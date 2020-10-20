ຍັງບໍ່ມີຢາວັກຊີນ ກັນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ການທຳນາຍ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທີ່ວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນກັນໄວຣັສ ໂຄໂຣນາ ຈະເສັດສິ້ນກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ ວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ສຳເລັດ.

ໃນວັນສຸກ ບໍລິສັດເພສັດຊະກຳຍັກໃຫຍ່ ຟາຍເຊີຣ (Pfizer) ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ຂໍອະນຸຍາດສຳລັບການນຳໃຊ້ສຸກເສີນ ຢາວັກຊິນຂອງຕົນ ຈົນກວ່າ ທ້າຍເດືອນພະຈິກ.

ອີກສອງບໍລິສັດແນວໜ້າ ໃນການຜະລິດຢາວັກຊີນ ກໍກຳລັງມີການໂຈະ. ຢາວັກຊີນບໍລິສັດທີສີ່ ຈະບໍ່ເຫັນຜົນ ຈົນກວ່າທ້າຍປີນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາໄດ້ກ່າວຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນຈະມີໄວ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ຫຼາຍໆ ຄົນ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ວ່ອງໄວ” (Operation Warp Speed) ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ມາເພື່ອເລັ່ງລັດການພັດທະນາວັກຊິນ. ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ທີ່ເຂົ້າສຳຄັນໆ ທັງຢູ່ໃນ ແລະຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເວົ້າມາເປັນເວລານານແລ້ວວ່າ ກຳນົດ ເວລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປໄດ້ຍາກ [[https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-contradicts-cdc-director-vaccine-and-masks-4421781 ]]

ໂດຍການຍອມຮັບເຖິງຈຸດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ວ່າ ປະທານາທິທບໍດີທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ເລື້ອງການເມືອງ ໂດຍປາສະຈາກການອະທິບາຍໃດໆ.

President Donald Trump's predictions that a coronavirus vaccine would be ready before Election Day, Nov. 3, will not be met.

On Friday, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced it would not seek emergency authorization to release its coronavirus vaccine until late November.

Two other vaccine frontrunners are on hold. A fourth is unlikely to have results until the end of the year.

Trump has said repeatedly that a vaccine would be available to many before the election as part of the administration’s highly touted “Operation Warp Speed,” created to accelerate the development of a vaccine. Top scientists in and out of government have long said that timeline is unrealistic. [[https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-contradicts-cdc-director-vaccine-and-masks-4421781 ]]

Conceding the point earlier this month, Trump blamed politics, without explanation.