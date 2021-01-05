ນາຍພົນ ສຫລ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍ ໃນການກຽມທົດລອງອາວຸດ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່ອນການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອປາກົດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ກະກຽມການກໍ່ກວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງ

”ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ອີງຕາມ ນາຍພົນອະ

ວຸໂສຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທ່່າມກາງທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າພຽງຢາງ ໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້

ອາດຈະທຳການທົດທອງລູກສອນໄຟ ຫຼືອາວຸດອື່ນໆ.

ນາຍພົນ ໂຣເບີດ ເອບຣໍາສ໌ (Robert Abrams) ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ເກົາຫຼີ

ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມທາງອິນເຕີແນັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກ ເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນການຊີ້ບອກ

ໃດໆທີ່ສະເໜີແນະວ່າ ຈະມີການກໍ່ກວນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນມື້ນີ້. ມັນອາດຈະມີການ

ປ່ຽນແປງໃນອາທິດໜ້າ.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອມັກຈະກຳນົດເວລາ ໃນການທົດລອງທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ຮວມທັງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາ

ວຸດຫຼືອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍລະຫວ່າງການໂອນອຳນາດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ແລະອາດໃຊ້

ເພື່ອເປັນເຄື່ອງຕໍ່ລອງກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນອະນາ ຄົດ.

ແຕ່ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ມິດງຽບ ນັບແຕ່ທ່່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ແຕ່ພຽງຢາງໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງ ໃສ່ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ແທນ ຊຶ່ງພົວພັນກັບການປິດຊາຍແດນ ໃນການລົງໂທດ ຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະເກີດໄພ

ນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ໃຊ້ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມທາງທະຫານ ເພື່ອນຳ

ສະແດງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຊຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າ ອອກແບບເພື່ອ

ເອົາຊະນະລະບົບປ້ອງກັນລູກສອນໄຟຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ບາງຄົນ ຄາດວ່າ ພຽງຢາງອາດຈະທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

North Korea does not appear to be preparing a major provocation at the onset of the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the top U.S. general in South Korea, amid concerns Pyongyang could soon conduct a missile or other weapons test.

“We're not seeing any indicators that suggest that there would be a major provocation -- but that's today. That could change next week,” General Robert Abrams, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, told an online forum Tuesday.

North Korea has often timed major tests, including of ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons, around U.S. presidential transitions, an effort to demonstrate its military capabilities and possibly gain leverage in future negotiations with Washington.

But so far North Korea has been quiet since Biden’s election win. Instead, Pyongyang has focused on its economy, which has been battered by coronavirus-related border closures, ongoing international sanctions, and recent major floods.

In October, North Korea used a military parade to unveil a massive new intercontinental ballistic missile, which appears designed to overwhelm U.S. missile defenses. Some suspect Pyongyang may test the missile in the coming months.