ບໍ່ມີໂອກາດພົບ ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດແລ້ວ ຫລັງຈາກສອງອາທິດ ໃນການຄົ້ນຫາ ຕາມຕຶກອາຄານພັງ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ

ທີມງານທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໃນພື້ນທີ່ ອາຄານຄອນໂດມີນຽມພັງ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງ ໃນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາຜູ້ທີ່ອາດຈະລອດຊີວິດມາເປັນການດໍາເນີນງານໃນການເກັບກູ້ສົບຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ມີການພິຈາລະນາແລ້ວວ່າ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດມີໂອກາດລອດຊີວິດແລ້ວຢູ່ໃນຊາກຫັກພັງນີ້.

ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນສອງອາທິດ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ຕຶກອາຄານ ຢູ່ເມືອງເຊີຟຊາຍໄດ້ພັງລົງມາບາງສ່ວນ ເມື່ອເວລາປະມານ 01:15 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນທີ 24 ເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍດັບເພີງຂອງເຂດໄມອາມີ-ເດດ, ທ່ານ ເຣດ ຈາດອລລາ (Raide Jadallah) ກ່າວໃນການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງຂອງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ໃນລັກສະນະຂອງຕຶກອາຄານພັງລົງມາ ໂດຍທັບຊ້ອນກັນເປັນຊັ້ນໆນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນມີພື້ນທີ່ນ້ອຍ ສໍາລັບຄົນທີ່ຈະລອດຊີວິດ.

ທ່ານຈາດອລລາ ກ່າວວ່າ ສັນຍານທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າຍັງມີຄົນທີ່ມີຊີວິດ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທໍາອິດ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ຕຶກອາຄານພັງລົງມາ, ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດຊອກຫາສັນຍານໃດໆໄດ້ເລີ ຍສໍາລັບຫມາດົມກິ່ນຊອກຄົ້ນຫາ, ເຄື່ອງອຸປະກອນໂຊນາ ຫລືກ້ອງຕ່າງໆ.

Crews working at the site of a condominium collapse in the U.S. state of Florida have shifted from focusing on finding possible survivors to an operation to recover the bodies of victims after determining there was no chance anyone in the rubble could still be alive.

The change Thursday comes two weeks after the building in Surfside partially collapsed at around 1:15 a.m. on June 24.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said at a Wednesday evening briefing that the way the building fell, with floors stacking on top of one another, left very few spaces where a person could survive.

He said the last known alert of any sign of life came in the initial hours after the collapse, and that since then, no signs were picked up by search dogs, sonar equipment or cameras.