຍຸຕິການປະຖິ້ມ, ການດູຖູກ ແລະການຫຼົງລືມສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນລາຕິນ ພ້ອມທັງປະຊາຊົນໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລຄາຣິບຽນ, ເຊິ່ງກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມກັບນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ດີຂອງປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນທາງອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ແລະເສລີພາບ, FDR

ຫຼືທ່ານແຟຣງລິນ ເດລາໂນ ຣູສເວລທ໌ (Franklin Delano Roosevelt). ແລະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍທ່ານເອງ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຕອບຄືນແບບຮຸນແຮງທັນທີ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສະຫະລັດ ຈັດສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍຢ່າງແກ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າປະເທດ ອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນໂລກລວມກັນ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສ່ວນໃດນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນໂລກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນໝາຍເຖິງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ໜ້າເສຍດາຍ ທີ່ການຕອບສະໜອງຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຊີ​ກ​ໂລກຕາເວັນຕົກເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ມັນຍັງມີຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດພາກກາງຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ, ມັນມີຢູ່ໃນເອເຊຍ, ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ. ພ້ອມ ທັງຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງເອເຊຍ ອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດຜົນຂອງແນວທາງຕ່າງໆອອກມາ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີແຜນການເພື່ອການຮ່ວມມືກ່ຽວກັບປະເດັນຂອງຕ່ອງໂສ້ສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ແລະການພັດທະນາ​ເຊມີຄອນດັກເຕີ້, ຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນ ເພື່ອຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການປ່ອຍແກັສມີ​ເທນຈາກພາກສ່ວນກອງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ ແລະນໍ້າເປື້ອນ, ພ້ອມທັງເພີ້ມການຮ່ວມມືສໍາລັບດ້ານພະລັງງານທີ່ສະອາດ.

ທ່ານຈັສຕິນ ທຣູໂດ (Justin Trudeau), ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປະເທດການາດາກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນງ່າຍກໍຄື ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ແລະຈະຕ້ອງແຂງແກ່ນຂຶ້ນແບບນີ້ຕະຫຼອດໄປ. ທຸກມື້ນີ້ ໂລກກໍາລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຫຼາຍໆສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ເນື່ອງຈາກການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຜະເດັດການ ທີ່ກໍາລັງເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ແລະຄ່າຄອງຊີບທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຄົນພົບກັບຄວາມກົດດັນພາຍໃນຄອບຄົວ. ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນແມ່ນພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນໃນຖານະຜູ້ນໍາແລະໃນຖະນະເພື່ອນ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາກັບຄືນມາສູ່ສະພາບທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ.”

ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ ກໍຍັງແມ່ນບັນຫາທີ່ຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນອາ ທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ດ້ວຍການຢ້ຽມຢາມທ່າກໍາປັ່ນຂາເຂົ້າທີ່ມີຄົນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນສະຫະ ລັດ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງເອລພາໂຊ ໃນ ລັດເທັກຊັສ.

ຜູ້ນໍາທັງສາມຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນຂອງພວກທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ປອດໄພ, ຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ ແລະມີມະນຸດສະທໍາ” ພ້ອມທັງຂະຫຍາຍຊ່ອງທາງຕ່າງໆຂອງການຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ໄລຍະຂອງມາດຕະການການຮ່ວມມື ແລະການຄົມມະນາຄົມສື່ສານທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ, ທັງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທັງສາມນໍາກັນ ແລະທົ່ວໄປ. ພວກທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເຫັນດີນໍາກັນວ່າ ການຄ້າອາວຸດຕ່າງໆທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແມ່ນໄພຄຸກຄາມຮ່ວມກັນ, ໂດຍມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຮ່ວມກັນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດຫຼືບໍ່? ເຊິ່ງເມັກຊິໂກ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນຄໍາຖາມທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານແອນດຣູ ຣູດແມນ (Andrew Rudman), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຂອງສະຖາບັນເມັກຊິໂກ ຈາກສູນກາງວີລຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດສາມຝ່າຍ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີການປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບຜົນກະທົບອັນ ສໍາຄັນ ຫຼືການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຂອງປະເດັນຕ່າງໆ ແລະຍ້ອນວ່າບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ຜູ້ນໍາທັງສາມໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັນນັ້ນມັນຊັບຊ້ອນ ແລະຍາວນານ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນບໍ່ເປັນຕາຕົກໃຈເລີຍ ໂດຍມັນບໍ່ມີປະໂຫຍກທີ່ຮຸນແຮງອອກມາໃນລະຫວ່າງການສົນທະນາ ຫຼືໃນລະຫວ່າງການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ຊ່ວງເວລາສັ້ນໆຂອງພວກທ່ານທັງສາມ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແນວຄິດທີ່ຈະກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ພວກທ່ານທັງສາມພົບປະກັນ ບົນພື້ນຖານທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ, ແລະນັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກທ່ານທັງສາມສັງເກດໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບລໍາດັບຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບການບໍລິຫານງານຂອງພວກທ່ານ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງປີຕໍ່ໆໄປ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫຼາຍ.”

ແຕ່, ໃນຖະນະຜູ້ນໍາຄົນສໍາຄັນ ນີ້ແມ່ນທະວີບທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບສູງແລະມີຄວາມ ທ້າທາຍທີ່ສໍາຄັນ. ການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະກ້າວເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດບໍ? ເວລາຈະເປັນຜູ້ພິສູດເອງ.

The leaders of the U.S., Mexico and Canada say they are working together on some of the biggest challenges their continent faces, among them: irregular migration, drug trafficking, trade agreements in the face of Chinese competition, and unity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the solutions – and the leaders’ views of them – are not so straightforward. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the summit of North American leaders in Mexico City.

Amistad, bonhomie, Friendship. In all three languages, the leaders of Mexico, Canada and the U.S. made a show of unity as they met Tuesday in Mexico City.

U.S. President Joe Biden

“We’re true partners, the three of us, working together with mutual respect and genuine like for one another to advance a safer and more prosperous future for all of our people.”

But the issues on the table are not as easy.

Irregular migration, illegal drugs, climate change and trade disputes are front and center, as the Mexican president pointed out as he openly challenged Biden to expand economic cooperation.

Andres Manuel López Obrador, Mexican President

“This is the moment for us to determine, to do away with this abandonment, this disdain and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is opposed to the policy of the good neighborhood of the titan of freedom and liberty, FDR, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And starting with you.”

Biden fired back.

US President Joe Biden

“The United States provides more foreign aid than every other country just about combined in the world, to not just the hemisphere, but around the world. Unfortunately, our responsibility just doesn't end in the Western Hemisphere. It's in Central Europe, it's in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. It's in Southeast West Asia.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. announced a range of outcomes, which included plans to collaborate on supply chain issues and semiconductor development; modest commitments to reduce methane emissions from the solid waste and wastewater sector and more clean energy collaboration.

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

“To put it simply, we are, and always will be, stronger together. The world today is facing a lot of uncertainty with the rise of authoritarian leaders causing global instability and the high cost of living putting stress on families at home. It’s important that we come together as leaders and as friends to look at ways to make our economies more resilient.”

Irregular migration is also a thorny issue, especially after Biden launched his trip Sunday with his first presidential visit to the busiest port of entry in the U.S., in El Paso. The leaders also reiterated their commitment to “safe, orderly and humane migration” through the expansion of legal migration pathways, a range of collaborative measures and better communication, both among one another and with the public. They also agreed that illegal trafficking in arms, drugs and people is a shared threat and committed to work together on the challenge.

So, was this summit a success? Mexico watchers say that’s a tough question.

Andrew Rudman is the Director of the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute

“Trilateral summits rarely yield major announcements or resolution of issues and given that the issues that the three leaders talked about are complex and longstanding I think it's not surprising that there was not some explosive announcement in their communique or in their press conference. But I think having said that, the fact that they meet on a regular basis and that they identify priorities for their administrations to pursue for the coming year, I think that is important.”

But, as the leaders highlighted, this is a continent with great potential – and great challenges. Will this summit move the needle? Time will tell.