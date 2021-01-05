ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ນາຍພົນ ສຫລ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍ ໃນການກຽມທົດລອງອາວຸດ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່ອນການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ

ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມ ກໍາມະການກົມການເມືອງສູນກາງພັກ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 16 ພະຈິກ 2020.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອປາກົດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ກະກຽມການກໍ່ກວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງ
”ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ອີງຕາມ ນາຍພົນອະ
ວຸໂສຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່່າມກາງທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າພຽງຢາງ ໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້
ອາດຈະທຳການທົດທອງລູກສອນໄຟ ຫຼືອາວຸດອື່ນໆ.

ນາຍພົນ ໂຣເບີດ ເອບຣໍາສ໌ (Robert Abrams) ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີ
ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກ ເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນການຊີ້ບອກ
ໃດໆທີ່ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ຈະມີການກໍ່ກວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນມື້ນີ້. ມັນອາດຈະມີການ
ປ່ຽນແປງໃນອາທິດໜ້າ.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອມັກຈະກຳນົດເວລາ ໃນການທົດລອງທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ຮວມທັງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາ
ວຸດຫຼືອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍລະຫວ່າງການໂອນອຳນາດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ແລະອາດໃຊ້
ເພື່ອເປັນເຄື່ອງຕໍ່ລອງກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນອະນາ ຄົດ.

ແຕ່ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ມິດງຽບ ນັບແຕ່ທ່່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ.
ແຕ່ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງ ໃສ່ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ
ແທນ ຊຶ່ງພົວພັນກັບການປິດຊາຍແດນ ໃນການລົງໂທດ ຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະເກີດໄພ
ນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ໃຊ້ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມທາງທະຫານ ເພື່ອນຳ
ສະແດງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຊຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າ ອອກແບບເພື່ອ
ເອົາຊະນະລະບົບປ້ອງກັນລູກສອນໄຟຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ບາງຄົນ ຄາດວ່າ ພຽງຢາງອາດຈະທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

North Korea does not appear to be preparing a major provocation at the onset of the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the top U.S. general in South Korea, amid concerns Pyongyang could soon conduct a missile or other weapons test.

“We're not seeing any indicators that suggest that there would be a major provocation -- but that's today. That could change next week,” General Robert Abrams, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, told an online forum Tuesday.

North Korea has often timed major tests, including of ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons, around U.S. presidential transitions, an effort to demonstrate its military capabilities and possibly gain leverage in future negotiations with Washington.

But so far North Korea has been quiet since Biden’s election win. Instead, Pyongyang has focused on its economy, which has been battered by coronavirus-related border closures, ongoing international sanctions, and recent major floods.

In October, North Korea used a military parade to unveil a massive new intercontinental ballistic missile, which appears designed to overwhelm U.S. missile defenses. Some suspect Pyongyang may test the missile in the coming months.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
